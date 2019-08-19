BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11883 2.37…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11883 2.37 2.30 2.33+.04 AT&TInc 2.04 50246 35.27 34.99 35.25+.28 Alibaba 41449 178.80 176.72 176.91+2.31 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13332 9.10 9.04 9.08+.11 AEagleOut .55 9847 16.12 15.62 15.86+.46 Annaly 1e 10426 9.02 8.97 8.98+.03 AnteroRes 1 7945 3.78 3.61 3.66+.05 Aphrian 10741 6.34 6.12 6.16—.02 ApolloGM 1.91e 9923 34.49 32.99 34.37+2.37 Aramark .44e 41475 41.82 40.34 40.55+3.45 AuroraCn 45257 6.20 5.85 5.88—.11 BPPLC 2.44 8856 36.75 36.63 36.71+.42 BcoBrads .06a 12101 8.34 8.17 8.18—.09 BcoSantSA .21e 18707 3.95 3.91 3.93 BkofAm .72f 67283 27.70 27.38 27.45+.42 BarrickGld 2.82e 30618 18.07 17.88 18.01—.38 BrMySq 1.64 8387 47.67 47.02 47.64+.66 BrkfdAsgs .64 8950 51.47 51.12 51.31+.21 CVSHealth 2 11049 61.33 60.60 61.29+1.01 CallonPet 18573 4.64 4.53 4.58+.07 CanopyGrn 14637 28.30 26.85 27.18—.93 CntryLink 1 13073 11.45 11.22 11.45+.24 ChesEng 62745 1.47 1.41 1.47+.08 CgpVelLCrd 20350 12.30 12.04 12.06+.53 CgpVelICrd 32922 6.53 6.38 6.52—.30 Citigroup 2.04f 19353 64.91 64.36 64.78+1.30 ClevCliffs .24f 11183 8.46 8.30 8.44+.28 CocaCola 1.60 11825 54.58 54.33 54.53+.12 Coeur 8397 4.88 4.70 4.86—.09 DaVitaInc 18513 57.64 56.51 56.58—1.24 DenburyR 23635 1.10 1.04 1.06+.00 DeutschBk .12e 8892 7.05 7.01 7.04+.10 DxGBullrs 17723 33.44 32.51 33.26—1.81 DxGlMBrrs 8759 17.43 16.99 17.08+1.04 DirSPBears 14905 18.45 18.30 18.40—.60 DirDGlBrrs 31043 8.20 8.00 8.05+.41 DxSPOGBls 35920 3.48 3.33 3.41+.21 DrxSCBulls .41e 7522 55.19 54.59 54.74+1.59 DrxSPBulls 7873 49.91 49.57 49.68+1.60 Disney 1.76 10158 137.62 136.55 136.67+1.47 EnCanag .07 26458 4.33 4.25 4.28+.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 30053 13.95 13.68 13.74+.27 EsteeLdr 1.72 10761 198.75 191.31 194.50+15.28 ExxonMbl 3.48 11790 69.22 68.86 69.20+.90 FMajSilvg 13882 9.77 9.47 9.74—.17 FordM .60a 25301 9.08 9.02 9.05+.09 FortunaSlv 8538 3.64 3.49 3.62—.05 FrptMcM .20 28291 9.42 9.30 9.37+.27 Gap .97 7984 16.67 16.19 16.35+.38 GenElec .04 173246 8.89 8.68 8.72—.07 GoldFLtd .01e 16362 5.24 5.11 5.21—.18 HSBC 1.50e 7911 36.76 36.60 36.63+.51 Hallibrtn .72 11169 19.49 19.27 19.33+.46 HarmonyG .05 10384 2.90 2.84 2.89—.08 HeclaM .01e 12161 1.49 1.44 1.46+.01 HPEntn .45e 10210 13.22 12.99 13.15+.35 HomeDp 5.44 7566 208.82 205.30 206.30+2.65 IAMGldg 1.52f 8162 3.26 3.19 3.25—.07 ING .14e 8651 9.51 9.46 9.48—.03 iPtShFutn 49803 26.90 26.67 26.77—1.27 iShGold 36520 14.34 14.31 14.32—.17 iShBrazil .67e 22508 42.12 41.55 41.58—.07 iShHK .61e 22870 23.95 23.85 23.86+.61 iShSilver 34819 15.88 15.81 15.85—.17 iShChinaLC .87e 38266 39.47 39.24 39.26+.66 iShEMkts .59e 71778 40.05 39.86 39.86+.32 iShiBoxIG 3.87 19301 127.45 127.00 127.36—.49 iSh20yrT 3.05 23196 143.92 143.52 143.88—2.25 iSEafe 1.66e 10668 62.85 62.70 62.74+.49 iShiBxHYB 5.09 13992 86.36 86.26 86.29+.19 iShR2K 1.77e 25275 150.55 150.00 150.17+1.54 iShREst 2.76e 7652 91.96 91.52 91.76+.26 Infosyss 12088 11.14 11.06 11.12+.05 iShJapanrs 7847 53.57 53.47 53.50+.09 iSTaiwnrs 7875 34.57 34.41 34.42+.19 iShCorEM .95e 23235 48.11 47.88 47.89+.33 ItauUnHs 17790 8.68 8.56 8.57—.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 14992 109.75 108.77 109.07+1.35 Keycorp .74f 13063 16.77 16.55 16.62+.19 Kinrossg 40527 4.68 4.58 4.63—.15 MPLXLP 2.67f 8562 27.90 27.31 27.44+.34 Macys 1.51 20136 16.20 15.91 16.01+.03 Mallinckdt 8208 4.41 4.13 4.35+.27 MarathnO .20 14135 12.88 12.65 12.81+.36 Merck 2.20 7512 86.13 85.45 85.99+.93 MorgStan 1.40f 12202 40.83 40.57 40.59+.65 Nabors .24 10530 2.05 1.98 2.04+.09 NobleCorp .08 10872 1.30 1.20 1.27+.05 NokiaCp .19e 24502 5.25 5.22 5.23+.06 OasisPet 13626 3.27 3.08 3.10+.06 OcciPet 3.16f 11794 45.32 44.75 45.10+.53 OiSAC 20097 1.39 1.32 1.32+.13 Oracle .96 8830 54.37 53.96 54.08+.49 PG&ECp 2.12f 177444 11.56 10.11 10.34—3.94 PaloAltNet 8194 201.69 194.17 196.28—2.100 Petrobras 25818 13.44 13.31 13.33+.10 Pfizer 1.44 18042 34.99 34.83 34.92+.27 PlainsAAP 1.44 8264 21.99 21.76 21.86+.14 PUltSP500s 9353 52.77 52.39 52.52+1.65 PrUCruders 8779 17.49 17.25 17.27+.52 ProctGam 2.98 13405 120.45 119.12 119.30+.12 ProShSPrs 8617 26.77 26.70 26.76—.29 PrUShSPrs 14880 30.94 30.78 30.89—.67 ProUShL20 7541 24.54 24.40 24.41+.70 Qudiann 12335 9.08 8.92 8.100+.08 RangeRs .08 17613 4.42 4.19 4.27+.17 RegionsFn .62 10955 14.39 14.26 14.39+.30 SpdrGold 17862 141.33 141.05 141.18—1.60 S&P500ETF 4.13e 80833 292.47 291.77 291.98+3.13 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8623 50.99 50.53 50.71+.72 SpdrRetls .49e 12538 39.30 39.00 39.10+.49 SpdrOGEx .73e 49874 22.12 21.81 21.96+.52 Schlmbrg 2 14205 33.94 33.44 33.78+1.06 SeaLtdn 9522 36.90 36.20 36.71+1.29 SnapIncAn 27782 16.15 15.85 15.100+.02 SwstnEngy 15595 1.87 1.79 1.85+.05 Squaren 9506 64.20 63.20 63.56+.69 SPHlthC 1.01e 8348 91.34 91.11 91.29+.74 SPCnSt 1.28e 13645 60.85 60.57 60.65+.44 SPEngy 2.04e 14507 58.07 57.71 57.93+.91 SPDRFncl .46e 51428 27.03 26.85 26.90+.33 SPTech .78e 10161 79.71 79.27 79.38+1.10 SPUtil 1.55e 26450 61.55 61.15 61.52+.14 TJX .92f 8023 52.14 51.37 51.44+.05 TailorBr .72 12966 5.51 5.04 5.10+.04 Tapestry 1.35 11466 20.86 20.10 20.81+.85 Target 2.64f 9580 86.73 85.76 85.83+1.62 Tegna .28 32699 16.58 15.34 15.60+.60 TevaPhrm .73e 36161 6.76 6.48 6.73+.32 Transocn 47884 4.59 4.33 4.59+.39 Twitter 14944 41.54 41.05 41.28+.70 UberTchn 30165 35.80 34.37 34.94—.29 USOilFd 41723 11.65 11.56 11.57+.17 USSteel .20 39224 12.25 11.62 12.08+.80 Valaris 9357 4.70 4.40 4.63+.34 ValeSA .29e 11352 11.05 10.92 10.94+.06 VanEGold .06e 62360 27.85 27.61 27.81—.47 VnEkSemi .58e 8628 115.17 113.98 114.05+1.82 VEckOilSvc .47e 23715 11.72 11.55 11.67+.34 VanEJrGld 16089 38.48 38.10 38.40—.82 VangTotBd 2.06e 13704 84.55 84.50 84.54—.30 VangEmg 1.10e 16666 40.26 40.04 40.05+.31 VangFTSE 1.10e 16577 39.79 39.68 39.71+.30 VerizonCm 2.41 13672 57.40 56.83 57.37+.72 Vipshop 17009 8.12 7.93 8.09+.18 Visa s 1 8761 180.42 178.45 178.87+.64 WalMart 2.12f 8776 114.77 113.80 114.49+1.50 WellsFargo 2.04f 15616 45.35 45.04 45.21+.82 WhitngPetrs 8659 8.84 8.53 8.69+.08 Yamanag .02 36571 3.26 3.19 3.25—.09 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.