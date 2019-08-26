BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|54397
|2.25
|2.13
|2.19+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|231939
|35.14
|34.71
|34.93+.11
|Alibaba
|86339
|167.45
|165.53
|165.90+1.36
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|142339
|8.93
|8.80
|8.83
|Altria 3.36f
|127620
|47.61
|46.50
|47.12+.71
|Ambev .05e
|181567
|4.46
|4.32
|4.37—.05
|Annaly 1e
|99606
|8.84
|8.73
|8.76—.04
|AnteroRes 1
|93533
|3.35
|3.08
|3.12—.14
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|59756
|13.94
|13.57
|13.65+.28
|Arconic .08
|73122
|25.19
|24.39
|25.05+.74
|AuroraCn
|110531
|5.85
|5.53
|5.80+.16
|Avon
|57985
|3.98
|3.85
|3.93
|BcoBrads .06a
|101190
|7.77
|7.54
|7.62—.10
|BcoSantSA .21e
|166780
|3.85
|3.81
|3.83+.06
|BkofAm .72f
|414967
|26.80
|26.49
|26.78+.31
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|137192
|19.48
|19.03
|19.24+.10
|BrMySq 1.64
|207298
|49.08
|47.72
|48.11+1.53
|CabotO&G .36f
|78447
|16.100
|16.41
|16.55—.29
|CallonPet
|101178
|4.37
|4.13
|4.17—.02
|CanopyGrn
|59204
|25.47
|24.41
|25.04+.15
|Cemex .29t
|54962
|3.18
|3.13
|3.15+.03
|CntryLink 1
|61630
|11.61
|11.31
|11.60+.39
|ChesEng
|187479
|1.53
|1.48
|1.49+.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|145367
|11.76
|10.75
|10.86—.05
|CgpVelICrd
|174119
|7.25
|6.60
|7.16+.03
|Citigroup 2.04f
|106280
|62.82
|62.17
|62.72+.77
|CocaCola 1.60
|92268
|54.54
|53.73
|54.54+.80
|Coeur
|69137
|5.28
|5.03
|5.08—.06
|DevonE .32
|92757
|22.21
|21.44
|21.57—.11
|DxGBullrs
|79349
|41.29
|38.96
|40.03+.14
|DxGlMBrrs
|55361
|13.89
|12.81
|13.46+.01
|DirSPBears
|87683
|19.60
|19.09
|19.09—.66
|DirDGlBrrs
|130364
|6.70
|6.32
|6.54—.03
|DxSPOGBls
|104541
|3.07
|2.86
|2.90+.03
|Disney 1.76
|80904
|134.64
|132.55
|134.61+2.94
|Dupontrs .30p
|57618
|66.98
|63.60
|64.26—1.74
|EQTCorp .12
|83305
|10.53
|10.14
|10.26—.09
|ElancoAnn
|56105
|26.78
|25.67
|25.88—.53
|EnCanag .07
|225209
|4.29
|4.17
|4.23+.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|66171
|13.35
|13.14
|13.19+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|73252
|68.26
|67.53
|67.85+.36
|FootLockr 1.52
|83572
|35.71
|33.12
|35.69+1.69
|FordM .60a
|318758
|8.91
|8.79
|8.82+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|196578
|8.93
|8.76
|8.84+.01
|GameStop 1.52
|103151
|4.04
|3.65
|3.82+.17
|Gap .97
|88430
|17.13
|16.29
|16.38—.54
|GenElec .04
|579762
|8.10
|7.92
|8.05+.08
|Gerdau .02e
|108484
|2.93
|2.81
|2.85—.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|84233
|6.17
|6.02
|6.12+.02
|HPInc .64
|151386
|18.07
|17.73
|17.84+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|129966
|18.14
|17.36
|17.50—.22
|HarmonyG .05
|149343
|3.75
|3.51
|3.61+.03
|HeclaM .01e
|63381
|1.74
|1.63
|1.66—.01
|HPEntn .45e
|87095
|13.06
|12.79
|12.94+.19
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|62895
|3.77
|3.57
|3.64—.02
|ICICIBk .19e
|131349
|11.40
|11.15
|11.29+.12
|iPtShFutn
|323547
|28.97
|27.44
|28.10—.86
|iShGold
|191767
|14.71
|14.60
|14.63+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|294469
|39.76
|38.58
|38.89—.62
|iShSilver
|229366
|16.63
|16.45
|16.52+.17
|iShChinaLC .87e
|227606
|38.96
|38.72
|38.89+.55
|iShEMkts .59e
|581449
|39.38
|39.16
|39.26+.21
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|63058
|128.72
|128.21
|128.41+.01
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|121743
|146.29
|145.29
|145.37—.59
|iSEafe 1.66e
|277748
|62.61
|62.26
|62.47+.51
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|141877
|86.98
|86.74
|86.98+.43
|iShR2K 1.77e
|191592
|147.05
|145.71
|147.03+1.60
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|55997
|58.69
|58.35
|58.54+.45
|Infosyss
|61044
|11.23
|11.10
|11.13+.02
|Invesco 1.24
|68121
|15.86
|15.59
|15.68+.06
|iShJapanrs
|59010
|53.70
|53.41
|53.56+.77
|iShCorEM .95e
|126176
|47.33
|47.07
|47.19+.20
|ItauUnHs
|245636
|8.09
|7.88
|8.00—.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|82050
|106.99
|106.01
|106.87+.85
|JohnJn 3.80
|x88278
|128.08
|126.63
|127.80+1.02
|Keycorp .74f
|x59116
|16.02
|15.77
|15.96+.17
|KindMorg 1
|96811
|20.02
|19.67
|19.92+.35
|Kinrossg
|94095
|5.09
|4.96
|4.99—.04
|Kroger s .56f
|56264
|23.93
|23.41
|23.92+.63
|LBrands 1.20
|106165
|17.67
|16.78
|16.92—.61
|LloydBkg .47a
|76277
|2.41
|2.35
|2.39+.01
|Macys 1.51
|110345
|15.09
|14.68
|14.71—.23
|MarathnO .20
|86798
|11.96
|11.59
|11.63—.12
|MarathPts 2.12
|92837
|46.57
|45.44
|46.04+.28
|Merck 2.20
|57647
|85.90
|85.08
|85.88+.94
|MetLife 1.76
|70609
|45.19
|44.54
|44.84+.25
|MorgStan 1.40f
|103966
|40.27
|39.70
|40.16+.83
|Mosaic .20
|98853
|18.24
|17.77
|17.96—.05
|Nabors .24
|94161
|1.80
|1.64
|1.65—.06
|NewmtM .56
|55980
|39.91
|39.21
|39.45+.15
|NokiaCp .19e
|102572
|5.03
|4.98
|5.00—.01
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|84414
|29.09
|27.79
|28.85+.28
|OasisPet
|97282
|3.07
|2.85
|2.90—.11
|OcciPet 3.16f
|83037
|43.01
|41.83
|42.13—.24
|Oracle .96
|85823
|52.32
|51.83
|52.13+.55
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|53110
|11.93
|11.10
|11.80+.76
|Petrobras
|174602
|13.08
|12.68
|12.79—.18
|Pfizer 1.44
|165732
|34.86
|34.48
|34.84+.50
|PhilipMor 4.56
|115169
|81.57
|76.41
|77.73—3.49
|PitnyBw .20
|89515
|4.33
|3.20
|3.31—.30
|ProctGam 2.98
|56613
|119.60
|117.22
|119.32+2.00
|ProShSPrs
|66820
|27.35
|27.11
|27.11—.32
|PrUShSPrs
|76395
|32.24
|31.69
|31.69—.72
|QEPRes .08
|84694
|3.82
|3.60
|3.65+.14
|RangeRs .08
|142673
|3.85
|3.57
|3.62—.14
|RegionsFn .62
|95851
|14.04
|13.81
|14.03+.24
|SpdrGold
|121781
|144.97
|143.91
|144.19+.02
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|723353
|288.00
|285.58
|288.00+3.15
|SpdAgBdn
|109702
|29.83
|29.75
|29.78
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|226876
|21.33
|20.81
|20.90—.03
|Salesforce
|89726
|155.21
|151.52
|155.14+3.57
|Schlmbrg 2
|116111
|32.64
|31.34
|31.59—.44
|Schwab .68
|59202
|37.15
|36.52
|36.67+.09
|SiderurNac
|81543
|3.29
|3.18
|3.22—.01
|SnapIncAn
|236198
|16.21
|15.57
|16.11+.56
|SwstnEngy
|187313
|1.77
|1.67
|1.71+.02
|SPMatls .98e
|74513
|55.48
|54.87
|55.13+.18
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|89139
|89.76
|89.10
|89.69+.93
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|136298
|60.41
|59.78
|60.36+.74
|SPEngy 2.04e
|108040
|56.75
|55.96
|56.20+.24
|SPDRFncl .46e
|341642
|26.37
|26.11
|26.35+.25
|SPInds 1.12e
|140418
|74.09
|73.02
|73.66+.54
|SPTech .78e
|103577
|78.27
|77.59
|78.24+1.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|128507
|62.21
|61.48
|62.19+.71
|TJX .92f
|60566
|53.84
|53.05
|53.45+.36
|TaiwSemi .73e
|55189
|41.55
|41.13
|41.34+.39
|Target 2.64f
|55813
|105.74
|103.77
|104.77+1.28
|Technip .13
|66455
|25.88
|23.33
|24.01+.91
|TevaPhrm .73e
|222202
|7.60
|7.18
|7.42+.37
|Transocn
|148144
|4.49
|4.22
|4.27+.02
|63702
|41.48
|41.00
|41.44+.44
|UberTchn
|56630
|33.83
|33.06
|33.31—.12
|USOilFd
|260494
|11.49
|11.14
|11.18—.01
|USSteel .20
|121428
|11.42
|10.99
|11.13—.05
|Valaris
|58498
|4.42
|4.15
|4.28+.21
|ValeSA .29e
|152530
|10.50
|10.20
|10.28—.18
|VanEGold .06e
|473513
|29.98
|29.40
|29.64
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|72613
|11.24
|10.96
|11.01+.05
|VanEJrGld
|112047
|41.85
|40.73
|41.20—.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|97351
|39.60
|39.40
|39.52+.25
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|99641
|39.64
|39.42
|39.58+.34
|Vereit .56f
|97024
|9.55
|9.38
|9.55+.17
|VerizonCm 2.41
|94854
|56.73
|55.82
|56.71+.79
|Vipshop
|61383
|7.94
|7.70
|7.81—.04
|Visa s 1
|77536
|177.67
|175.35
|177.59+2.36
|WalMart 2.12f
|59356
|112.27
|111.22
|111.99+1.16
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|159729
|45.00
|44.49
|44.98+.56
|WhitngPetrs
|84715
|7.22
|6.75
|6.78—.25
|WmsCos 1.52
|57565
|23.29
|22.84
|22.93+.05
|Yamanag .02
|186669
|3.66
|3.52
|3.58—.04
