BC-150-actives-e,

The Associated Press

August 26, 2019, 10:10 AM

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 25332 2.25 2.17 2.19+.02
AT&TInc 2.04 21553 35.06 34.92 34.97+.15
Alibaba 23464 167.45 165.56 166.62+2.08
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 26206 8.93 8.86 8.87+.04
Altria 3.20 12711 47.04 46.50 46.92+.51
Ambev .05e 19776 4.46 4.42 4.42
Annaly 1e 10404 8.84 8.80 8.81+.01
ArcelorMrs .10p
15264 13.94 13.62 13.65+.28
ArchDan 1.40 7740 37.97 37.69 37.87+.44
AuroraCn 18293 5.72 5.56 5.59—.05
BcoBrads .06a 10552 7.77 7.69 7.69—.03
BcoSantSA .21e 25484 3.85 3.82 3.83+.06
BkofAm .72f 47375 26.75 26.54 26.60+.13
BarrickGld 2.82e
20570 19.28 19.03 19.27+.13
BaytexEg 7217 1.28 1.23 1.25+.02
Boeing 8.22 14847 367.34 358.50 363.44+7.43
BrMySq 1.64 53567 49.08 48.01 48.49+1.91
CanopyGrn 8812 25.47 24.56 24.66—.23
CntryLink 1 8334 11.52 11.31 11.46+.25
ChesEng 37261 1.53 1.48 1.49+.02
Chicos .35 7034 3.03 2.96 2.97+.03
CgpVelLCrd 39123 11.76 11.36 11.48+.57
CgpVelICrd 39601 6.86 6.60 6.79—.34
Citigroup 2.04f 10266 62.82 62.33 62.54+.59
ClevCliffs .24f 8139 8.10 7.93 7.93—.04
Coeur 11910 5.24 5.05 5.15+.01
ConAgra .85 7089 28.40 28.13 28.24+.31
DenburyR 7107 1.08 1.04 1.05+.03
DeuHYBdn 12965 49.97 49.93 49.97+.10
DevonE .32 8067 22.21 21.58 21.69+.01
DxGBullrs 21188 40.66 38.96 40.58+.69
DxGlMBrrs 10696 13.68 13.03 13.09—.36
DirSPBears 24589 19.47 19.17 19.34—.41
DirDGlBrrs 28630 6.70 6.42 6.44—.13
DxSPOGBls 29871 3.07 2.91 2.95+.08
DrxSCBulls .41e 8669 50.97 49.83 50.28+.73
DrxSPBulls 11608 47.30 46.61 46.96+.98
Disney 1.76 12853 134.28 132.55 132.83+1.16
EldrGldgrs 7839 9.41 9.04 9.38+.21
EnCanag .07 22588 4.28 4.18 4.21+.07
EndvSilvg 7221 2.60 2.52 2.58+.03
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9701 13.35 13.21 13.24+.06
ExxonMbl 3.48 8645 68.26 67.75 67.86+.37
FMajSilvg 14845 11.16 10.89 11.13+.12
Fitbitn 8242 3.08 2.93 2.94—.10
FootLockr 1.52 15174 34.40 33.12 34.38+.38
FordM .60a 28148 8.91 8.81 8.84+.07
FrptMcM .20 19091 8.93 8.76 8.80—.04
GameStop 1.52 10833 3.77 3.65 3.71+.06
Gap .97 14180 17.13 16.29 16.55—.38
GenElec .04 75722 8.10 7.92 7.99+.02
Gerdau .02e 11416 2.93 2.88 2.88—.04
GoldFLtd .01e 15759 6.17 6.03 6.14+.04
HPInc .64 13100 18.03 17.80 17.84+.03
Hallibrtn .72 11127 18.14 17.70 17.73+.01
Hanesbdss .60 8761 13.83 13.59 13.62—.04
HarmonyG .05 18313 3.65 3.54 3.64+.06
HeclaM .01e 9627 1.74 1.65 1.67
IAMGldg 1.52f 11108 3.73 3.57 3.71+.05
ICICIBk .19e 16734 11.40 11.20 11.25+.08
iPtShFutn 72853 28.47 27.44 28.28—.68
iShBrHiYs 32044 40.82 40.75 40.79+.14
iShGold 29964 14.68 14.62 14.68+.06
iShBrazil .67e 65180 39.76 39.44 39.47—.04
iShHK .61e 7218 23.20 23.08 23.12+.06
iShSilver 50184 16.57 16.45 16.57+.22
iShChinaLC .87e 29553 38.96 38.82 38.83+.49
iShEMkts .59e 135773 39.38 39.25 39.30+.25
iSh20yrT 3.05 17671 146.22 145.69 145.96
iSEafe 1.66e 35916 62.61 62.43 62.47+.51
iShiBxHYB 5.09 22284 86.85 86.74 86.83+.28
iShR2K 1.77e 39420 146.86 145.73 146.18+.75
iShCorEafe 1.56e
10720 58.69 58.50 58.54+.45
Invesco 1.24 7235 15.86 15.66 15.71+.09
iShJapanrs 10469 53.69 53.55 53.58+.79
iSTaiwnrs 9503 34.11 34.03 34.05+.18
iShCorEM .95e 14847 47.33 47.18 47.22+.23
ItauUnHs 22066 8.09 8.01 8.03—.03
JPMorgCh 3.20
10866 106.99 106.43 106.65+.63
JohnJn 3.80 x10743 128.08 127.30 127.57+.79
KindMorg 1 9651 19.82 19.67 19.73+.16
Kinrossg 21262 5.08 4.98 5.07+.04
LBrands 1.20 21233 17.67 16.78 17.06—.47
Macys 1.51 17483 15.09 14.71 14.84—.10
MarathnO .20 11205 11.96 11.66 11.72—.03
McEwenM .01 8628 1.99 1.92 1.98+.02
MorgStan 1.40f 7627 39.98 39.70 39.88+.55
Mosaic .20 7929 18.24 17.77 17.88—.13
Nabors .24 15759 1.80 1.69 1.71—.01
NewmtM .56 6968 39.84 39.41 39.82+.52
NokiaCp .19e 14335 5.03 5.01 5.02+.01
Nordstrm 1.48a 13248 29.09 28.01 28.34—.23
OasisPet 8711 3.07 3.01 3.04+.03
OcciPet 3.16f 7925 43.01 42.12 42.17—.20
Penney 7750 .57 .55 .56+.01
Petrobras 27702 13.08 12.91 12.92—.05
Pfizer 1.44 15264 34.70 34.51 34.61+.27
PitnyBw .20 20011 4.33 3.68 3.69+.08
PivotSftn 10172 14.90 14.87 14.88
PUltSP500s 13255 49.99 49.27 49.60+1.04
ProVixSTrs 7874 23.41 22.62 23.25—.53
PrUCruders 10028 17.12 16.74 16.86+.55
ProShtQQQ 15731 28.68 28.53 28.60—.29
ProShSPrs 18136 27.29 27.15 27.23—.21
PrUShSPrs 19749 32.10 31.78 31.95—.47
QEPRes .08 7180 3.82 3.65 3.66+.15
RangeRs .08 16527 3.85 3.64 3.65—.11
RegionsFn .62 10315 13.97 13.85 13.95+.16
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
8053 259.42 257.73 258.49+2.20
SpdrGold 25437 144.74 144.18 144.71+.54
S&P500ETF 4.13e
123470 287.63 286.19 286.89+2.04
SpdrBiots .44e 8062 80.51 79.39 79.85+.41
SpdLgTrs 29567 41.93 41.81 41.86—.01
SpdrOGEx .73e 31899 21.33 20.92 21.01+.08
STMicro .40 8733 17.42 17.27 17.36+.24
Salesforce 17464 154.48 152.59 153.81+2.24
Schlmbrg 2 9179 32.64 32.13 32.22+.19
Schwab .68 7623 37.15 36.84 36.96+.38
SnapIncAn 18957 15.77 15.57 15.76+.21
SwstnEngy 14852 1.74 1.67 1.68—.02
Squaren 11233 63.38 62.36 63.36+1.58
SPMatls .98e 7769 55.48 55.07 55.18+.23
SPHlthC 1.01e 7300 89.76 89.29 89.50+.74
SPCnSt 1.28e 19960 60.10 59.78 59.99+.37
SPEngy 2.04e 17047 56.75 56.06 56.21+.25
SPDRFncl .46e 45922 26.32 26.19 26.24+.14
SPInds 1.12e 30476 74.09 73.17 73.42+.30
SPTech .78e 12817 78.26 77.74 78.04+.87
SpdrRESel 8138 38.91 38.59 38.84+.26
SPUtil 1.55e 21616 61.91 61.48 61.86+.38
Target 2.64f 10178 105.43 103.77 105.31+1.82
TataMotors 8081 7.93 7.75 7.82+.10
TevaPhrm .73e 28419 7.31 7.18 7.28+.23
Transocn 24418 4.49 4.30 4.34+.09
Twitter 10034 41.48 41.04 41.31+.31
UberTchn 7973 33.83 33.36 33.53+.10
USOilFd 42027 11.49 11.35 11.40+.21
USSteel .20 19471 11.42 11.05 11.07—.11
VICIPrn 1.0e 8370 21.59 21.40 21.49+.49
ValeSA .29e 8569 10.50 10.37 10.37—.09
VanEGold .06e 79757 29.82 29.40 29.79+.15
VnEkSemi .58e
7898 111.58 110.50 111.07+1.37
VEckOilSvc .47e 8639 11.24 11.01 11.06+.10
VanEJrGld 12708 41.63 40.95 41.54+.32
VangEmg 1.10e 10334 39.60 39.49 39.52+.25
VangFTSE 1.10e 8774 39.62 39.52 39.55+.31
WellsFargo 2.04f
11439 44.87 44.59 44.67+.25
WhitngPetrs 15669 7.22 6.79 6.86—.17
WmsCos 1.52 8763 23.29 23.15 23.20+.32
Yamanag .02 41536 3.64 3.52 3.62
—————————

