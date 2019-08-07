BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|90949
|15.71
|15.32
|15.67—.03
|AKSteel
|93562
|2.62
|2.51
|2.59—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04
|377816
|34.16
|33.36
|34.06+.10
|Alibaba
|179038
|159.48
|155.30
|159.17+1.74
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|251128
|9.28
|9.08
|9.20—.12
|Altria 3.20
|131360
|46.44
|45.25
|46.23+.07
|Ambev .05e
|273928
|5.22
|5.03
|5.21+.06
|Anadarko 1.20
|117314
|72.52
|71.97
|72.21—.59
|Annaly 1e
|186984
|9.38
|9.15
|9.32—.03
|AnteroRes 1
|175501
|4.06
|3.67
|3.78—.35
|AuroraCn
|120401
|6.82
|6.53
|6.62—.21
|Avon
|106876
|4.37
|4.20
|4.34—.06
|BPPLC 2.44
|98621
|37.62
|36.88
|37.55—.06
|BcoBrads .06a
|227663
|8.79
|8.44
|8.76+.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|146033
|4.02
|3.96
|4.00—.05
|BkofAm .72f
|753561
|27.93
|27.12
|27.89—.53
|BarrickGld
|247131
|18.44
|17.96
|18.05+.48
|BrMySq 1.64
|167195
|46.46
|45.08
|46.24+.55
|CBSB .72
|123809
|49.34
|48.28
|49.18—.38
|CVSHealth 2
|228752
|58.28
|56.01
|58.12+4.03
|CabotO&G .36f
|x109746
|17.66
|16.82
|17.46+.26
|CallonPet
|192514
|4.90
|4.26
|4.79+.46
|Cambrex
|97268
|60.10
|59.72
|60.00+19.22
|Cemex .29t
|111906
|3.14
|2.95
|3.13+.01
|CntryLink 1
|136400
|11.75
|11.45
|11.58—.37
|ChesEng
|719660
|1.40
|1.26
|1.39
|CgpVelLCrd
|347092
|10.25
|9.12
|10.11—.99
|CgpVelICrd
|306899
|8.98
|8.03
|8.14+.53
|Citigroup 2.04f
|183794
|65.32
|63.64
|65.14—1.11
|ClevCliffs .24f
|136296
|8.71
|8.35
|8.63—.07
|Clouderan
|132324
|6.76
|6.30
|6.73+.31
|CocaCola 1.60
|178437
|53.39
|51.77
|53.18+.91
|Coeur
|128744
|5.47
|5.06
|5.18+.05
|ConchoRes .50
|100760
|69.41
|63.92
|68.00+1.36
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|92880
|53.72
|52.30
|53.32—.91
|DevonE .32
|133100
|24.46
|22.67
|24.16—.06
|DxGBullrs
|154518
|41.90
|38.82
|39.06+2.19
|DxGlMBrrs
|107790
|13.48
|12.07
|13.48—.82
|DirSPBears
|142299
|20.55
|19.18
|19.36—.02
|DirDGlBrrs
|301829
|7.00
|6.40
|6.98—.40
|DxSPOGBls
|183926
|3.56
|3.06
|3.45—.01
|Disney 1.76
|289916
|135.87
|132.26
|134.86—7.01
|EQTCorp .12
|94840
|12.48
|11.79
|12.41—.13
|EldrGldgrs
|95677
|8.91
|7.62
|7.84—.73
|EnCanag .07
|285426
|4.24
|3.93
|4.17+.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|196817
|13.47
|13.02
|13.33—.22
|EnLinkLLC 1.11e
|113279
|8.25
|7.20
|7.41—1.00
|Entercom .36
|155128
|4.09
|2.94
|3.36—1.89
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|150756
|70.88
|69.40
|70.50—.46
|FMajSilvg
|96780
|10.97
|10.38
|10.48+.59
|FordM .60a
|427627
|9.56
|9.32
|9.53+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|211059
|10.15
|9.89
|10.08—.06
|Gannettn .64
|100013
|10.16
|9.58
|9.59—.61
|GenElec .04
|767049
|9.47
|9.23
|9.46—.11
|Gerdau .02e
|166286
|3.23
|3.12
|3.23—.05
|GoldFLtd .01e
|153201
|6.29
|6.03
|6.08+.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|166299
|19.87
|19.12
|19.65—.30
|HarmonyG .05
|231982
|3.06
|2.95
|2.97+.07
|HeclaM .01e
|212207
|2.08
|1.60
|1.67—.33
|HertzGl
|94647
|15.62
|13.43
|14.17—.77
|HostHotls .85a
|109719
|16.79
|16.04
|16.62—.14
|ICICIBk .19e
|97316
|11.52
|11.33
|11.49—.11
|iPtShFutn
|544921
|30.09
|27.48
|27.62+.14
|iShGold
|397341
|14.45
|14.29
|14.30+.20
|iShBrazil .67e
|195607
|43.23
|41.97
|43.19+.26
|iShEMU .86e
|131632
|37.75
|37.23
|37.67+.22
|iShGerm .60e
|117606
|26.26
|25.96
|26.22+.17
|iShSilver
|497463
|16.15
|15.83
|15.97+.59
|iShChinaLC .87e
|303151
|38.85
|38.16
|38.85+.19
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|91565
|113.29
|112.61
|112.68—.06
|iShEMkts .59e
|1065563
|39.81
|39.05
|39.79+.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|246441
|126.66
|125.86
|125.97—.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|325729
|143.06
|139.78
|140.03+.05
|iSEafe 1.66e
|418147
|62.89
|62.09
|62.77+.24
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|380006
|86.13
|85.45
|86.03—.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|239130
|149.71
|146.69
|149.32—.04
|Infosyss
|141598
|11.16
|10.88
|11.16+.16
|Invesco 1.24
|94863
|16.92
|16.19
|16.85—.38
|iShJapanrs
|93346
|53.83
|53.08
|53.76+.37
|iShCorEM .95e
|214409
|47.84
|46.95
|47.78+.21
|ItauUnHs
|285952
|9.24
|8.82
|9.22+.31
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|166636
|108.28
|105.94
|108.03—2.40
|KARAuct 1.40
|107417
|24.50
|22.24
|24.34—1.66
|Keycorp .74f
|127189
|16.25
|15.85
|16.16—.49
|KindMorg 1
|203350
|20.02
|19.51
|19.97—.06
|Kinrossg
|280768
|5.15
|4.97
|5.06+.23
|Kroger s .56f
|308245
|23.93
|21.91
|23.90+1.62
|LloydBkg .47a
|93271
|2.42
|2.39
|2.42—.02
|MarathnO .20
|203094
|12.14
|11.56
|12.05—.11
|MarathPts 2.12
|92329
|48.91
|47.40
|48.13—1.46
|McDerIrs
|88359
|4.71
|4.21
|4.55—.17
|Merck 2.20
|109250
|84.69
|82.80
|84.25—.10
|MorgStan 1.40f
|139552
|40.66
|39.47
|40.56—.66
|Mosaic .20f
|101285
|22.80
|21.72
|22.72+.70
|Nabors .24
|89006
|2.44
|2.26
|2.43—.08
|NewRelic
|102836
|63.03
|55.60
|59.78—23.98
|NYTimes .20
|93952
|34.71
|28.61
|31.25—4.33
|NewmtM .56
|154332
|39.94
|38.77
|39.35+1.36
|NokiaCp .19e
|263496
|5.33
|5.23
|5.32—.03
|OasisPet
|437287
|2.96
|2.41
|2.65—1.18
|OcciPet 3.16f
|165943
|46.94
|44.88
|46.00—1.58
|Oracle .96
|160427
|54.07
|52.97
|53.34—.62
|ParsleyEn
|149647
|16.66
|14.41
|16.38+2.25
|Petrobras
|242898
|14.22
|13.74
|14.19—.13
|Pfizer 1.44
|303755
|36.79
|35.86
|36.58—.37
|PrUCruders
|118286
|15.46
|14.36
|15.36—.94
|ProctGam 2.98
|95059
|116.24
|112.68
|115.52+1.24
|ProShSPrs
|113125
|27.70
|27.07
|27.13—.04
|PrUShSPrs
|119819
|33.19
|31.70
|31.86—.06
|ProUShL20
|120659
|25.91
|24.71
|25.84—.03
|QEPRes .08
|137250
|4.16
|3.39
|4.00—.03
|RangeRs .08
|131008
|4.52
|4.09
|4.42+.11
|RegionsFn .62
|128886
|14.56
|14.13
|14.48—.27
|SpdrGold
|266587
|142.47
|140.88
|141.02+2.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|1398729
|288.82
|282.04
|287.97+.17
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|101577
|50.58
|49.42
|50.42—.68
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|551407
|22.31
|21.06
|21.86—.05
|Schlmbrg 2
|121498
|35.01
|33.94
|34.74—.72
|Schwab .68
|218234
|38.43
|37.10
|37.58—1.83
|SnapIncAn
|420248
|16.08
|15.52
|15.91—.38
|SwstnEngy
|292913
|1.93
|1.64
|1.89+.04
|Sprint
|113159
|6.75
|6.60
|6.73+.02
|Squaren
|92284
|65.26
|62.85
|65.00+.40
|SPMatls .98e
|187693
|57.18
|55.79
|57.10+.78
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|124524
|90.34
|88.20
|90.09+.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|175508
|59.11
|57.35
|58.89+.68
|SPEngy 2.04e
|248004
|58.37
|57.16
|58.09—.44
|SPDRFncl .46e
|823014
|26.87
|26.24
|26.75—.36
|SPInds 1.12e
|156043
|74.93
|73.32
|74.79—.04
|SPTech .78e
|205764
|77.70
|75.71
|77.49+.48
|SPUtil 1.55e
|249419
|60.54
|59.20
|60.18+.15
|TevaPhrm .73e
|555217
|7.38
|6.34
|7.29+.23
|Transocn
|299080
|4.75
|4.45
|4.65—.19
|153698
|41.90
|40.33
|41.73+.41
|USOilFd
|540974
|10.89
|10.49
|10.84—.30
|USSteel .20
|129156
|12.41
|12.06
|12.28—.29
|Valaris
|127546
|4.83
|4.03
|4.69—.25
|ValeSA .29e
|210913
|11.65
|11.39
|11.64—.11
|VanEGold .06e
|911425
|30.00
|29.20
|29.26+.59
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|153379
|12.25
|11.77
|12.14—.22
|VanEJrGld
|242988
|43.10
|41.77
|41.84+.95
|VangEmg 1.10e
|141453
|39.100
|39.28
|39.97+.17
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|133834
|39.83
|39.30
|39.78+.16
|Vereit .56f
|178563
|9.70
|9.08
|9.64+.48
|VerizonCm 2.41
|118636
|55.52
|54.41
|55.09+.04
|WPXEngy
|193344
|10.40
|9.50
|10.29+.38
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|278197
|46.15
|45.23
|45.81—1.12
|WhitngPetrs
|133208
|9.65
|8.91
|9.46—.33
|WmsCos 1.52f
|136310
|23.74
|23.07
|23.62+.09
|Yamanag .02
|431549
|3.74
|3.51
|3.53+.08
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.