BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 123736 16.19 15.37 15.70—.62 AKSteel 85474 2.73 2.56 2.65—.03 AT&TInc 2.04 316524 33.97 33.29 33.96+.47 AbbVie 4.28 102469 65.84 64.29 64.77—.46 Alibaba 249752 158.73 156.11 157.43+3.76 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 195040 9.50 9.27 9.32—.06 Altria 3.20 87755 46.92 45.93 46.16—.49 Ambev .05e 245277 5.17 5.03 5.15+.06 Anadarko 1.20 107434 73.36 72.42 72.80—.30 Annaly 1e 156615 9.37 9.19 9.35+.13 AnteroRes 1 123203 4.36 4.00 4.13—.26 Aphrian 153456 7.60 6.84 7.18+.15 Aramark .44e 95860 38.87 35.73 36.52+1.64 AuroraCn 367635 7.20 6.61 6.83+.64 BPPLC 2.44 114431 37.74 37.14 37.61—.05 BcoBrads .06a 162529 8.66 8.45 8.60+.13 BcoSantSA .21e 127786 4.09 4.01 4.05—.01 BkofAm .72f 650414 28.49 27.69 28.42+.34 BarrickGld 147778 17.91 17.35 17.57—.02 BauschHl 114008 24.07 21.53 22.58—.74 BrMySq 1.64 121461 45.70 45.00 45.69+.31 CVSHealth 2 127753 54.70 53.00 54.09—.42 CabotO&G .36f 136871 17.55 17.18 17.29—.16 CallonPet 170791 4.46 4.23 4.33 Cemex .29t 164909 3.26 3.05 3.12+.02 CntryLink 1 108327 11.95 11.56 11.95+.16 ChesEng 936475 1.66 1.38 1.39—.17 CgpVelLCrd 106361 11.98 10.90 11.10—.68 CgpVelICrd 152195 7.72 7.06 7.61+.43 Citigroup 2.04f 124102 66.33 64.83 66.25+1.07 ClevCliffs .24f 105881 9.00 8.49 8.70—.13 Clouderan 114742 6.76 6.16 6.42—.06 CocaCola 1.60 198972 52.76 51.61 52.27+.62 DevonE .32 122172 24.50 23.48 24.22+.16 DxGBullrs 88316 37.29 35.44 36.87+.26 DirSPBears 111753 20.14 19.34 19.38—.79 DirDGlBrrs 98043 7.68 7.32 7.38—.08 DxSPOGBls 169817 3.84 3.29 3.46—.16 Disney 1.76 185342 141.95 138.37 141.87+3.57 EnCanag .07 281064 4.38 4.05 4.10—.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 104091 13.76 13.36 13.55+.25 ExxonMbl 3.48 122734 71.01 70.28 70.96+.68 Fitbitn 82531 3.24 3.10 3.21+.01 FordM .60a 518395 9.51 9.36 9.48+.25 FrptMcM .20 170784 10.18 9.90 10.14+.07 Gannettn .64 129510 11.12 10.19 10.20—.84 GenElec .04 663806 9.75 9.48 9.57—.09 Gerdau .02e 118549 3.32 3.20 3.28 GoldFLtd .01e 125138 6.05 5.76 6.00+.17 HPInc .64 82758 19.48 19.08 19.25+.09 Hallibrtn .72 145508 20.60 19.50 19.95—.36 Hanesbdss .60 94620 15.34 14.90 15.03+.03 HarmonyG .05 196569 2.97 2.82 2.90+.05 HeclaM .01e 98904 2.03 1.92 2.00—.01 HPEntn .45e 95945 13.20 12.92 13.07+.17 HostHotls .85a 102017 16.92 16.65 16.76+.16 ICICIBk .19e 79444 11.61 11.43 11.60+.39 iPtShFutn 597155 29.67 27.48 27.48—1.82 iShGold 245725 14.10 14.00 14.10+.12 iShBrazil .67e 283680 43.01 42.26 42.93+.79 iShEMU .86e 85822 37.54 37.19 37.45+.22 iShHK .61e 107638 23.39 23.09 23.20+.30 iShSilver 129143 15.43 15.32 15.38+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 368193 39.02 38.46 38.66+.36 iShEMkts .59e 871825 39.81 39.35 39.61+.56 iShiBoxIG 3.87 149198 126.04 125.33 125.99+.78 iSh20yrT 3.05 125853 139.98 138.09 139.98+1.11 iSEafe 1.66e 339074 62.69 62.08 62.53+.42 iShiBxHYB 5.09 286949 86.12 85.67 86.04+.55 iShR2K 1.77e 242635 149.70 147.38 149.36+1.36 iSUSAMinV .87e 102876 62.16 61.26 62.08+.96 iShCorEafe 1.56e 105739 58.74 58.14 58.58+.38 Infosyss 153652 11.04 10.91 11.00+.10 iShJapanrs 96470 53.41 52.91 53.39+.67 iShCorEM .95e 272190 47.82 47.28 47.57+.63 ItauUnHs 172773 8.94 8.75 8.91+.18 JPMorgCh 3.20 101922 110.50 108.34 110.43+.86 Keycorp .74f 82612 16.70 16.25 16.65+.20 KindMorg 1 139708 20.06 19.73 20.03+.19 Kinrossg 206467 4.84 4.65 4.83+.05 Kroger s .56f 122362 22.40 21.70 22.28+.36 LaPac .54 80217 23.69 22.60 23.10—1.72 Mallinckdt 132683 6.84 5.17 5.70—.78 MarathnO .20 132370 12.70 12.06 12.16—.34 McDerIrs 102938 5.16 4.50 4.72—.28 Merck 2.20 105150 84.48 83.10 84.35+1.23 MetLife 1.76 78919 46.99 45.73 46.85+1.28 MorgStan 1.40f 104766 41.33 40.47 41.22+.73 Mosaic .20f 224405 24.54 20.05 22.02—1.58 Nabors .24 120910 2.64 2.35 2.51—.04 NeoPhoton 120941 5.87 4.85 5.82+1.50 NewMedia 1.52 113380 10.00 8.00 8.05—1.84 NiSource s .80 113146 28.27 27.78 28.10—.01 NikeB s .88 86585 81.59 79.49 81.30+2.33 NokiaCp .19e 199323 5.38 5.32 5.35+.06 OasisPet 111218 4.04 3.71 3.83—.10 OcciPet 3.16f 130050 49.63 46.76 47.58—1.84 Oracle .96 131495 54.45 53.61 53.96+.20 Petrobras 210478 14.53 14.20 14.32+.14 Pfizer 1.44 303386 37.31 36.47 36.95—.01 PitnyBw .20 84145 4.58 4.00 4.16+.61 ProctGam 2.98 94808 115.00 113.18 114.28+1.20 ProShSPrs 83497 27.50 27.14 27.17—.34 PrUShSPrs 89039 32.72 31.86 31.92—.84 RangeRs .08 134743 4.74 4.24 4.31—.33 RegionsFn .62 93961 14.78 14.39 14.75+.19 SpdrGold 94140 139.03 138.01 138.91+1.12 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1196429 288.04 284.28 287.80+3.98 SpdrS&PRB .74e 90203 51.32 50.11 51.10+.43 SpdrOGEx .73e 363883 22.70 21.58 21.91—.33 Schlmbrg 2 116288 36.39 34.71 35.46—.53 Schwab .68 99281 39.57 38.73 39.41+.57 SnapIncAn 302760 16.63 16.16 16.29—.17 SwstnEngy 189630 2.01 1.81 1.85—.09 Sprint 209299 6.74 6.63 6.71+.05 Squaren 149559 67.40 63.15 64.60—.25 SPMatls .98e 114945 56.50 55.64 56.32+.07 SPHlthC 1.01e 101358 90.08 88.87 90.06+1.15 SPCnSt 1.28e 201263 58.48 57.67 58.21+.52 SPEngy 2.04e 169904 59.09 57.90 58.53—.07 SPDRFncl .46e 534390 27.13 26.59 27.11+.43 SPInds 1.12e 117534 74.89 73.88 74.83+1.11 SPTech .78e 191507 77.29 76.13 77.01+1.26 SPUtil 1.55e 270358 60.26 58.69 60.03+.74 TJX .92f 80141 52.49 50.73 52.35+1.65 TaiwSemi .73e 86674 41.51 40.89 41.26+1.39 TevaPhrm .73e 475046 7.88 6.93 7.06—.77 Transocn 262585 5.14 4.64 4.84—.11 Twitter 150651 41.64 40.78 41.32+.95 UberTchn 85546 40.81 38.36 39.15+.10 USOilFd 301994 11.44 11.09 11.14—.23 USSteel .20 153670 12.94 12.08 12.57—.07 Valaris 91005 5.38 4.55 4.94—.29 ValeSA .29e 210880 11.84 11.59 11.75+.19 VanEGold .06e 447995 28.79 28.31 28.67+.07 VnEkRus .01e 96162 22.62 22.45 22.53+.33 VnEkSemi .58e 92133 111.22 108.83 110.01+1.72 VEckOilSvc .47e 109603 12.77 12.05 12.36—.19 VanEJrGld 136825 41.22 40.43 40.89—.21 VangEmg 1.10e 194411 39.97 39.54 39.80+.62 VangFTSE 1.10e 128525 39.71 39.32 39.62+.27 Vereit .55 135737 9.23 8.99 9.16+.19 VerizonCm 2.41 187398 55.55 54.47 55.05—.17 Vipshop 90730 6.88 6.67 6.70+.10 Visa s 1 102712 172.95 170.13 172.48+3.62 WPXEngy 331397 10.65 9.38 9.91+.98 WellsFargo 2.04f 194367 47.03 45.82 46.93+.79 WhitngPetrs 101706 10.85 9.64 9.79—.86 WmsCos 1.52f 109988 24.04 23.13 23.53—.25 Yamanag .02 303090 3.49 3.33 3.45+.04 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 