BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|123736
|16.19
|15.37
|15.70—.62
|AKSteel
|85474
|2.73
|2.56
|2.65—.03
|AT&TInc 2.04
|316524
|33.97
|33.29
|33.96+.47
|AbbVie 4.28
|102469
|65.84
|64.29
|64.77—.46
|Alibaba
|249752
|158.73
|156.11
|157.43+3.76
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|195040
|9.50
|9.27
|9.32—.06
|Altria 3.20
|87755
|46.92
|45.93
|46.16—.49
|Ambev .05e
|245277
|5.17
|5.03
|5.15+.06
|Anadarko 1.20
|107434
|73.36
|72.42
|72.80—.30
|Annaly 1e
|156615
|9.37
|9.19
|9.35+.13
|AnteroRes 1
|123203
|4.36
|4.00
|4.13—.26
|Aphrian
|153456
|7.60
|6.84
|7.18+.15
|Aramark .44e
|95860
|38.87
|35.73
|36.52+1.64
|AuroraCn
|367635
|7.20
|6.61
|6.83+.64
|BPPLC 2.44
|114431
|37.74
|37.14
|37.61—.05
|BcoBrads .06a
|162529
|8.66
|8.45
|8.60+.13
|BcoSantSA .21e
|127786
|4.09
|4.01
|4.05—.01
|BkofAm .72f
|650414
|28.49
|27.69
|28.42+.34
|BarrickGld
|147778
|17.91
|17.35
|17.57—.02
|BauschHl
|114008
|24.07
|21.53
|22.58—.74
|BrMySq 1.64
|121461
|45.70
|45.00
|45.69+.31
|CVSHealth 2
|127753
|54.70
|53.00
|54.09—.42
|CabotO&G .36f
|136871
|17.55
|17.18
|17.29—.16
|CallonPet
|170791
|4.46
|4.23
|4.33
|Cemex .29t
|164909
|3.26
|3.05
|3.12+.02
|CntryLink 1
|108327
|11.95
|11.56
|11.95+.16
|ChesEng
|936475
|1.66
|1.38
|1.39—.17
|CgpVelLCrd
|106361
|11.98
|10.90
|11.10—.68
|CgpVelICrd
|152195
|7.72
|7.06
|7.61+.43
|Citigroup 2.04f
|124102
|66.33
|64.83
|66.25+1.07
|ClevCliffs .24f
|105881
|9.00
|8.49
|8.70—.13
|Clouderan
|114742
|6.76
|6.16
|6.42—.06
|CocaCola 1.60
|198972
|52.76
|51.61
|52.27+.62
|DevonE .32
|122172
|24.50
|23.48
|24.22+.16
|DxGBullrs
|88316
|37.29
|35.44
|36.87+.26
|DirSPBears
|111753
|20.14
|19.34
|19.38—.79
|DirDGlBrrs
|98043
|7.68
|7.32
|7.38—.08
|DxSPOGBls
|169817
|3.84
|3.29
|3.46—.16
|Disney 1.76
|185342
|141.95
|138.37
|141.87+3.57
|EnCanag .07
|281064
|4.38
|4.05
|4.10—.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|104091
|13.76
|13.36
|13.55+.25
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|122734
|71.01
|70.28
|70.96+.68
|Fitbitn
|82531
|3.24
|3.10
|3.21+.01
|FordM .60a
|518395
|9.51
|9.36
|9.48+.25
|FrptMcM .20
|170784
|10.18
|9.90
|10.14+.07
|Gannettn .64
|129510
|11.12
|10.19
|10.20—.84
|GenElec .04
|663806
|9.75
|9.48
|9.57—.09
|Gerdau .02e
|118549
|3.32
|3.20
|3.28
|GoldFLtd .01e
|125138
|6.05
|5.76
|6.00+.17
|HPInc .64
|82758
|19.48
|19.08
|19.25+.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|145508
|20.60
|19.50
|19.95—.36
|Hanesbdss .60
|94620
|15.34
|14.90
|15.03+.03
|HarmonyG .05
|196569
|2.97
|2.82
|2.90+.05
|HeclaM .01e
|98904
|2.03
|1.92
|2.00—.01
|HPEntn .45e
|95945
|13.20
|12.92
|13.07+.17
|HostHotls .85a
|102017
|16.92
|16.65
|16.76+.16
|ICICIBk .19e
|79444
|11.61
|11.43
|11.60+.39
|iPtShFutn
|597155
|29.67
|27.48
|27.48—1.82
|iShGold
|245725
|14.10
|14.00
|14.10+.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|283680
|43.01
|42.26
|42.93+.79
|iShEMU .86e
|85822
|37.54
|37.19
|37.45+.22
|iShHK .61e
|107638
|23.39
|23.09
|23.20+.30
|iShSilver
|129143
|15.43
|15.32
|15.38+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|368193
|39.02
|38.46
|38.66+.36
|iShEMkts .59e
|871825
|39.81
|39.35
|39.61+.56
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|149198
|126.04
|125.33
|125.99+.78
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|125853
|139.98
|138.09
|139.98+1.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|339074
|62.69
|62.08
|62.53+.42
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|286949
|86.12
|85.67
|86.04+.55
|iShR2K 1.77e
|242635
|149.70
|147.38
|149.36+1.36
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|102876
|62.16
|61.26
|62.08+.96
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|105739
|58.74
|58.14
|58.58+.38
|Infosyss
|153652
|11.04
|10.91
|11.00+.10
|iShJapanrs
|96470
|53.41
|52.91
|53.39+.67
|iShCorEM .95e
|272190
|47.82
|47.28
|47.57+.63
|ItauUnHs
|172773
|8.94
|8.75
|8.91+.18
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|101922
|110.50
|108.34
|110.43+.86
|Keycorp .74f
|82612
|16.70
|16.25
|16.65+.20
|KindMorg 1
|139708
|20.06
|19.73
|20.03+.19
|Kinrossg
|206467
|4.84
|4.65
|4.83+.05
|Kroger s .56f
|122362
|22.40
|21.70
|22.28+.36
|LaPac .54
|80217
|23.69
|22.60
|23.10—1.72
|Mallinckdt
|132683
|6.84
|5.17
|5.70—.78
|MarathnO .20
|132370
|12.70
|12.06
|12.16—.34
|McDerIrs
|102938
|5.16
|4.50
|4.72—.28
|Merck 2.20
|105150
|84.48
|83.10
|84.35+1.23
|MetLife 1.76
|78919
|46.99
|45.73
|46.85+1.28
|MorgStan 1.40f
|104766
|41.33
|40.47
|41.22+.73
|Mosaic .20f
|224405
|24.54
|20.05
|22.02—1.58
|Nabors .24
|120910
|2.64
|2.35
|2.51—.04
|NeoPhoton
|120941
|5.87
|4.85
|5.82+1.50
|NewMedia 1.52
|113380
|10.00
|8.00
|8.05—1.84
|NiSource s .80
|113146
|28.27
|27.78
|28.10—.01
|NikeB s .88
|86585
|81.59
|79.49
|81.30+2.33
|NokiaCp .19e
|199323
|5.38
|5.32
|5.35+.06
|OasisPet
|111218
|4.04
|3.71
|3.83—.10
|OcciPet 3.16f
|130050
|49.63
|46.76
|47.58—1.84
|Oracle .96
|131495
|54.45
|53.61
|53.96+.20
|Petrobras
|210478
|14.53
|14.20
|14.32+.14
|Pfizer 1.44
|303386
|37.31
|36.47
|36.95—.01
|PitnyBw .20
|84145
|4.58
|4.00
|4.16+.61
|ProctGam 2.98
|94808
|115.00
|113.18
|114.28+1.20
|ProShSPrs
|83497
|27.50
|27.14
|27.17—.34
|PrUShSPrs
|89039
|32.72
|31.86
|31.92—.84
|RangeRs .08
|134743
|4.74
|4.24
|4.31—.33
|RegionsFn .62
|93961
|14.78
|14.39
|14.75+.19
|SpdrGold
|94140
|139.03
|138.01
|138.91+1.12
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|1196429
|288.04
|284.28
|287.80+3.98
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|90203
|51.32
|50.11
|51.10+.43
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|363883
|22.70
|21.58
|21.91—.33
|Schlmbrg 2
|116288
|36.39
|34.71
|35.46—.53
|Schwab .68
|99281
|39.57
|38.73
|39.41+.57
|SnapIncAn
|302760
|16.63
|16.16
|16.29—.17
|SwstnEngy
|189630
|2.01
|1.81
|1.85—.09
|Sprint
|209299
|6.74
|6.63
|6.71+.05
|Squaren
|149559
|67.40
|63.15
|64.60—.25
|SPMatls .98e
|114945
|56.50
|55.64
|56.32+.07
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|101358
|90.08
|88.87
|90.06+1.15
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|201263
|58.48
|57.67
|58.21+.52
|SPEngy 2.04e
|169904
|59.09
|57.90
|58.53—.07
|SPDRFncl .46e
|534390
|27.13
|26.59
|27.11+.43
|SPInds 1.12e
|117534
|74.89
|73.88
|74.83+1.11
|SPTech .78e
|191507
|77.29
|76.13
|77.01+1.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|270358
|60.26
|58.69
|60.03+.74
|TJX .92f
|80141
|52.49
|50.73
|52.35+1.65
|TaiwSemi .73e
|86674
|41.51
|40.89
|41.26+1.39
|TevaPhrm .73e
|475046
|7.88
|6.93
|7.06—.77
|Transocn
|262585
|5.14
|4.64
|4.84—.11
|150651
|41.64
|40.78
|41.32+.95
|UberTchn
|85546
|40.81
|38.36
|39.15+.10
|USOilFd
|301994
|11.44
|11.09
|11.14—.23
|USSteel .20
|153670
|12.94
|12.08
|12.57—.07
|Valaris
|91005
|5.38
|4.55
|4.94—.29
|ValeSA .29e
|210880
|11.84
|11.59
|11.75+.19
|VanEGold .06e
|447995
|28.79
|28.31
|28.67+.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|96162
|22.62
|22.45
|22.53+.33
|VnEkSemi .58e
|92133
|111.22
|108.83
|110.01+1.72
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|109603
|12.77
|12.05
|12.36—.19
|VanEJrGld
|136825
|41.22
|40.43
|40.89—.21
|VangEmg 1.10e
|194411
|39.97
|39.54
|39.80+.62
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|128525
|39.71
|39.32
|39.62+.27
|Vereit .55
|135737
|9.23
|8.99
|9.16+.19
|VerizonCm 2.41
|187398
|55.55
|54.47
|55.05—.17
|Vipshop
|90730
|6.88
|6.67
|6.70+.10
|Visa s 1
|102712
|172.95
|170.13
|172.48+3.62
|WPXEngy
|331397
|10.65
|9.38
|9.91+.98
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|194367
|47.03
|45.82
|46.93+.79
|WhitngPetrs
|101706
|10.85
|9.64
|9.79—.86
|WmsCos 1.52f
|109988
|24.04
|23.13
|23.53—.25
|Yamanag .02
|303090
|3.49
|3.33
|3.45+.04
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.