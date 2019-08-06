Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f,

The Associated Press

August 6, 2019, 5:32 PM

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .55 123736 16.19 15.37 15.70—.62
AKSteel 85474 2.73 2.56 2.65—.03
AT&TInc 2.04 316524 33.97 33.29 33.96+.47
AbbVie 4.28 102469 65.84 64.29 64.77—.46
Alibaba 249752 158.73 156.11 157.43+3.76
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 195040 9.50 9.27 9.32—.06
Altria 3.20 87755 46.92 45.93 46.16—.49
Ambev .05e 245277 5.17 5.03 5.15+.06
Anadarko 1.20 107434 73.36 72.42 72.80—.30
Annaly 1e 156615 9.37 9.19 9.35+.13
AnteroRes 1 123203 4.36 4.00 4.13—.26
Aphrian 153456 7.60 6.84 7.18+.15
Aramark .44e 95860 38.87 35.73 36.52+1.64
AuroraCn 367635 7.20 6.61 6.83+.64
BPPLC 2.44 114431 37.74 37.14 37.61—.05
BcoBrads .06a 162529 8.66 8.45 8.60+.13
BcoSantSA .21e 127786 4.09 4.01 4.05—.01
BkofAm .72f 650414 28.49 27.69 28.42+.34
BarrickGld 147778 17.91 17.35 17.57—.02
BauschHl 114008 24.07 21.53 22.58—.74
BrMySq 1.64 121461 45.70 45.00 45.69+.31
CVSHealth 2 127753 54.70 53.00 54.09—.42
CabotO&G .36f 136871 17.55 17.18 17.29—.16
CallonPet 170791 4.46 4.23 4.33
Cemex .29t 164909 3.26 3.05 3.12+.02
CntryLink 1 108327 11.95 11.56 11.95+.16
ChesEng 936475 1.66 1.38 1.39—.17
CgpVelLCrd 106361 11.98 10.90 11.10—.68
CgpVelICrd 152195 7.72 7.06 7.61+.43
Citigroup 2.04f 124102 66.33 64.83 66.25+1.07
ClevCliffs .24f 105881 9.00 8.49 8.70—.13
Clouderan 114742 6.76 6.16 6.42—.06
CocaCola 1.60 198972 52.76 51.61 52.27+.62
DevonE .32 122172 24.50 23.48 24.22+.16
DxGBullrs 88316 37.29 35.44 36.87+.26
DirSPBears 111753 20.14 19.34 19.38—.79
DirDGlBrrs 98043 7.68 7.32 7.38—.08
DxSPOGBls 169817 3.84 3.29 3.46—.16
Disney 1.76 185342 141.95 138.37 141.87+3.57
EnCanag .07 281064 4.38 4.05 4.10—.15
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 104091 13.76 13.36 13.55+.25
ExxonMbl 3.48 122734 71.01 70.28 70.96+.68
Fitbitn 82531 3.24 3.10 3.21+.01
FordM .60a 518395 9.51 9.36 9.48+.25
FrptMcM .20 170784 10.18 9.90 10.14+.07
Gannettn .64 129510 11.12 10.19 10.20—.84
GenElec .04 663806 9.75 9.48 9.57—.09
Gerdau .02e 118549 3.32 3.20 3.28
GoldFLtd .01e 125138 6.05 5.76 6.00+.17
HPInc .64 82758 19.48 19.08 19.25+.09
Hallibrtn .72 145508 20.60 19.50 19.95—.36
Hanesbdss .60 94620 15.34 14.90 15.03+.03
HarmonyG .05 196569 2.97 2.82 2.90+.05
HeclaM .01e 98904 2.03 1.92 2.00—.01
HPEntn .45e 95945 13.20 12.92 13.07+.17
HostHotls .85a 102017 16.92 16.65 16.76+.16
ICICIBk .19e 79444 11.61 11.43 11.60+.39
iPtShFutn 597155 29.67 27.48 27.48—1.82
iShGold 245725 14.10 14.00 14.10+.12
iShBrazil .67e 283680 43.01 42.26 42.93+.79
iShEMU .86e 85822 37.54 37.19 37.45+.22
iShHK .61e 107638 23.39 23.09 23.20+.30
iShSilver 129143 15.43 15.32 15.38+.05
iShChinaLC .87e
368193 39.02 38.46 38.66+.36
iShEMkts .59e 871825 39.81 39.35 39.61+.56
iShiBoxIG 3.87
149198 126.04 125.33 125.99+.78
iSh20yrT 3.05
125853 139.98 138.09 139.98+1.11
iSEafe 1.66e 339074 62.69 62.08 62.53+.42
iShiBxHYB 5.09
286949 86.12 85.67 86.04+.55
iShR2K 1.77e
242635 149.70 147.38 149.36+1.36
iSUSAMinV .87e
102876 62.16 61.26 62.08+.96
iShCorEafe 1.56e
105739 58.74 58.14 58.58+.38
Infosyss 153652 11.04 10.91 11.00+.10
iShJapanrs 96470 53.41 52.91 53.39+.67
iShCorEM .95e 272190 47.82 47.28 47.57+.63
ItauUnHs 172773 8.94 8.75 8.91+.18
JPMorgCh 3.20
101922 110.50 108.34 110.43+.86
Keycorp .74f 82612 16.70 16.25 16.65+.20
KindMorg 1 139708 20.06 19.73 20.03+.19
Kinrossg 206467 4.84 4.65 4.83+.05
Kroger s .56f 122362 22.40 21.70 22.28+.36
LaPac .54 80217 23.69 22.60 23.10—1.72
Mallinckdt 132683 6.84 5.17 5.70—.78
MarathnO .20 132370 12.70 12.06 12.16—.34
McDerIrs 102938 5.16 4.50 4.72—.28
Merck 2.20 105150 84.48 83.10 84.35+1.23
MetLife 1.76 78919 46.99 45.73 46.85+1.28
MorgStan 1.40f 104766 41.33 40.47 41.22+.73
Mosaic .20f 224405 24.54 20.05 22.02—1.58
Nabors .24 120910 2.64 2.35 2.51—.04
NeoPhoton 120941 5.87 4.85 5.82+1.50
NewMedia 1.52 113380 10.00 8.00 8.05—1.84
NiSource s .80 113146 28.27 27.78 28.10—.01
NikeB s .88 86585 81.59 79.49 81.30+2.33
NokiaCp .19e 199323 5.38 5.32 5.35+.06
OasisPet 111218 4.04 3.71 3.83—.10
OcciPet 3.16f 130050 49.63 46.76 47.58—1.84
Oracle .96 131495 54.45 53.61 53.96+.20
Petrobras 210478 14.53 14.20 14.32+.14
Pfizer 1.44 303386 37.31 36.47 36.95—.01
PitnyBw .20 84145 4.58 4.00 4.16+.61
ProctGam 2.98
94808 115.00 113.18 114.28+1.20
ProShSPrs 83497 27.50 27.14 27.17—.34
PrUShSPrs 89039 32.72 31.86 31.92—.84
RangeRs .08 134743 4.74 4.24 4.31—.33
RegionsFn .62 93961 14.78 14.39 14.75+.19
SpdrGold 94140 139.03 138.01 138.91+1.12
S&P500ETF 4.13e
1196429 288.04 284.28 287.80+3.98
SpdrS&PRB .74e
90203 51.32 50.11 51.10+.43
SpdrOGEx .73e 363883 22.70 21.58 21.91—.33
Schlmbrg 2 116288 36.39 34.71 35.46—.53
Schwab .68 99281 39.57 38.73 39.41+.57
SnapIncAn 302760 16.63 16.16 16.29—.17
SwstnEngy 189630 2.01 1.81 1.85—.09
Sprint 209299 6.74 6.63 6.71+.05
Squaren 149559 67.40 63.15 64.60—.25
SPMatls .98e 114945 56.50 55.64 56.32+.07
SPHlthC 1.01e
101358 90.08 88.87 90.06+1.15
SPCnSt 1.28e 201263 58.48 57.67 58.21+.52
SPEngy 2.04e 169904 59.09 57.90 58.53—.07
SPDRFncl .46e
534390 27.13 26.59 27.11+.43
SPInds 1.12e 117534 74.89 73.88 74.83+1.11
SPTech .78e 191507 77.29 76.13 77.01+1.26
SPUtil 1.55e 270358 60.26 58.69 60.03+.74
TJX .92f 80141 52.49 50.73 52.35+1.65
TaiwSemi .73e 86674 41.51 40.89 41.26+1.39
TevaPhrm .73e 475046 7.88 6.93 7.06—.77
Transocn 262585 5.14 4.64 4.84—.11
Twitter 150651 41.64 40.78 41.32+.95
UberTchn 85546 40.81 38.36 39.15+.10
USOilFd 301994 11.44 11.09 11.14—.23
USSteel .20 153670 12.94 12.08 12.57—.07
Valaris 91005 5.38 4.55 4.94—.29
ValeSA .29e 210880 11.84 11.59 11.75+.19
VanEGold .06e 447995 28.79 28.31 28.67+.07
VnEkRus .01e 96162 22.62 22.45 22.53+.33
VnEkSemi .58e
92133 111.22 108.83 110.01+1.72
VEckOilSvc .47e
109603 12.77 12.05 12.36—.19
VanEJrGld 136825 41.22 40.43 40.89—.21
VangEmg 1.10e
194411 39.97 39.54 39.80+.62
VangFTSE 1.10e
128525 39.71 39.32 39.62+.27
Vereit .55 135737 9.23 8.99 9.16+.19
VerizonCm 2.41
187398 55.55 54.47 55.05—.17
Vipshop 90730 6.88 6.67 6.70+.10
Visa s 1 102712 172.95 170.13 172.48+3.62
WPXEngy 331397 10.65 9.38 9.91+.98
WellsFargo 2.04f
194367 47.03 45.82 46.93+.79
WhitngPetrs 101706 10.85 9.64 9.79—.86
WmsCos 1.52f 109988 24.04 23.13 23.53—.25
Yamanag .02 303090 3.49 3.33 3.45+.04

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

