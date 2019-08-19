Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f

BC-150-actives-f

The Associated Press

August 19, 2019, 5:33 PM

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 81606 2.45 2.30 2.39+.10
AT&TInc 2.04 261297 35.44 34.99 35.38+.41
AbbVie 4.28 98124 66.88 64.98 66.56+2.13
Alibaba 159943 178.80 175.59 178.28+3.68
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 169562 9.16 9.04 9.10+.13
Ambev .05e 206352 4.76 4.67 4.67—.03
Annaly 1e 84417 9.05 8.96 9.02+.07
AnteroMid .45e 69231 7.87 7.53 7.74+.22
AnteroRes 1 83064 3.78 3.61 3.75+.14
Aramark .44e 134464 41.82 39.92 40.18+3.08
AuroraCn 159428 6.20 5.77 5.84—.15
AvayaHln 75293 13.86 11.76 12.43—.09
BPPLC 2.44 60544 36.95 36.62 36.85+.56
BcoBrads .06a 154267 8.34 7.97 8.04—.23
BcoSantSA .21e 81072 3.95 3.86 3.88—.05
BkofAm .72f 449366 27.70 27.14 27.27+.24
BarrickGld 2.82e
234568 18.41 17.88 18.10—.29
BrMySq 1.64 77807 47.84 47.02 47.46+.48
CNXResc .04 58719 7.82 7.31 7.72+.43
CVSHealth 2 100605 61.55 60.60 61.39+1.11
CabotO&G .36f 78187 16.82 16.45 16.75+.28
CallonPet 131716 4.66 4.50 4.62+.11
CanopyGrn 60132 28.30 26.46 26.72—1.39
Centenes 63164 48.67 47.28 47.44—.57
CntryLink 1 131440 11.60 11.22 11.53+.32
ChesEng 663018 1.60 1.41 1.60+.21
Chevron 4.76
63570 117.82 116.96 117.31+1.50
CgpVelLCrd 94970 12.48 11.84 12.36+.83
CgpVelICrd 134880 6.64 6.28 6.34—.48
Citigroup 2.04f 132108 64.91 64.16 64.31+.83
CocaCola 1.60 109316 54.78 54.31 54.69+.28
Coeur 62981 5.04 4.70 4.92—.03
ConocoPhil 1.22 93150 54.30 52.46 53.94+2.47
Coty .50 59912 9.45 9.16 9.19+.08
DXCTchn .84f 74506 33.82 32.64 33.59+1.80
DaVitaInc 82599 57.64 56.51 56.97—.85
DenburyR 125306 1.11 1.04 1.11+.05
DeutschBk .12e 67327 7.06 7.00 7.05+.11
DxGBullrs 68451 35.39 32.51 33.78—1.29
DirSPBears 70839 18.51 18.19 18.36—.64
DirDGlBrrs 165206 8.20 7.57 7.92+.28
DxSPOGBls 133175 3.61 3.33 3.58+.38
Disney 1.76 117118 137.62 134.28 135.29+.09
EnCanag .07 219199 4.43 4.25 4.42+.20
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 131414 13.95 13.68 13.74+.27
ExxonMbl 3.48 99774 69.65 68.86 69.45+1.15
FordM .60a 218304 9.10 9.02 9.03+.07
FrptMcM .20 169353 9.42 9.23 9.25+.15
Gap .97 88670 16.77 16.19 16.67+.70
GenElec .04 1111702 8.89 8.61 8.67—.12
Gerdau .02e x60318 3.14 2.92 2.97—.12
GoldFLtd .01e 86828 5.50 5.11 5.39
HPInc .64 76090 19.63 19.21 19.21+.13
Hallibrtn .72 129733 19.49 19.07 19.33+.46
HarmonyG .05 80291 3.02 2.84 2.94—.03
HeclaM .01e 87767 1.58 1.44 1.52+.07
HPEntn .45e 71961 13.22 12.99 13.11+.31
HomeDp 5.44
63711 208.82 205.30 207.95+4.30
iPtShFutn 284459 26.100 25.88 25.98—2.05
iShGold 147099 14.39 14.29 14.32—.17
iShBrazil .67e 360119 42.12 40.62 40.75—.90
iShHK .61e 136660 23.95 23.77 23.86+.61
iShSilver 146108 15.94 15.78 15.79—.23
iShChinaLC .87e
270971 39.47 39.04 39.15+.55
iShEMkts .59e 428885 40.05 39.67 39.70+.16
iShiBoxIG 3.87
72262 127.62 127.00 127.43—.42
iShCorUSTr .33
128658 26.46 26.40 26.41—.13
iSh20yrT 3.05
127518 144.66 143.52 144.04—2.09
iSEafe 1.66e 226026 62.85 62.62 62.63+.38
iShiBxHYB 5.09
137536 86.36 86.22 86.35+.25
iShR2K 1.77e
170203 150.89 149.95 150.13+1.50
iShCrSPSs 65604 76.91 76.37 76.42+.78
iShCorEafe 1.56e
79182 58.90 58.62 58.63+.31
Infosyss 112014 11.18 11.06 11.13+.06
iShCorEM .95e 139715 48.11 47.66 47.72+.16
ItauUnHs 172801 8.68 8.34 8.39—.19
JPMorgCh 3.20
82650 109.75 108.42 108.69+.97
Keycorp .74f 94488 16.77 16.47 16.54+.11
KindMorg 1 116497 20.49 20.27 20.41+.28
Kinrossg 151764 4.77 4.58 4.69—.09
Kohls 2.68 60234 48.35 46.05 48.20+2.69
Kroger s .56f 71679 23.06 22.66 22.99+.33
Lowes 2.20 72061 96.03 94.65 95.05+1.13
Macys 1.51 134878 16.30 15.91 16.13+.15
MarathnO .20 98564 12.95 12.65 12.88+.43
Medtrnic 2.16f
60953 104.43 103.02 104.18+1.42
Merck 2.20 73042 86.53 85.45 86.19+1.13
MetLife 1.76 63157 46.38 45.58 45.77+.42
MorgStan 1.40f 78017 40.83 40.23 40.37+.43
Nabors .24 134871 2.17 1.98 2.14+.19
NikeB s .88 70229 82.34 80.83 81.13+.85
NobleCorp .08 60737 1.35 1.20 1.32+.10
NokiaCp .19e 86953 5.25 5.21 5.23+.06
OasisPet 147348 3.36 3.03 3.33+.29
OcciPet 3.16f 98507 45.96 44.75 45.58+1.01
OiSAC 141298 1.39 1.16 1.25+.06
Oracle .96 82616 54.37 53.76 53.87+.28
PG&ECp 2.12f
475189 11.56 10.05 10.67—3.61
PetrbrsA 69503 12.16 11.69 11.78—.17
Petrobras 160246 13.44 13.01 13.12—.11
Pfizer 1.44 208455 35.32 34.83 35.18+.53
ProctGam 2.98
58648 120.45 119.11 120.24+1.06
PrUShSPrs 71973 31.01 30.66 30.80—.76
QEPRes .08 x61944 4.21 4.03 4.10+.11
Qudiann 91959 9.08 8.08 8.11—.81
RangeRs .08 116889 4.54 4.19 4.53+.43
RegionsFn .62 107107 14.40 14.22 14.26+.17
SpdrGold 105499 141.79 140.85 141.11—1.67
S&P500ETF 4.13e
534653 293.08 291.44 292.33+3.48
SpdrOGEx .73e 270963 22.42 21.81 22.32+.88
Schlmbrg 2 110669 34.32 33.44 34.10+1.38
SchwIntEq .71e 98933 30.65 30.54 30.55+.15
SeaLtdn 64925 36.90 35.73 36.10+.68
SnapIncAn 186868 16.20 15.85 16.16+.18
SwstnEngy 168769 1.99 1.79 1.95+.15
Sprint 60870 6.98 6.89 6.96+.05
Squaren 69673 64.43 63.20 64.08+1.21
SPHlthC 1.01e 64271 91.65 91.11 91.42+.87
SPCnSt 1.28e 131804 60.93 60.56 60.81+.60
SPEngy 2.04e 138756 58.49 57.71 58.28+1.26
SPDRFncl .46e
382615 27.03 26.79 26.84+.27
SPTech .78e 78778 79.71 79.06 79.47+1.19
SPUtil 1.55e 142339 61.98 61.15 61.77+.39
Synchrony .88f 63332 33.98 33.44 33.46+.03
TJX .92f 80816 52.14 51.02 51.55+.16
Tapestry 1.35 105754 21.16 20.10 20.97+1.01
Target 2.64f 73474 86.88 85.71 86.58+2.37
Tegna .28 112198 16.58 15.20 15.86+.86
TevaPhrm .73e 169685 6.82 6.48 6.71+.30
Transocn 290459 4.70 4.33 4.61+.41
Twitter 102590 41.88 41.05 41.70+1.12
UberTchn 108185 35.80 34.37 34.61—.62
USOilFd 243887 11.71 11.50 11.66+.26
USSteel .20 155463 12.43 11.62 12.43+1.15
Valaris 87651 4.70 4.40 4.50+.21
ValeSA .29e 218061 11.05 10.59 10.68—.20
VanEGold .06e 562174 28.38 27.61 27.93—.35
VEckOilSvc .47e
95167 11.82 11.55 11.78+.45
VanEJrGld 110599 39.43 38.10 38.59—.63
VangEmg 1.10e 98733 40.26 39.85 39.87+.13
VangFTSE 1.10e
73400 39.79 39.65 39.65+.24
Vereit .56f 106673 9.72 9.60 9.65+.03
VerizonCm 2.41
110005 57.50 56.69 57.00+.35
Vipshop 177248 8.37 7.93 8.33+.42
WPXEngy 59914 10.63 10.42 10.52+.18
WalMart 2.12f
71693 114.78 113.60 113.81+.82
WellsFargo 2.04f
153741 45.47 44.93 45.25+.86
WhitngPetrs 68511 8.84 8.50 8.53—.08
WmsCos 1.52 104238 23.66 23.36 23.56+.28
Yamanag .02 163547 3.36 3.19 3.30—.04

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

