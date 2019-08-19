BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|81606
|2.45
|2.30
|2.39+.10
|AT&TInc 2.04
|261297
|35.44
|34.99
|35.38+.41
|AbbVie 4.28
|98124
|66.88
|64.98
|66.56+2.13
|Alibaba
|159943
|178.80
|175.59
|178.28+3.68
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|169562
|9.16
|9.04
|9.10+.13
|Ambev .05e
|206352
|4.76
|4.67
|4.67—.03
|Annaly 1e
|84417
|9.05
|8.96
|9.02+.07
|AnteroMid .45e
|69231
|7.87
|7.53
|7.74+.22
|AnteroRes 1
|83064
|3.78
|3.61
|3.75+.14
|Aramark .44e
|134464
|41.82
|39.92
|40.18+3.08
|AuroraCn
|159428
|6.20
|5.77
|5.84—.15
|AvayaHln
|75293
|13.86
|11.76
|12.43—.09
|BPPLC 2.44
|60544
|36.95
|36.62
|36.85+.56
|BcoBrads .06a
|154267
|8.34
|7.97
|8.04—.23
|BcoSantSA .21e
|81072
|3.95
|3.86
|3.88—.05
|BkofAm .72f
|449366
|27.70
|27.14
|27.27+.24
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|234568
|18.41
|17.88
|18.10—.29
|BrMySq 1.64
|77807
|47.84
|47.02
|47.46+.48
|CNXResc .04
|58719
|7.82
|7.31
|7.72+.43
|CVSHealth 2
|100605
|61.55
|60.60
|61.39+1.11
|CabotO&G .36f
|78187
|16.82
|16.45
|16.75+.28
|CallonPet
|131716
|4.66
|4.50
|4.62+.11
|CanopyGrn
|60132
|28.30
|26.46
|26.72—1.39
|Centenes
|63164
|48.67
|47.28
|47.44—.57
|CntryLink 1
|131440
|11.60
|11.22
|11.53+.32
|ChesEng
|663018
|1.60
|1.41
|1.60+.21
|Chevron 4.76
|63570
|117.82
|116.96
|117.31+1.50
|CgpVelLCrd
|94970
|12.48
|11.84
|12.36+.83
|CgpVelICrd
|134880
|6.64
|6.28
|6.34—.48
|Citigroup 2.04f
|132108
|64.91
|64.16
|64.31+.83
|CocaCola 1.60
|109316
|54.78
|54.31
|54.69+.28
|Coeur
|62981
|5.04
|4.70
|4.92—.03
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|93150
|54.30
|52.46
|53.94+2.47
|Coty .50
|59912
|9.45
|9.16
|9.19+.08
|DXCTchn .84f
|74506
|33.82
|32.64
|33.59+1.80
|DaVitaInc
|82599
|57.64
|56.51
|56.97—.85
|DenburyR
|125306
|1.11
|1.04
|1.11+.05
|DeutschBk .12e
|67327
|7.06
|7.00
|7.05+.11
|DxGBullrs
|68451
|35.39
|32.51
|33.78—1.29
|DirSPBears
|70839
|18.51
|18.19
|18.36—.64
|DirDGlBrrs
|165206
|8.20
|7.57
|7.92+.28
|DxSPOGBls
|133175
|3.61
|3.33
|3.58+.38
|Disney 1.76
|117118
|137.62
|134.28
|135.29+.09
|EnCanag .07
|219199
|4.43
|4.25
|4.42+.20
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|131414
|13.95
|13.68
|13.74+.27
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|99774
|69.65
|68.86
|69.45+1.15
|FordM .60a
|218304
|9.10
|9.02
|9.03+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|169353
|9.42
|9.23
|9.25+.15
|Gap .97
|88670
|16.77
|16.19
|16.67+.70
|GenElec .04
|1111702
|8.89
|8.61
|8.67—.12
|Gerdau .02e
|x60318
|3.14
|2.92
|2.97—.12
|GoldFLtd .01e
|86828
|5.50
|5.11
|5.39
|HPInc .64
|76090
|19.63
|19.21
|19.21+.13
|Hallibrtn .72
|129733
|19.49
|19.07
|19.33+.46
|HarmonyG .05
|80291
|3.02
|2.84
|2.94—.03
|HeclaM .01e
|87767
|1.58
|1.44
|1.52+.07
|HPEntn .45e
|71961
|13.22
|12.99
|13.11+.31
|HomeDp 5.44
|63711
|208.82
|205.30
|207.95+4.30
|iPtShFutn
|284459
|26.100
|25.88
|25.98—2.05
|iShGold
|147099
|14.39
|14.29
|14.32—.17
|iShBrazil .67e
|360119
|42.12
|40.62
|40.75—.90
|iShHK .61e
|136660
|23.95
|23.77
|23.86+.61
|iShSilver
|146108
|15.94
|15.78
|15.79—.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|270971
|39.47
|39.04
|39.15+.55
|iShEMkts .59e
|428885
|40.05
|39.67
|39.70+.16
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|72262
|127.62
|127.00
|127.43—.42
|iShCorUSTr .33
|128658
|26.46
|26.40
|26.41—.13
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|127518
|144.66
|143.52
|144.04—2.09
|iSEafe 1.66e
|226026
|62.85
|62.62
|62.63+.38
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|137536
|86.36
|86.22
|86.35+.25
|iShR2K 1.77e
|170203
|150.89
|149.95
|150.13+1.50
|iShCrSPSs
|65604
|76.91
|76.37
|76.42+.78
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|79182
|58.90
|58.62
|58.63+.31
|Infosyss
|112014
|11.18
|11.06
|11.13+.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|139715
|48.11
|47.66
|47.72+.16
|ItauUnHs
|172801
|8.68
|8.34
|8.39—.19
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|82650
|109.75
|108.42
|108.69+.97
|Keycorp .74f
|94488
|16.77
|16.47
|16.54+.11
|KindMorg 1
|116497
|20.49
|20.27
|20.41+.28
|Kinrossg
|151764
|4.77
|4.58
|4.69—.09
|Kohls 2.68
|60234
|48.35
|46.05
|48.20+2.69
|Kroger s .56f
|71679
|23.06
|22.66
|22.99+.33
|Lowes 2.20
|72061
|96.03
|94.65
|95.05+1.13
|Macys 1.51
|134878
|16.30
|15.91
|16.13+.15
|MarathnO .20
|98564
|12.95
|12.65
|12.88+.43
|Medtrnic 2.16f
|60953
|104.43
|103.02
|104.18+1.42
|Merck 2.20
|73042
|86.53
|85.45
|86.19+1.13
|MetLife 1.76
|63157
|46.38
|45.58
|45.77+.42
|MorgStan 1.40f
|78017
|40.83
|40.23
|40.37+.43
|Nabors .24
|134871
|2.17
|1.98
|2.14+.19
|NikeB s .88
|70229
|82.34
|80.83
|81.13+.85
|NobleCorp .08
|60737
|1.35
|1.20
|1.32+.10
|NokiaCp .19e
|86953
|5.25
|5.21
|5.23+.06
|OasisPet
|147348
|3.36
|3.03
|3.33+.29
|OcciPet 3.16f
|98507
|45.96
|44.75
|45.58+1.01
|OiSAC
|141298
|1.39
|1.16
|1.25+.06
|Oracle .96
|82616
|54.37
|53.76
|53.87+.28
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|475189
|11.56
|10.05
|10.67—3.61
|PetrbrsA
|69503
|12.16
|11.69
|11.78—.17
|Petrobras
|160246
|13.44
|13.01
|13.12—.11
|Pfizer 1.44
|208455
|35.32
|34.83
|35.18+.53
|ProctGam 2.98
|58648
|120.45
|119.11
|120.24+1.06
|PrUShSPrs
|71973
|31.01
|30.66
|30.80—.76
|QEPRes .08
|x61944
|4.21
|4.03
|4.10+.11
|Qudiann
|91959
|9.08
|8.08
|8.11—.81
|RangeRs .08
|116889
|4.54
|4.19
|4.53+.43
|RegionsFn .62
|107107
|14.40
|14.22
|14.26+.17
|SpdrGold
|105499
|141.79
|140.85
|141.11—1.67
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|534653
|293.08
|291.44
|292.33+3.48
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|270963
|22.42
|21.81
|22.32+.88
|Schlmbrg 2
|110669
|34.32
|33.44
|34.10+1.38
|SchwIntEq .71e
|98933
|30.65
|30.54
|30.55+.15
|SeaLtdn
|64925
|36.90
|35.73
|36.10+.68
|SnapIncAn
|186868
|16.20
|15.85
|16.16+.18
|SwstnEngy
|168769
|1.99
|1.79
|1.95+.15
|Sprint
|60870
|6.98
|6.89
|6.96+.05
|Squaren
|69673
|64.43
|63.20
|64.08+1.21
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|64271
|91.65
|91.11
|91.42+.87
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|131804
|60.93
|60.56
|60.81+.60
|SPEngy 2.04e
|138756
|58.49
|57.71
|58.28+1.26
|SPDRFncl .46e
|382615
|27.03
|26.79
|26.84+.27
|SPTech .78e
|78778
|79.71
|79.06
|79.47+1.19
|SPUtil 1.55e
|142339
|61.98
|61.15
|61.77+.39
|Synchrony .88f
|63332
|33.98
|33.44
|33.46+.03
|TJX .92f
|80816
|52.14
|51.02
|51.55+.16
|Tapestry 1.35
|105754
|21.16
|20.10
|20.97+1.01
|Target 2.64f
|73474
|86.88
|85.71
|86.58+2.37
|Tegna .28
|112198
|16.58
|15.20
|15.86+.86
|TevaPhrm .73e
|169685
|6.82
|6.48
|6.71+.30
|Transocn
|290459
|4.70
|4.33
|4.61+.41
|102590
|41.88
|41.05
|41.70+1.12
|UberTchn
|108185
|35.80
|34.37
|34.61—.62
|USOilFd
|243887
|11.71
|11.50
|11.66+.26
|USSteel .20
|155463
|12.43
|11.62
|12.43+1.15
|Valaris
|87651
|4.70
|4.40
|4.50+.21
|ValeSA .29e
|218061
|11.05
|10.59
|10.68—.20
|VanEGold .06e
|562174
|28.38
|27.61
|27.93—.35
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|95167
|11.82
|11.55
|11.78+.45
|VanEJrGld
|110599
|39.43
|38.10
|38.59—.63
|VangEmg 1.10e
|98733
|40.26
|39.85
|39.87+.13
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|73400
|39.79
|39.65
|39.65+.24
|Vereit .56f
|106673
|9.72
|9.60
|9.65+.03
|VerizonCm 2.41
|110005
|57.50
|56.69
|57.00+.35
|Vipshop
|177248
|8.37
|7.93
|8.33+.42
|WPXEngy
|59914
|10.63
|10.42
|10.52+.18
|WalMart 2.12f
|71693
|114.78
|113.60
|113.81+.82
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|153741
|45.47
|44.93
|45.25+.86
|WhitngPetrs
|68511
|8.84
|8.50
|8.53—.08
|WmsCos 1.52
|104238
|23.66
|23.36
|23.56+.28
|Yamanag .02
|163547
|3.36
|3.19
|3.30—.04
