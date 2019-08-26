BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 25332 2.25 2.17 2.19+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 21553 35.06 34.92 34.97+.15 Alibaba 23464 167.45 165.56 166.62+2.08 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 26206 8.93 8.86 8.87+.04 Altria 3.20 12711 47.04 46.50 46.92+.51 Ambev .05e 19776 4.46 4.42 4.42 Annaly 1e 10404 8.84 8.80 8.81+.01 ArcelorMrs .10p 15264 13.94 13.62 13.65+.28 ArchDan 1.40 7740 37.97 37.69 37.87+.44 AuroraCn 18293 5.72 5.56 5.59—.05 BcoBrads .06a 10552 7.77 7.69 7.69—.03 BcoSantSA .21e 25484 3.85 3.82 3.83+.06 BkofAm .72f 47375 26.75 26.54 26.60+.13 BarrickGld 2.82e 20570 19.28 19.03 19.27+.13 BaytexEg 7217 1.28 1.23 1.25+.02 Boeing 8.22 14847 367.34 358.50 363.44+7.43 BrMySq 1.64 53567 49.08 48.01 48.49+1.91 CanopyGrn 8812 25.47 24.56 24.66—.23 CntryLink 1 8334 11.52 11.31 11.46+.25 ChesEng 37261 1.53 1.48 1.49+.02 Chicos .35 7034 3.03 2.96 2.97+.03 CgpVelLCrd 39123 11.76 11.36 11.48+.57 CgpVelICrd 39601 6.86 6.60 6.79—.34 Citigroup 2.04f 10266 62.82 62.33 62.54+.59 ClevCliffs .24f 8139 8.10 7.93 7.93—.04 Coeur 11910 5.24 5.05 5.15+.01 ConAgra .85 7089 28.40 28.13 28.24+.31 DenburyR 7107 1.08 1.04 1.05+.03 DeuHYBdn 12965 49.97 49.93 49.97+.10 DevonE .32 8067 22.21 21.58 21.69+.01 DxGBullrs 21188 40.66 38.96 40.58+.69 DxGlMBrrs 10696 13.68 13.03 13.09—.36 DirSPBears 24589 19.47 19.17 19.34—.41 DirDGlBrrs 28630 6.70 6.42 6.44—.13 DxSPOGBls 29871 3.07 2.91 2.95+.08 DrxSCBulls .41e 8669 50.97 49.83 50.28+.73 DrxSPBulls 11608 47.30 46.61 46.96+.98 Disney 1.76 12853 134.28 132.55 132.83+1.16 EldrGldgrs 7839 9.41 9.04 9.38+.21 EnCanag .07 22588 4.28 4.18 4.21+.07 EndvSilvg 7221 2.60 2.52 2.58+.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 9701 13.35 13.21 13.24+.06 ExxonMbl 3.48 8645 68.26 67.75 67.86+.37 FMajSilvg 14845 11.16 10.89 11.13+.12 Fitbitn 8242 3.08 2.93 2.94—.10 FootLockr 1.52 15174 34.40 33.12 34.38+.38 FordM .60a 28148 8.91 8.81 8.84+.07 FrptMcM .20 19091 8.93 8.76 8.80—.04 GameStop 1.52 10833 3.77 3.65 3.71+.06 Gap .97 14180 17.13 16.29 16.55—.38 GenElec .04 75722 8.10 7.92 7.99+.02 Gerdau .02e 11416 2.93 2.88 2.88—.04 GoldFLtd .01e 15759 6.17 6.03 6.14+.04 HPInc .64 13100 18.03 17.80 17.84+.03 Hallibrtn .72 11127 18.14 17.70 17.73+.01 Hanesbdss .60 8761 13.83 13.59 13.62—.04 HarmonyG .05 18313 3.65 3.54 3.64+.06 HeclaM .01e 9627 1.74 1.65 1.67 IAMGldg 1.52f 11108 3.73 3.57 3.71+.05 ICICIBk .19e 16734 11.40 11.20 11.25+.08 iPtShFutn 72853 28.47 27.44 28.28—.68 iShBrHiYs 32044 40.82 40.75 40.79+.14 iShGold 29964 14.68 14.62 14.68+.06 iShBrazil .67e 65180 39.76 39.44 39.47—.04 iShHK .61e 7218 23.20 23.08 23.12+.06 iShSilver 50184 16.57 16.45 16.57+.22 iShChinaLC .87e 29553 38.96 38.82 38.83+.49 iShEMkts .59e 135773 39.38 39.25 39.30+.25 iSh20yrT 3.05 17671 146.22 145.69 145.96 iSEafe 1.66e 35916 62.61 62.43 62.47+.51 iShiBxHYB 5.09 22284 86.85 86.74 86.83+.28 iShR2K 1.77e 39420 146.86 145.73 146.18+.75 iShCorEafe 1.56e 10720 58.69 58.50 58.54+.45 Invesco 1.24 7235 15.86 15.66 15.71+.09 iShJapanrs 10469 53.69 53.55 53.58+.79 iSTaiwnrs 9503 34.11 34.03 34.05+.18 iShCorEM .95e 14847 47.33 47.18 47.22+.23 ItauUnHs 22066 8.09 8.01 8.03—.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 10866 106.99 106.43 106.65+.63 JohnJn 3.80 x10743 128.08 127.30 127.57+.79 KindMorg 1 9651 19.82 19.67 19.73+.16 Kinrossg 21262 5.08 4.98 5.07+.04 LBrands 1.20 21233 17.67 16.78 17.06—.47 Macys 1.51 17483 15.09 14.71 14.84—.10 MarathnO .20 11205 11.96 11.66 11.72—.03 McEwenM .01 8628 1.99 1.92 1.98+.02 MorgStan 1.40f 7627 39.98 39.70 39.88+.55 Mosaic .20 7929 18.24 17.77 17.88—.13 Nabors .24 15759 1.80 1.69 1.71—.01 NewmtM .56 6968 39.84 39.41 39.82+.52 NokiaCp .19e 14335 5.03 5.01 5.02+.01 Nordstrm 1.48a 13248 29.09 28.01 28.34—.23 OasisPet 8711 3.07 3.01 3.04+.03 OcciPet 3.16f 7925 43.01 42.12 42.17—.20 Penney 7750 .57 .55 .56+.01 Petrobras 27702 13.08 12.91 12.92—.05 Pfizer 1.44 15264 34.70 34.51 34.61+.27 PitnyBw .20 20011 4.33 3.68 3.69+.08 PivotSftn 10172 14.90 14.87 14.88 PUltSP500s 13255 49.99 49.27 49.60+1.04 ProVixSTrs 7874 23.41 22.62 23.25—.53 PrUCruders 10028 17.12 16.74 16.86+.55 ProShtQQQ 15731 28.68 28.53 28.60—.29 ProShSPrs 18136 27.29 27.15 27.23—.21 PrUShSPrs 19749 32.10 31.78 31.95—.47 QEPRes .08 7180 3.82 3.65 3.66+.15 RangeRs .08 16527 3.85 3.64 3.65—.11 RegionsFn .62 10315 13.97 13.85 13.95+.16 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 8053 259.42 257.73 258.49+2.20 SpdrGold 25437 144.74 144.18 144.71+.54 S&P500ETF 4.13e 123470 287.63 286.19 286.89+2.04 SpdrBiots .44e 8062 80.51 79.39 79.85+.41 SpdLgTrs 29567 41.93 41.81 41.86—.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 31899 21.33 20.92 21.01+.08 STMicro .40 8733 17.42 17.27 17.36+.24 Salesforce 17464 154.48 152.59 153.81+2.24 Schlmbrg 2 9179 32.64 32.13 32.22+.19 Schwab .68 7623 37.15 36.84 36.96+.38 SnapIncAn 18957 15.77 15.57 15.76+.21 SwstnEngy 14852 1.74 1.67 1.68—.02 Squaren 11233 63.38 62.36 63.36+1.58 SPMatls .98e 7769 55.48 55.07 55.18+.23 SPHlthC 1.01e 7300 89.76 89.29 89.50+.74 SPCnSt 1.28e 19960 60.10 59.78 59.99+.37 SPEngy 2.04e 17047 56.75 56.06 56.21+.25 SPDRFncl .46e 45922 26.32 26.19 26.24+.14 SPInds 1.12e 30476 74.09 73.17 73.42+.30 SPTech .78e 12817 78.26 77.74 78.04+.87 SpdrRESel 8138 38.91 38.59 38.84+.26 SPUtil 1.55e 21616 61.91 61.48 61.86+.38 Target 2.64f 10178 105.43 103.77 105.31+1.82 TataMotors 8081 7.93 7.75 7.82+.10 TevaPhrm .73e 28419 7.31 7.18 7.28+.23 Transocn 24418 4.49 4.30 4.34+.09 Twitter 10034 41.48 41.04 41.31+.31 UberTchn 7973 33.83 33.36 33.53+.10 USOilFd 42027 11.49 11.35 11.40+.21 USSteel .20 19471 11.42 11.05 11.07—.11 VICIPrn 1.0e 8370 21.59 21.40 21.49+.49 ValeSA .29e 8569 10.50 10.37 10.37—.09 VanEGold .06e 79757 29.82 29.40 29.79+.15 VnEkSemi .58e 7898 111.58 110.50 111.07+1.37 VEckOilSvc .47e 8639 11.24 11.01 11.06+.10 VanEJrGld 12708 41.63 40.95 41.54+.32 VangEmg 1.10e 10334 39.60 39.49 39.52+.25 VangFTSE 1.10e 8774 39.62 39.52 39.55+.31 WellsFargo 2.04f 11439 44.87 44.59 44.67+.25 WhitngPetrs 15669 7.22 6.79 6.86—.17 WmsCos 1.52 8763 23.29 23.15 23.20+.32 Yamanag .02 41536 3.64 3.52 3.62 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.