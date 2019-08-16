BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|14265
|2.31
|2.27
|2.27+.03
|AT&TInc 2.04
|32789
|34.64
|34.41
|34.57+.23
|AbbVie 4.28
|10289
|64.09
|63.07
|63.72+.74
|Alibaba
|48097
|170.48
|168.57
|169.26+2.29
|AlliData 2.52
|8455
|147.41
|143.27
|144.12—8.38
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|17423
|8.92
|8.85
|8.91+.06
|Alticen .07e
|26238
|26.58
|26.15
|26.45—.46
|Altria 3.20
|8656
|46.16
|45.69
|46.10+.61
|Ambev .05e
|27556
|4.70
|4.66
|4.69+.05
|Annaly 1e
|10683
|8.93
|8.88
|8.91+.04
|AnteroMid .45e
|9088
|7.56
|7.37
|7.51+.17
|Aphrian
|13131
|6.23
|6.01
|6.20+.24
|AtHomGrn
|10430
|5.08
|4.70
|5.01+.35
|AuroraCn
|29144
|6.07
|5.75
|6.06+.39
|BPPLC 2.44
|7617
|36.22
|36.09
|36.11+.06
|BcoBrads .06a
|8951
|8.37
|8.26
|8.26+.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|12020
|3.89
|3.86
|3.87+.05
|BkofAm .72f
|68562
|26.56
|26.44
|26.47+.22
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|27494
|18.40
|18.13
|18.36—.04
|CVSHealth 2
|11323
|59.97
|59.12
|59.96+1.12
|CallonPet
|27943
|4.35
|4.25
|4.33+.04
|CanopyGrn
|11535
|28.18
|27.44
|28.17+.83
|Caterpillar 3.44
|7990
|117.87
|115.96
|116.64+1.39
|CntryLink 1
|15364
|10.86
|10.59
|10.84+.28
|ChesEng
|47053
|1.32
|1.29
|1.32+.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|19174
|11.68
|11.34
|11.35—.05
|CgpVelICrd
|28448
|6.94
|6.74
|6.94+.01
|Citigroup 2.04f
|20258
|62.29
|61.85
|62.11+.79
|ClevCliffs .24f
|10568
|8.11
|7.97
|8.11+.10
|CocaCola 1.60
|17864
|54.31
|53.95
|54.14+.27
|Coeur
|9717
|5.06
|4.93
|5.05—.05
|Corning .80
|8957
|27.58
|27.24
|27.29+.16
|DXCTchn .84f
|8865
|31.01
|30.14
|30.63+.02
|DenburyR
|12139
|1.05
|1.00
|1.05+.05
|DxGBullrs
|9309
|36.31
|35.35
|36.17—.59
|DirSPBears
|15291
|19.52
|19.32
|19.42—.46
|DirDGlBrrs
|16992
|7.60
|7.41
|7.44+.11
|DxSPOGBls
|25298
|3.02
|2.91
|3.01+.10
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|8903
|51.84
|50.62
|51.75+1.82
|DrxSPBulls
|8953
|47.40
|46.94
|47.16+1.06
|Disney 1.76
|10625
|134.53
|133.83
|134.32+.91
|EnCanag .07
|36961
|4.21
|4.13
|4.19+.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|11657
|13.27
|13.16
|13.27+.18
|ErosIntl
|10617
|1.29
|1.14
|1.20—.08
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|14975
|67.87
|67.45
|67.54+.29
|FordM .60a
|35084
|8.94
|8.85
|8.85—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|27815
|9.16
|8.98
|9.10+.11
|Gap .97
|9557
|15.66
|15.27
|15.63+.27
|GenElec .04
|691707
|8.67
|8.37
|8.51+.50
|GenMotors 1.52
|9400
|36.71
|36.47
|36.54+.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|16738
|5.28
|5.18
|5.28—.16
|GpSuprvin
|11156
|4.48
|4.01
|4.37+.45
|HPInc .64
|7575
|19.04
|18.83
|19.01+.38
|Hallibrtn .72
|18922
|18.45
|18.21
|18.29+.04
|Hanesbdss .60
|8794
|13.52
|13.22
|13.40+.29
|HarmonyG .05
|8876
|3.02
|2.97
|2.99—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|8683
|1.51
|1.44
|1.50+.04
|HostHotls .85a
|11272
|15.75
|15.59
|15.73+.13
|ICICIBk .19e
|7837
|11.68
|11.62
|11.65+.15
|iPtShFutn
|39320
|29.14
|28.67
|28.72—.95
|iShGold
|24952
|14.51
|14.46
|14.50—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|18570
|41.96
|41.51
|41.53+.17
|iShHK .61e
|31563
|23.18
|23.05
|23.16+.47
|iShSilver
|21795
|16.14
|16.07
|16.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|19308
|38.55
|38.47
|38.52+.33
|iShEMkts .59e
|35265
|39.45
|39.36
|39.39+.39
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|28949
|146.51
|145.86
|146.30—1.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|19655
|61.99
|61.86
|61.94+.43
|iShR2K 1.77e
|27070
|147.39
|146.11
|147.31+1.82
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8723
|58.02
|57.83
|57.98+.37
|ItauUnHs
|x15642
|8.68
|8.54
|8.54—.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|17641
|106.70
|105.87
|106.49+1.29
|JohnJn 3.80
|7752
|131.64
|130.79
|130.85+.31
|Keycorp .74f
|9447
|16.18
|16.06
|16.12+.20
|KindMorg 1
|10949
|19.92
|19.81
|19.87—.02
|Kinrossg
|13640
|4.90
|4.82
|4.89—.02
|Kohls 2.68
|8080
|45.30
|44.33
|45.25+.98
|Kroger s .56f
|7632
|22.63
|22.17
|22.62+.39
|LloydBkg .47a
|14004
|2.37
|2.35
|2.37+.06
|Macys 1.51
|17650
|16.30
|16.05
|16.20+.04
|MarathnO .20
|9063
|12.18
|12.02
|12.14+.12
|Merck 2.20
|11980
|84.69
|84.15
|84.36+.90
|MetLife 1.76
|9072
|45.28
|45.04
|45.13+.40
|MorgStan 1.40f
|14791
|39.68
|39.42
|39.45+.35
|Nabors .24
|11220
|1.83
|1.77
|1.80+.02
|NikeB s .88
|8962
|80.33
|79.63
|79.65+.14
|NobleCorp .08
|13222
|1.12
|1.02
|1.09+.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|19306
|5.14
|5.11
|5.13+.07
|NordicAm .11e
|9877
|1.80
|1.71
|1.75
|OasisPet
|8764
|2.95
|2.85
|2.91+.01
|OcciPet 3.16f
|8236
|44.51
|44.01
|44.34+.38
|OiSAC
|86558
|1.40
|1.25
|1.29—.12
|Oracle .96
|15771
|53.70
|53.01
|53.34+.75
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|8539
|14.94
|14.40
|14.76+.37
|Pagsegurn
|12968
|53.43
|49.07
|51.17+4.65
|Penney
|17567
|.59
|.54
|.56—.02
|Petrobras
|11164
|13.49
|13.34
|13.34—.01
|Pfizer 1.44
|30928
|34.83
|34.49
|34.60+.12
|PivotSftn
|8427
|14.07
|13.92
|14.02+.02
|PUltSP500s
|15127
|50.10
|49.63
|49.86+1.12
|ProctGam 2.98
|14135
|118.72
|117.60
|118.07+.68
|ProShSPrs
|10821
|27.27
|27.19
|27.23—.20
|PrUShSPrs
|10589
|32.11
|31.91
|32.03—.48
|ProUShL20
|11904
|23.78
|23.62
|23.63+.31
|Qudiann
|33816
|8.98
|8.34
|8.41—.28
|RangeRs .08
|18850
|4.04
|3.76
|3.94—.09
|RegionsFn .62
|14805
|13.81
|13.71
|13.74+.17
|SpdrGold
|12301
|143.02
|142.60
|142.97—.74
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|78083
|287.36
|286.43
|286.87+2.22
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|8781
|49.45
|49.03
|49.37+.74
|SpdrRetls .49e
|8398
|38.45
|38.13
|38.33+.52
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|31824
|21.06
|20.80
|21.02+.24
|Schlmbrg 2
|15661
|32.14
|31.60
|31.93+.28
|Schwab .68
|8161
|37.34
|36.78
|37.04+.48
|SnapIncAn
|23135
|16.19
|15.95
|16.15+.16
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|x9072
|57.36
|56.97
|57.25+.24
|SwstnEngy
|14071
|1.75
|1.68
|1.73+.01
|Sprint
|9542
|6.98
|6.88
|6.91+.05
|Squaren
|9991
|63.00
|62.13
|62.47+.47
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|17844
|60.08
|59.79
|60.02+.49
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11933
|56.71
|56.43
|56.54+.26
|SPDRFncl .46e
|41313
|26.36
|26.24
|26.31+.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|8857
|73.95
|73.41
|73.61+.72
|SPTech .78e
|11311
|77.94
|77.50
|77.78+.96
|SpdrRESel
|8012
|38.60
|38.37
|38.50+.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|15513
|61.35
|61.01
|61.28+.21
|TJX .92f
|8189
|51.13
|50.67
|50.70+.50
|TaiwSemi .73e
|9032
|41.57
|41.15
|41.40+.54
|Tapestry 1.35
|28637
|20.11
|18.81
|19.50+.05
|TevaPhrm .73e
|23046
|6.29
|6.08
|6.26+.10
|Transocn
|19297
|3.98
|3.86
|3.96+.10
|12524
|40.50
|40.11
|40.22+.13
|UberTchn
|28291
|34.39
|33.40
|34.37+1.15
|USOilFd
|31879
|11.44
|11.33
|11.33—.02
|USSteel .20
|12289
|11.16
|10.95
|11.07+.16
|ValeSA .29e
|12503
|11.11
|10.98
|10.99+.02
|VanEGold .06e
|33712
|28.61
|28.35
|28.57—.16
|VnEkRus .01e
|9097
|21.60
|21.52
|21.52—.08
|VnEkSemi .58e
|12542
|111.74
|110.01
|111.37+1.82
|VanEJrGld
|8944
|40.10
|39.84
|40.07—.37
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10644
|39.65
|39.55
|39.59+.37
|VerizonCm 2.41
|13819
|56.60
|56.07
|56.20—.10
|Vipshop
|32575
|7.74
|7.37
|7.73+.53
|Visa s 1
|7447
|178.49
|177.30
|177.44+1.17
|WalMart 2.12f
|17154
|114.90
|113.56
|114.14+1.45
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|24966
|44.08
|43.63
|43.99+.61
|WhitngPetrs
|14360
|8.39
|8.00
|8.37+.11
|WmsCos 1.52
|8555
|23.09
|22.98
|22.99+.07
|Yamanag .02
|19201
|3.42
|3.36
|3.42—.02
|ZTOExpn
|9504
|19.80
|19.13
|19.75+.65
|—————————
