BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14265 2.31 2.27 2.27+.03 AT&TInc 2.04 32789 34.64 34.41 34.57+.23 AbbVie 4.28 10289 64.09 63.07 63.72+.74 Alibaba 48097 170.48 168.57 169.26+2.29 AlliData 2.52 8455 147.41 143.27 144.12—8.38 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 17423 8.92 8.85 8.91+.06 Alticen .07e 26238 26.58 26.15 26.45—.46 Altria 3.20 8656 46.16 45.69 46.10+.61 Ambev .05e 27556 4.70 4.66 4.69+.05 Annaly 1e 10683 8.93 8.88 8.91+.04 AnteroMid .45e 9088 7.56 7.37 7.51+.17 Aphrian 13131 6.23 6.01 6.20+.24 AtHomGrn 10430 5.08 4.70 5.01+.35 AuroraCn 29144 6.07 5.75 6.06+.39 BPPLC 2.44 7617 36.22 36.09 36.11+.06 BcoBrads .06a 8951 8.37 8.26 8.26+.01 BcoSantSA .21e 12020 3.89 3.86 3.87+.05 BkofAm .72f 68562 26.56 26.44 26.47+.22 BarrickGld 2.82e 27494 18.40 18.13 18.36—.04 CVSHealth 2 11323 59.97 59.12 59.96+1.12 CallonPet 27943 4.35 4.25 4.33+.04 CanopyGrn 11535 28.18 27.44 28.17+.83 Caterpillar 3.44 7990 117.87 115.96 116.64+1.39 CntryLink 1 15364 10.86 10.59 10.84+.28 ChesEng 47053 1.32 1.29 1.32+.03 CgpVelLCrd 19174 11.68 11.34 11.35—.05 CgpVelICrd 28448 6.94 6.74 6.94+.01 Citigroup 2.04f 20258 62.29 61.85 62.11+.79 ClevCliffs .24f 10568 8.11 7.97 8.11+.10 CocaCola 1.60 17864 54.31 53.95 54.14+.27 Coeur 9717 5.06 4.93 5.05—.05 Corning .80 8957 27.58 27.24 27.29+.16 DXCTchn .84f 8865 31.01 30.14 30.63+.02 DenburyR 12139 1.05 1.00 1.05+.05 DxGBullrs 9309 36.31 35.35 36.17—.59 DirSPBears 15291 19.52 19.32 19.42—.46 DirDGlBrrs 16992 7.60 7.41 7.44+.11 DxSPOGBls 25298 3.02 2.91 3.01+.10 DrxSCBulls .41e 8903 51.84 50.62 51.75+1.82 DrxSPBulls 8953 47.40 46.94 47.16+1.06 Disney 1.76 10625 134.53 133.83 134.32+.91 EnCanag .07 36961 4.21 4.13 4.19+.05 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 11657 13.27 13.16 13.27+.18 ErosIntl 10617 1.29 1.14 1.20—.08 ExxonMbl 3.48 14975 67.87 67.45 67.54+.29 FordM .60a 35084 8.94 8.85 8.85—.01 FrptMcM .20 27815 9.16 8.98 9.10+.11 Gap .97 9557 15.66 15.27 15.63+.27 GenElec .04 691707 8.67 8.37 8.51+.50 GenMotors 1.52 9400 36.71 36.47 36.54+.07 GoldFLtd .01e 16738 5.28 5.18 5.28—.16 GpSuprvin 11156 4.48 4.01 4.37+.45 HPInc .64 7575 19.04 18.83 19.01+.38 Hallibrtn .72 18922 18.45 18.21 18.29+.04 Hanesbdss .60 8794 13.52 13.22 13.40+.29 HarmonyG .05 8876 3.02 2.97 2.99—.01 HeclaM .01e 8683 1.51 1.44 1.50+.04 HostHotls .85a 11272 15.75 15.59 15.73+.13 ICICIBk .19e 7837 11.68 11.62 11.65+.15 iPtShFutn 39320 29.14 28.67 28.72—.95 iShGold 24952 14.51 14.46 14.50—.08 iShBrazil .67e 18570 41.96 41.51 41.53+.17 iShHK .61e 31563 23.18 23.05 23.16+.47 iShSilver 21795 16.14 16.07 16.13 iShChinaLC .87e 19308 38.55 38.47 38.52+.33 iShEMkts .59e 35265 39.45 39.36 39.39+.39 iSh20yrT 3.05 28949 146.51 145.86 146.30—1.01 iSEafe 1.66e 19655 61.99 61.86 61.94+.43 iShR2K 1.77e 27070 147.39 146.11 147.31+1.82 iShCorEafe 1.56e 8723 58.02 57.83 57.98+.37 ItauUnHs x15642 8.68 8.54 8.54—.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 17641 106.70 105.87 106.49+1.29 JohnJn 3.80 7752 131.64 130.79 130.85+.31 Keycorp .74f 9447 16.18 16.06 16.12+.20 KindMorg 1 10949 19.92 19.81 19.87—.02 Kinrossg 13640 4.90 4.82 4.89—.02 Kohls 2.68 8080 45.30 44.33 45.25+.98 Kroger s .56f 7632 22.63 22.17 22.62+.39 LloydBkg .47a 14004 2.37 2.35 2.37+.06 Macys 1.51 17650 16.30 16.05 16.20+.04 MarathnO .20 9063 12.18 12.02 12.14+.12 Merck 2.20 11980 84.69 84.15 84.36+.90 MetLife 1.76 9072 45.28 45.04 45.13+.40 MorgStan 1.40f 14791 39.68 39.42 39.45+.35 Nabors .24 11220 1.83 1.77 1.80+.02 NikeB s .88 8962 80.33 79.63 79.65+.14 NobleCorp .08 13222 1.12 1.02 1.09+.07 NokiaCp .19e 19306 5.14 5.11 5.13+.07 NordicAm .11e 9877 1.80 1.71 1.75 OasisPet 8764 2.95 2.85 2.91+.01 OcciPet 3.16f 8236 44.51 44.01 44.34+.38 OiSAC 86558 1.40 1.25 1.29—.12 Oracle .96 15771 53.70 53.01 53.34+.75 PG&ECp 2.12f 8539 14.94 14.40 14.76+.37 Pagsegurn 12968 53.43 49.07 51.17+4.65 Penney 17567 .59 .54 .56—.02 Petrobras 11164 13.49 13.34 13.34—.01 Pfizer 1.44 30928 34.83 34.49 34.60+.12 PivotSftn 8427 14.07 13.92 14.02+.02 PUltSP500s 15127 50.10 49.63 49.86+1.12 ProctGam 2.98 14135 118.72 117.60 118.07+.68 ProShSPrs 10821 27.27 27.19 27.23—.20 PrUShSPrs 10589 32.11 31.91 32.03—.48 ProUShL20 11904 23.78 23.62 23.63+.31 Qudiann 33816 8.98 8.34 8.41—.28 RangeRs .08 18850 4.04 3.76 3.94—.09 RegionsFn .62 14805 13.81 13.71 13.74+.17 SpdrGold 12301 143.02 142.60 142.97—.74 S&P500ETF 4.13e 78083 287.36 286.43 286.87+2.22 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8781 49.45 49.03 49.37+.74 SpdrRetls .49e 8398 38.45 38.13 38.33+.52 SpdrOGEx .73e 31824 21.06 20.80 21.02+.24 Schlmbrg 2 15661 32.14 31.60 31.93+.28 Schwab .68 8161 37.34 36.78 37.04+.48 SnapIncAn 23135 16.19 15.95 16.15+.16 SouthnCo 2.48f x9072 57.36 56.97 57.25+.24 SwstnEngy 14071 1.75 1.68 1.73+.01 Sprint 9542 6.98 6.88 6.91+.05 Squaren 9991 63.00 62.13 62.47+.47 SPCnSt 1.28e 17844 60.08 59.79 60.02+.49 SPEngy 2.04e 11933 56.71 56.43 56.54+.26 SPDRFncl .46e 41313 26.36 26.24 26.31+.20 SPInds 1.12e 8857 73.95 73.41 73.61+.72 SPTech .78e 11311 77.94 77.50 77.78+.96 SpdrRESel 8012 38.60 38.37 38.50+.11 SPUtil 1.55e 15513 61.35 61.01 61.28+.21 TJX .92f 8189 51.13 50.67 50.70+.50 TaiwSemi .73e 9032 41.57 41.15 41.40+.54 Tapestry 1.35 28637 20.11 18.81 19.50+.05 TevaPhrm .73e 23046 6.29 6.08 6.26+.10 Transocn 19297 3.98 3.86 3.96+.10 Twitter 12524 40.50 40.11 40.22+.13 UberTchn 28291 34.39 33.40 34.37+1.15 USOilFd 31879 11.44 11.33 11.33—.02 USSteel .20 12289 11.16 10.95 11.07+.16 ValeSA .29e 12503 11.11 10.98 10.99+.02 VanEGold .06e 33712 28.61 28.35 28.57—.16 VnEkRus .01e 9097 21.60 21.52 21.52—.08 VnEkSemi .58e 12542 111.74 110.01 111.37+1.82 VanEJrGld 8944 40.10 39.84 40.07—.37 VangEmg 1.10e 10644 39.65 39.55 39.59+.37 VerizonCm 2.41 13819 56.60 56.07 56.20—.10 Vipshop 32575 7.74 7.37 7.73+.53 Visa s 1 7447 178.49 177.30 177.44+1.17 WalMart 2.12f 17154 114.90 113.56 114.14+1.45 WellsFargo 2.04f 24966 44.08 43.63 43.99+.61 WhitngPetrs 14360 8.39 8.00 8.37+.11 WmsCos 1.52 8555 23.09 22.98 22.99+.07 Yamanag .02 19201 3.42 3.36 3.42—.02 ZTOExpn 9504 19.80 19.13 19.75+.65 ————————— Copyright © 2019 