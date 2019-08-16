Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e,

BC-150-actives-e,

The Associated Press

August 16, 2019, 10:11 AM

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 14265 2.31 2.27 2.27+.03
AT&TInc 2.04 32789 34.64 34.41 34.57+.23
AbbVie 4.28 10289 64.09 63.07 63.72+.74
Alibaba 48097 170.48 168.57 169.26+2.29
AlliData 2.52 8455 147.41 143.27 144.12—8.38
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 17423 8.92 8.85 8.91+.06
Alticen .07e 26238 26.58 26.15 26.45—.46
Altria 3.20 8656 46.16 45.69 46.10+.61
Ambev .05e 27556 4.70 4.66 4.69+.05
Annaly 1e 10683 8.93 8.88 8.91+.04
AnteroMid .45e 9088 7.56 7.37 7.51+.17
Aphrian 13131 6.23 6.01 6.20+.24
AtHomGrn 10430 5.08 4.70 5.01+.35
AuroraCn 29144 6.07 5.75 6.06+.39
BPPLC 2.44 7617 36.22 36.09 36.11+.06
BcoBrads .06a 8951 8.37 8.26 8.26+.01
BcoSantSA .21e 12020 3.89 3.86 3.87+.05
BkofAm .72f 68562 26.56 26.44 26.47+.22
BarrickGld 2.82e
27494 18.40 18.13 18.36—.04
CVSHealth 2 11323 59.97 59.12 59.96+1.12
CallonPet 27943 4.35 4.25 4.33+.04
CanopyGrn 11535 28.18 27.44 28.17+.83
Caterpillar 3.44
7990 117.87 115.96 116.64+1.39
CntryLink 1 15364 10.86 10.59 10.84+.28
ChesEng 47053 1.32 1.29 1.32+.03
CgpVelLCrd 19174 11.68 11.34 11.35—.05
CgpVelICrd 28448 6.94 6.74 6.94+.01
Citigroup 2.04f 20258 62.29 61.85 62.11+.79
ClevCliffs .24f 10568 8.11 7.97 8.11+.10
CocaCola 1.60 17864 54.31 53.95 54.14+.27
Coeur 9717 5.06 4.93 5.05—.05
Corning .80 8957 27.58 27.24 27.29+.16
DXCTchn .84f 8865 31.01 30.14 30.63+.02
DenburyR 12139 1.05 1.00 1.05+.05
DxGBullrs 9309 36.31 35.35 36.17—.59
DirSPBears 15291 19.52 19.32 19.42—.46
DirDGlBrrs 16992 7.60 7.41 7.44+.11
DxSPOGBls 25298 3.02 2.91 3.01+.10
DrxSCBulls .41e
8903 51.84 50.62 51.75+1.82
DrxSPBulls 8953 47.40 46.94 47.16+1.06
Disney 1.76 10625 134.53 133.83 134.32+.91
EnCanag .07 36961 4.21 4.13 4.19+.05
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 11657 13.27 13.16 13.27+.18
ErosIntl 10617 1.29 1.14 1.20—.08
ExxonMbl 3.48 14975 67.87 67.45 67.54+.29
FordM .60a 35084 8.94 8.85 8.85—.01
FrptMcM .20 27815 9.16 8.98 9.10+.11
Gap .97 9557 15.66 15.27 15.63+.27
GenElec .04 691707 8.67 8.37 8.51+.50
GenMotors 1.52 9400 36.71 36.47 36.54+.07
GoldFLtd .01e 16738 5.28 5.18 5.28—.16
GpSuprvin 11156 4.48 4.01 4.37+.45
HPInc .64 7575 19.04 18.83 19.01+.38
Hallibrtn .72 18922 18.45 18.21 18.29+.04
Hanesbdss .60 8794 13.52 13.22 13.40+.29
HarmonyG .05 8876 3.02 2.97 2.99—.01
HeclaM .01e 8683 1.51 1.44 1.50+.04
HostHotls .85a 11272 15.75 15.59 15.73+.13
ICICIBk .19e 7837 11.68 11.62 11.65+.15
iPtShFutn 39320 29.14 28.67 28.72—.95
iShGold 24952 14.51 14.46 14.50—.08
iShBrazil .67e 18570 41.96 41.51 41.53+.17
iShHK .61e 31563 23.18 23.05 23.16+.47
iShSilver 21795 16.14 16.07 16.13
iShChinaLC .87e 19308 38.55 38.47 38.52+.33
iShEMkts .59e 35265 39.45 39.36 39.39+.39
iSh20yrT 3.05
28949 146.51 145.86 146.30—1.01
iSEafe 1.66e 19655 61.99 61.86 61.94+.43
iShR2K 1.77e
27070 147.39 146.11 147.31+1.82
iShCorEafe 1.56e 8723 58.02 57.83 57.98+.37
ItauUnHs x15642 8.68 8.54 8.54—.01
JPMorgCh 3.20
17641 106.70 105.87 106.49+1.29
JohnJn 3.80 7752 131.64 130.79 130.85+.31
Keycorp .74f 9447 16.18 16.06 16.12+.20
KindMorg 1 10949 19.92 19.81 19.87—.02
Kinrossg 13640 4.90 4.82 4.89—.02
Kohls 2.68 8080 45.30 44.33 45.25+.98
Kroger s .56f 7632 22.63 22.17 22.62+.39
LloydBkg .47a 14004 2.37 2.35 2.37+.06
Macys 1.51 17650 16.30 16.05 16.20+.04
MarathnO .20 9063 12.18 12.02 12.14+.12
Merck 2.20 11980 84.69 84.15 84.36+.90
MetLife 1.76 9072 45.28 45.04 45.13+.40
MorgStan 1.40f 14791 39.68 39.42 39.45+.35
Nabors .24 11220 1.83 1.77 1.80+.02
NikeB s .88 8962 80.33 79.63 79.65+.14
NobleCorp .08 13222 1.12 1.02 1.09+.07
NokiaCp .19e 19306 5.14 5.11 5.13+.07
NordicAm .11e 9877 1.80 1.71 1.75
OasisPet 8764 2.95 2.85 2.91+.01
OcciPet 3.16f 8236 44.51 44.01 44.34+.38
OiSAC 86558 1.40 1.25 1.29—.12
Oracle .96 15771 53.70 53.01 53.34+.75
PG&ECp 2.12f 8539 14.94 14.40 14.76+.37
Pagsegurn 12968 53.43 49.07 51.17+4.65
Penney 17567 .59 .54 .56—.02
Petrobras 11164 13.49 13.34 13.34—.01
Pfizer 1.44 30928 34.83 34.49 34.60+.12
PivotSftn 8427 14.07 13.92 14.02+.02
PUltSP500s 15127 50.10 49.63 49.86+1.12
ProctGam 2.98
14135 118.72 117.60 118.07+.68
ProShSPrs 10821 27.27 27.19 27.23—.20
PrUShSPrs 10589 32.11 31.91 32.03—.48
ProUShL20 11904 23.78 23.62 23.63+.31
Qudiann 33816 8.98 8.34 8.41—.28
RangeRs .08 18850 4.04 3.76 3.94—.09
RegionsFn .62 14805 13.81 13.71 13.74+.17
SpdrGold 12301 143.02 142.60 142.97—.74
S&P500ETF 4.13e
78083 287.36 286.43 286.87+2.22
SpdrS&PRB .74e
8781 49.45 49.03 49.37+.74
SpdrRetls .49e 8398 38.45 38.13 38.33+.52
SpdrOGEx .73e 31824 21.06 20.80 21.02+.24
Schlmbrg 2 15661 32.14 31.60 31.93+.28
Schwab .68 8161 37.34 36.78 37.04+.48
SnapIncAn 23135 16.19 15.95 16.15+.16
SouthnCo 2.48f x9072 57.36 56.97 57.25+.24
SwstnEngy 14071 1.75 1.68 1.73+.01
Sprint 9542 6.98 6.88 6.91+.05
Squaren 9991 63.00 62.13 62.47+.47
SPCnSt 1.28e 17844 60.08 59.79 60.02+.49
SPEngy 2.04e 11933 56.71 56.43 56.54+.26
SPDRFncl .46e 41313 26.36 26.24 26.31+.20
SPInds 1.12e 8857 73.95 73.41 73.61+.72
SPTech .78e 11311 77.94 77.50 77.78+.96
SpdrRESel 8012 38.60 38.37 38.50+.11
SPUtil 1.55e 15513 61.35 61.01 61.28+.21
TJX .92f 8189 51.13 50.67 50.70+.50
TaiwSemi .73e 9032 41.57 41.15 41.40+.54
Tapestry 1.35 28637 20.11 18.81 19.50+.05
TevaPhrm .73e 23046 6.29 6.08 6.26+.10
Transocn 19297 3.98 3.86 3.96+.10
Twitter 12524 40.50 40.11 40.22+.13
UberTchn 28291 34.39 33.40 34.37+1.15
USOilFd 31879 11.44 11.33 11.33—.02
USSteel .20 12289 11.16 10.95 11.07+.16
ValeSA .29e 12503 11.11 10.98 10.99+.02
VanEGold .06e 33712 28.61 28.35 28.57—.16
VnEkRus .01e 9097 21.60 21.52 21.52—.08
VnEkSemi .58e
12542 111.74 110.01 111.37+1.82
VanEJrGld 8944 40.10 39.84 40.07—.37
VangEmg 1.10e 10644 39.65 39.55 39.59+.37
VerizonCm 2.41 13819 56.60 56.07 56.20—.10
Vipshop 32575 7.74 7.37 7.73+.53
Visa s 1 7447 178.49 177.30 177.44+1.17
WalMart 2.12f
17154 114.90 113.56 114.14+1.45
WellsFargo 2.04f
24966 44.08 43.63 43.99+.61
WhitngPetrs 14360 8.39 8.00 8.37+.11
WmsCos 1.52 8555 23.09 22.98 22.99+.07
Yamanag .02 19201 3.42 3.36 3.42—.02
ZTOExpn 9504 19.80 19.13 19.75+.65
