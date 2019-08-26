BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 54397 2.25 2.13 2.19+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 231939 35.14 34.71 34.93+.11 Alibaba 86339 167.45 165.53 165.90+1.36 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 142339 8.93 8.80 8.83 Altria 3.36f 127620 47.61 46.50 47.12+.71 Ambev .05e 181567 4.46 4.32 4.37—.05 Annaly 1e 99606 8.84 8.73 8.76—.04 AnteroRes 1 93533 3.35 3.08 3.12—.14 ArcelorMrs .10p 59756 13.94 13.57 13.65+.28 Arconic .08 73122 25.19 24.39 25.05+.74 AuroraCn 110531 5.85 5.53 5.80+.16 Avon 57985 3.98 3.85 3.93 BcoBrads .06a 101190 7.77 7.54 7.62—.10 BcoSantSA .21e 166780 3.85 3.81 3.83+.06 BkofAm .72f 414967 26.80 26.49 26.78+.31 BarrickGld 2.82e 137192 19.48 19.03 19.24+.10 BrMySq 1.64 207298 49.08 47.72 48.11+1.53 CabotO&G .36f 78447 16.100 16.41 16.55—.29 CallonPet 101178 4.37 4.13 4.17—.02 CanopyGrn 59204 25.47 24.41 25.04+.15 Cemex .29t 54962 3.18 3.13 3.15+.03 CntryLink 1 61630 11.61 11.31 11.60+.39 ChesEng 187479 1.53 1.48 1.49+.02 CgpVelLCrd 145367 11.76 10.75 10.86—.05 CgpVelICrd 174119 7.25 6.60 7.16+.03 Citigroup 2.04f 106280 62.82 62.17 62.72+.77 CocaCola 1.60 92268 54.54 53.73 54.54+.80 Coeur 69137 5.28 5.03 5.08—.06 DevonE .32 92757 22.21 21.44 21.57—.11 DxGBullrs 79349 41.29 38.96 40.03+.14 DxGlMBrrs 55361 13.89 12.81 13.46+.01 DirSPBears 87683 19.60 19.09 19.09—.66 DirDGlBrrs 130364 6.70 6.32 6.54—.03 DxSPOGBls 104541 3.07 2.86 2.90+.03 Disney 1.76 80904 134.64 132.55 134.61+2.94 Dupontrs .30p 57618 66.98 63.60 64.26—1.74 EQTCorp .12 83305 10.53 10.14 10.26—.09 ElancoAnn 56105 26.78 25.67 25.88—.53 EnCanag .07 225209 4.29 4.17 4.23+.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 66171 13.35 13.14 13.19+.01 ExxonMbl 3.48 73252 68.26 67.53 67.85+.36 FootLockr 1.52 83572 35.71 33.12 35.69+1.69 FordM .60a 318758 8.91 8.79 8.82+.05 FrptMcM .20 196578 8.93 8.76 8.84+.01 GameStop 1.52 103151 4.04 3.65 3.82+.17 Gap .97 88430 17.13 16.29 16.38—.54 GenElec .04 579762 8.10 7.92 8.05+.08 Gerdau .02e 108484 2.93 2.81 2.85—.07 GoldFLtd .01e 84233 6.17 6.02 6.12+.02 HPInc .64 151386 18.07 17.73 17.84+.03 Hallibrtn .72 129966 18.14 17.36 17.50—.22 HarmonyG .05 149343 3.75 3.51 3.61+.03 HeclaM .01e 63381 1.74 1.63 1.66—.01 HPEntn .45e 87095 13.06 12.79 12.94+.19 IAMGldg 1.52f 62895 3.77 3.57 3.64—.02 ICICIBk .19e 131349 11.40 11.15 11.29+.12 iPtShFutn 323547 28.97 27.44 28.10—.86 iShGold 191767 14.71 14.60 14.63+.01 iShBrazil .67e 294469 39.76 38.58 38.89—.62 iShSilver 229366 16.63 16.45 16.52+.17 iShChinaLC .87e 227606 38.96 38.72 38.89+.55 iShEMkts .59e 581449 39.38 39.16 39.26+.21 iShiBoxIG 3.87 63058 128.72 128.21 128.41+.01 iSh20yrT 3.05 121743 146.29 145.29 145.37—.59 iSEafe 1.66e 277748 62.61 62.26 62.47+.51 iShiBxHYB 5.09 141877 86.98 86.74 86.98+.43 iShR2K 1.77e 191592 147.05 145.71 147.03+1.60 iShCorEafe 1.56e 55997 58.69 58.35 58.54+.45 Infosyss 61044 11.23 11.10 11.13+.02 Invesco 1.24 68121 15.86 15.59 15.68+.06 iShJapanrs 59010 53.70 53.41 53.56+.77 iShCorEM .95e 126176 47.33 47.07 47.19+.20 ItauUnHs 245636 8.09 7.88 8.00—.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 82050 106.99 106.01 106.87+.85 JohnJn 3.80 x88278 128.08 126.63 127.80+1.02 Keycorp .74f x59116 16.02 15.77 15.96+.17 KindMorg 1 96811 20.02 19.67 19.92+.35 Kinrossg 94095 5.09 4.96 4.99—.04 Kroger s .56f 56264 23.93 23.41 23.92+.63 LBrands 1.20 106165 17.67 16.78 16.92—.61 LloydBkg .47a 76277 2.41 2.35 2.39+.01 Macys 1.51 110345 15.09 14.68 14.71—.23 MarathnO .20 86798 11.96 11.59 11.63—.12 MarathPts 2.12 92837 46.57 45.44 46.04+.28 Merck 2.20 57647 85.90 85.08 85.88+.94 MetLife 1.76 70609 45.19 44.54 44.84+.25 MorgStan 1.40f 103966 40.27 39.70 40.16+.83 Mosaic .20 98853 18.24 17.77 17.96—.05 Nabors .24 94161 1.80 1.64 1.65—.06 NewmtM .56 55980 39.91 39.21 39.45+.15 NokiaCp .19e 102572 5.03 4.98 5.00—.01 Nordstrm 1.48a 84414 29.09 27.79 28.85+.28 OasisPet 97282 3.07 2.85 2.90—.11 OcciPet 3.16f 83037 43.01 41.83 42.13—.24 Oracle .96 85823 52.32 51.83 52.13+.55 PG&ECp 2.12f 53110 11.93 11.10 11.80+.76 Petrobras 174602 13.08 12.68 12.79—.18 Pfizer 1.44 165732 34.86 34.48 34.84+.50 PhilipMor 4.56 115169 81.57 76.41 77.73—3.49 PitnyBw .20 89515 4.33 3.20 3.31—.30 ProctGam 2.98 56613 119.60 117.22 119.32+2.00 ProShSPrs 66820 27.35 27.11 27.11—.32 PrUShSPrs 76395 32.24 31.69 31.69—.72 QEPRes .08 84694 3.82 3.60 3.65+.14 RangeRs .08 142673 3.85 3.57 3.62—.14 RegionsFn .62 95851 14.04 13.81 14.03+.24 SpdrGold 121781 144.97 143.91 144.19+.02 S&P500ETF 4.13e 723353 288.00 285.58 288.00+3.15 SpdAgBdn 109702 29.83 29.75 29.78 SpdrOGEx .73e 226876 21.33 20.81 20.90—.03 Salesforce 89726 155.21 151.52 155.14+3.57 Schlmbrg 2 116111 32.64 31.34 31.59—.44 Schwab .68 59202 37.15 36.52 36.67+.09 SiderurNac 81543 3.29 3.18 3.22—.01 SnapIncAn 236198 16.21 15.57 16.11+.56 SwstnEngy 187313 1.77 1.67 1.71+.02 SPMatls .98e 74513 55.48 54.87 55.13+.18 SPHlthC 1.01e 89139 89.76 89.10 89.69+.93 SPCnSt 1.28e 136298 60.41 59.78 60.36+.74 SPEngy 2.04e 108040 56.75 55.96 56.20+.24 SPDRFncl .46e 341642 26.37 26.11 26.35+.25 SPInds 1.12e 140418 74.09 73.02 73.66+.54 SPTech .78e 103577 78.27 77.59 78.24+1.07 SPUtil 1.55e 128507 62.21 61.48 62.19+.71 TJX .92f 60566 53.84 53.05 53.45+.36 TaiwSemi .73e 55189 41.55 41.13 41.34+.39 Target 2.64f 55813 105.74 103.77 104.77+1.28 Technip .13 66455 25.88 23.33 24.01+.91 TevaPhrm .73e 222202 7.60 7.18 7.42+.37 Transocn 148144 4.49 4.22 4.27+.02 Twitter 63702 41.48 41.00 41.44+.44 UberTchn 56630 33.83 33.06 33.31—.12 USOilFd 260494 11.49 11.14 11.18—.01 USSteel .20 121428 11.42 10.99 11.13—.05 Valaris 58498 4.42 4.15 4.28+.21 ValeSA .29e 152530 10.50 10.20 10.28—.18 VanEGold .06e 473513 29.98 29.40 29.64 VEckOilSvc .47e 72613 11.24 10.96 11.01+.05 VanEJrGld 112047 41.85 40.73 41.20—.02 VangEmg 1.10e 97351 39.60 39.40 39.52+.25 VangFTSE 1.10e 99641 39.64 39.42 39.58+.34 Vereit .56f 97024 9.55 9.38 9.55+.17 VerizonCm 2.41 94854 56.73 55.82 56.71+.79 Vipshop 61383 7.94 7.70 7.81—.04 Visa s 1 77536 177.67 175.35 177.59+2.36 WalMart 2.12f 59356 112.27 111.22 111.99+1.16 WellsFargo 2.04f 159729 45.00 44.49 44.98+.56 WhitngPetrs 84715 7.22 6.75 6.78—.25 WmsCos 1.52 57565 23.29 22.84 22.93+.05 Yamanag .02 186669 3.66 3.52 3.58—.04 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 