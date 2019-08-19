BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|11883
|2.37
|2.30
|2.33+.04
|AT&TInc 2.04
|50246
|35.27
|34.99
|35.25+.28
|Alibaba
|41449
|178.80
|176.72
|176.91+2.31
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|13332
|9.10
|9.04
|9.08+.11
|AEagleOut .55
|9847
|16.12
|15.62
|15.86+.46
|Annaly 1e
|10426
|9.02
|8.97
|8.98+.03
|AnteroRes 1
|7945
|3.78
|3.61
|3.66+.05
|Aphrian
|10741
|6.34
|6.12
|6.16—.02
|ApolloGM 1.91e
|9923
|34.49
|32.99
|34.37+2.37
|Aramark .44e
|41475
|41.82
|40.34
|40.55+3.45
|AuroraCn
|45257
|6.20
|5.85
|5.88—.11
|BPPLC 2.44
|8856
|36.75
|36.63
|36.71+.42
|BcoBrads .06a
|12101
|8.34
|8.17
|8.18—.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|18707
|3.95
|3.91
|3.93
|BkofAm .72f
|67283
|27.70
|27.38
|27.45+.42
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|30618
|18.07
|17.88
|18.01—.38
|BrMySq 1.64
|8387
|47.67
|47.02
|47.64+.66
|BrkfdAsgs .64
|8950
|51.47
|51.12
|51.31+.21
|CVSHealth 2
|11049
|61.33
|60.60
|61.29+1.01
|CallonPet
|18573
|4.64
|4.53
|4.58+.07
|CanopyGrn
|14637
|28.30
|26.85
|27.18—.93
|CntryLink 1
|13073
|11.45
|11.22
|11.45+.24
|ChesEng
|62745
|1.47
|1.41
|1.47+.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|20350
|12.30
|12.04
|12.06+.53
|CgpVelICrd
|32922
|6.53
|6.38
|6.52—.30
|Citigroup 2.04f
|19353
|64.91
|64.36
|64.78+1.30
|ClevCliffs .24f
|11183
|8.46
|8.30
|8.44+.28
|CocaCola 1.60
|11825
|54.58
|54.33
|54.53+.12
|Coeur
|8397
|4.88
|4.70
|4.86—.09
|DaVitaInc
|18513
|57.64
|56.51
|56.58—1.24
|DenburyR
|23635
|1.10
|1.04
|1.06+.00
|DeutschBk .12e
|8892
|7.05
|7.01
|7.04+.10
|DxGBullrs
|17723
|33.44
|32.51
|33.26—1.81
|DxGlMBrrs
|8759
|17.43
|16.99
|17.08+1.04
|DirSPBears
|14905
|18.45
|18.30
|18.40—.60
|DirDGlBrrs
|31043
|8.20
|8.00
|8.05+.41
|DxSPOGBls
|35920
|3.48
|3.33
|3.41+.21
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|7522
|55.19
|54.59
|54.74+1.59
|DrxSPBulls
|7873
|49.91
|49.57
|49.68+1.60
|Disney 1.76
|10158
|137.62
|136.55
|136.67+1.47
|EnCanag .07
|26458
|4.33
|4.25
|4.28+.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|30053
|13.95
|13.68
|13.74+.27
|EsteeLdr 1.72
|10761
|198.75
|191.31
|194.50+15.28
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|11790
|69.22
|68.86
|69.20+.90
|FMajSilvg
|13882
|9.77
|9.47
|9.74—.17
|FordM .60a
|25301
|9.08
|9.02
|9.05+.09
|FortunaSlv
|8538
|3.64
|3.49
|3.62—.05
|FrptMcM .20
|28291
|9.42
|9.30
|9.37+.27
|Gap .97
|7984
|16.67
|16.19
|16.35+.38
|GenElec .04
|173246
|8.89
|8.68
|8.72—.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|16362
|5.24
|5.11
|5.21—.18
|HSBC 1.50e
|7911
|36.76
|36.60
|36.63+.51
|Hallibrtn .72
|11169
|19.49
|19.27
|19.33+.46
|HarmonyG .05
|10384
|2.90
|2.84
|2.89—.08
|HeclaM .01e
|12161
|1.49
|1.44
|1.46+.01
|HPEntn .45e
|10210
|13.22
|12.99
|13.15+.35
|HomeDp 5.44
|7566
|208.82
|205.30
|206.30+2.65
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|8162
|3.26
|3.19
|3.25—.07
|ING .14e
|8651
|9.51
|9.46
|9.48—.03
|iPtShFutn
|49803
|26.90
|26.67
|26.77—1.27
|iShGold
|36520
|14.34
|14.31
|14.32—.17
|iShBrazil .67e
|22508
|42.12
|41.55
|41.58—.07
|iShHK .61e
|22870
|23.95
|23.85
|23.86+.61
|iShSilver
|34819
|15.88
|15.81
|15.85—.17
|iShChinaLC .87e
|38266
|39.47
|39.24
|39.26+.66
|iShEMkts .59e
|71778
|40.05
|39.86
|39.86+.32
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|19301
|127.45
|127.00
|127.36—.49
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|23196
|143.92
|143.52
|143.88—2.25
|iSEafe 1.66e
|10668
|62.85
|62.70
|62.74+.49
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|13992
|86.36
|86.26
|86.29+.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|25275
|150.55
|150.00
|150.17+1.54
|iShREst 2.76e
|7652
|91.96
|91.52
|91.76+.26
|Infosyss
|12088
|11.14
|11.06
|11.12+.05
|iShJapanrs
|7847
|53.57
|53.47
|53.50+.09
|iSTaiwnrs
|7875
|34.57
|34.41
|34.42+.19
|iShCorEM .95e
|23235
|48.11
|47.88
|47.89+.33
|ItauUnHs
|17790
|8.68
|8.56
|8.57—.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|14992
|109.75
|108.77
|109.07+1.35
|Keycorp .74f
|13063
|16.77
|16.55
|16.62+.19
|Kinrossg
|40527
|4.68
|4.58
|4.63—.15
|MPLXLP 2.67f
|8562
|27.90
|27.31
|27.44+.34
|Macys 1.51
|20136
|16.20
|15.91
|16.01+.03
|Mallinckdt
|8208
|4.41
|4.13
|4.35+.27
|MarathnO .20
|14135
|12.88
|12.65
|12.81+.36
|Merck 2.20
|7512
|86.13
|85.45
|85.99+.93
|MorgStan 1.40f
|12202
|40.83
|40.57
|40.59+.65
|Nabors .24
|10530
|2.05
|1.98
|2.04+.09
|NobleCorp .08
|10872
|1.30
|1.20
|1.27+.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|24502
|5.25
|5.22
|5.23+.06
|OasisPet
|13626
|3.27
|3.08
|3.10+.06
|OcciPet 3.16f
|11794
|45.32
|44.75
|45.10+.53
|OiSAC
|20097
|1.39
|1.32
|1.32+.13
|Oracle .96
|8830
|54.37
|53.96
|54.08+.49
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|177444
|11.56
|10.11
|10.34—3.94
|PaloAltNet
|8194
|201.69
|194.17
|196.28—2.100
|Petrobras
|25818
|13.44
|13.31
|13.33+.10
|Pfizer 1.44
|18042
|34.99
|34.83
|34.92+.27
|PlainsAAP 1.44
|8264
|21.99
|21.76
|21.86+.14
|PUltSP500s
|9353
|52.77
|52.39
|52.52+1.65
|PrUCruders
|8779
|17.49
|17.25
|17.27+.52
|ProctGam 2.98
|13405
|120.45
|119.12
|119.30+.12
|ProShSPrs
|8617
|26.77
|26.70
|26.76—.29
|PrUShSPrs
|14880
|30.94
|30.78
|30.89—.67
|ProUShL20
|7541
|24.54
|24.40
|24.41+.70
|Qudiann
|12335
|9.08
|8.92
|8.100+.08
|RangeRs .08
|17613
|4.42
|4.19
|4.27+.17
|RegionsFn .62
|10955
|14.39
|14.26
|14.39+.30
|SpdrGold
|17862
|141.33
|141.05
|141.18—1.60
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|80833
|292.47
|291.77
|291.98+3.13
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|8623
|50.99
|50.53
|50.71+.72
|SpdrRetls .49e
|12538
|39.30
|39.00
|39.10+.49
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|49874
|22.12
|21.81
|21.96+.52
|Schlmbrg 2
|14205
|33.94
|33.44
|33.78+1.06
|SeaLtdn
|9522
|36.90
|36.20
|36.71+1.29
|SnapIncAn
|27782
|16.15
|15.85
|15.100+.02
|SwstnEngy
|15595
|1.87
|1.79
|1.85+.05
|Squaren
|9506
|64.20
|63.20
|63.56+.69
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8348
|91.34
|91.11
|91.29+.74
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13645
|60.85
|60.57
|60.65+.44
|SPEngy 2.04e
|14507
|58.07
|57.71
|57.93+.91
|SPDRFncl .46e
|51428
|27.03
|26.85
|26.90+.33
|SPTech .78e
|10161
|79.71
|79.27
|79.38+1.10
|SPUtil 1.55e
|26450
|61.55
|61.15
|61.52+.14
|TJX .92f
|8023
|52.14
|51.37
|51.44+.05
|TailorBr .72
|12966
|5.51
|5.04
|5.10+.04
|Tapestry 1.35
|11466
|20.86
|20.10
|20.81+.85
|Target 2.64f
|9580
|86.73
|85.76
|85.83+1.62
|Tegna .28
|32699
|16.58
|15.34
|15.60+.60
|TevaPhrm .73e
|36161
|6.76
|6.48
|6.73+.32
|Transocn
|47884
|4.59
|4.33
|4.59+.39
|14944
|41.54
|41.05
|41.28+.70
|UberTchn
|30165
|35.80
|34.37
|34.94—.29
|USOilFd
|41723
|11.65
|11.56
|11.57+.17
|USSteel .20
|39224
|12.25
|11.62
|12.08+.80
|Valaris
|9357
|4.70
|4.40
|4.63+.34
|ValeSA .29e
|11352
|11.05
|10.92
|10.94+.06
|VanEGold .06e
|62360
|27.85
|27.61
|27.81—.47
|VnEkSemi .58e
|8628
|115.17
|113.98
|114.05+1.82
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|23715
|11.72
|11.55
|11.67+.34
|VanEJrGld
|16089
|38.48
|38.10
|38.40—.82
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|13704
|84.55
|84.50
|84.54—.30
|VangEmg 1.10e
|16666
|40.26
|40.04
|40.05+.31
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|16577
|39.79
|39.68
|39.71+.30
|VerizonCm 2.41
|13672
|57.40
|56.83
|57.37+.72
|Vipshop
|17009
|8.12
|7.93
|8.09+.18
|Visa s 1
|8761
|180.42
|178.45
|178.87+.64
|WalMart 2.12f
|8776
|114.77
|113.80
|114.49+1.50
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|15616
|45.35
|45.04
|45.21+.82
|WhitngPetrs
|8659
|8.84
|8.53
|8.69+.08
|Yamanag .02
|36571
|3.26
|3.19
|3.25—.09
