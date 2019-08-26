BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|25332
|2.25
|2.17
|2.19+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|21553
|35.06
|34.92
|34.97+.15
|Alibaba
|23464
|167.45
|165.56
|166.62+2.08
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|26206
|8.93
|8.86
|8.87+.04
|Altria 3.20
|12711
|47.04
|46.50
|46.92+.51
|Ambev .05e
|19776
|4.46
|4.42
|4.42
|Annaly 1e
|10404
|8.84
|8.80
|8.81+.01
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|15264
|13.94
|13.62
|13.65+.28
|ArchDan 1.40
|7740
|37.97
|37.69
|37.87+.44
|AuroraCn
|18293
|5.72
|5.56
|5.59—.05
|BcoBrads .06a
|10552
|7.77
|7.69
|7.69—.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|25484
|3.85
|3.82
|3.83+.06
|BkofAm .72f
|47375
|26.75
|26.54
|26.60+.13
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|20570
|19.28
|19.03
|19.27+.13
|BaytexEg
|7217
|1.28
|1.23
|1.25+.02
|Boeing 8.22
|14847
|367.34
|358.50
|363.44+7.43
|BrMySq 1.64
|53567
|49.08
|48.01
|48.49+1.91
|CanopyGrn
|8812
|25.47
|24.56
|24.66—.23
|CntryLink 1
|8334
|11.52
|11.31
|11.46+.25
|ChesEng
|37261
|1.53
|1.48
|1.49+.02
|Chicos .35
|7034
|3.03
|2.96
|2.97+.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|39123
|11.76
|11.36
|11.48+.57
|CgpVelICrd
|39601
|6.86
|6.60
|6.79—.34
|Citigroup 2.04f
|10266
|62.82
|62.33
|62.54+.59
|ClevCliffs .24f
|8139
|8.10
|7.93
|7.93—.04
|Coeur
|11910
|5.24
|5.05
|5.15+.01
|ConAgra .85
|7089
|28.40
|28.13
|28.24+.31
|DenburyR
|7107
|1.08
|1.04
|1.05+.03
|DeuHYBdn
|12965
|49.97
|49.93
|49.97+.10
|DevonE .32
|8067
|22.21
|21.58
|21.69+.01
|DxGBullrs
|21188
|40.66
|38.96
|40.58+.69
|DxGlMBrrs
|10696
|13.68
|13.03
|13.09—.36
|DirSPBears
|24589
|19.47
|19.17
|19.34—.41
|DirDGlBrrs
|28630
|6.70
|6.42
|6.44—.13
|DxSPOGBls
|29871
|3.07
|2.91
|2.95+.08
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|8669
|50.97
|49.83
|50.28+.73
|DrxSPBulls
|11608
|47.30
|46.61
|46.96+.98
|Disney 1.76
|12853
|134.28
|132.55
|132.83+1.16
|EldrGldgrs
|7839
|9.41
|9.04
|9.38+.21
|EnCanag .07
|22588
|4.28
|4.18
|4.21+.07
|EndvSilvg
|7221
|2.60
|2.52
|2.58+.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|9701
|13.35
|13.21
|13.24+.06
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|8645
|68.26
|67.75
|67.86+.37
|FMajSilvg
|14845
|11.16
|10.89
|11.13+.12
|Fitbitn
|8242
|3.08
|2.93
|2.94—.10
|FootLockr 1.52
|15174
|34.40
|33.12
|34.38+.38
|FordM .60a
|28148
|8.91
|8.81
|8.84+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|19091
|8.93
|8.76
|8.80—.04
|GameStop 1.52
|10833
|3.77
|3.65
|3.71+.06
|Gap .97
|14180
|17.13
|16.29
|16.55—.38
|GenElec .04
|75722
|8.10
|7.92
|7.99+.02
|Gerdau .02e
|11416
|2.93
|2.88
|2.88—.04
|GoldFLtd .01e
|15759
|6.17
|6.03
|6.14+.04
|HPInc .64
|13100
|18.03
|17.80
|17.84+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|11127
|18.14
|17.70
|17.73+.01
|Hanesbdss .60
|8761
|13.83
|13.59
|13.62—.04
|HarmonyG .05
|18313
|3.65
|3.54
|3.64+.06
|HeclaM .01e
|9627
|1.74
|1.65
|1.67
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|11108
|3.73
|3.57
|3.71+.05
|ICICIBk .19e
|16734
|11.40
|11.20
|11.25+.08
|iPtShFutn
|72853
|28.47
|27.44
|28.28—.68
|iShBrHiYs
|32044
|40.82
|40.75
|40.79+.14
|iShGold
|29964
|14.68
|14.62
|14.68+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|65180
|39.76
|39.44
|39.47—.04
|iShHK .61e
|7218
|23.20
|23.08
|23.12+.06
|iShSilver
|50184
|16.57
|16.45
|16.57+.22
|iShChinaLC .87e
|29553
|38.96
|38.82
|38.83+.49
|iShEMkts .59e
|135773
|39.38
|39.25
|39.30+.25
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|17671
|146.22
|145.69
|145.96
|iSEafe 1.66e
|35916
|62.61
|62.43
|62.47+.51
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|22284
|86.85
|86.74
|86.83+.28
|iShR2K 1.77e
|39420
|146.86
|145.73
|146.18+.75
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|10720
|58.69
|58.50
|58.54+.45
|Invesco 1.24
|7235
|15.86
|15.66
|15.71+.09
|iShJapanrs
|10469
|53.69
|53.55
|53.58+.79
|iSTaiwnrs
|9503
|34.11
|34.03
|34.05+.18
|iShCorEM .95e
|14847
|47.33
|47.18
|47.22+.23
|ItauUnHs
|22066
|8.09
|8.01
|8.03—.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|10866
|106.99
|106.43
|106.65+.63
|JohnJn 3.80
|x10743
|128.08
|127.30
|127.57+.79
|KindMorg 1
|9651
|19.82
|19.67
|19.73+.16
|Kinrossg
|21262
|5.08
|4.98
|5.07+.04
|LBrands 1.20
|21233
|17.67
|16.78
|17.06—.47
|Macys 1.51
|17483
|15.09
|14.71
|14.84—.10
|MarathnO .20
|11205
|11.96
|11.66
|11.72—.03
|McEwenM .01
|8628
|1.99
|1.92
|1.98+.02
|MorgStan 1.40f
|7627
|39.98
|39.70
|39.88+.55
|Mosaic .20
|7929
|18.24
|17.77
|17.88—.13
|Nabors .24
|15759
|1.80
|1.69
|1.71—.01
|NewmtM .56
|6968
|39.84
|39.41
|39.82+.52
|NokiaCp .19e
|14335
|5.03
|5.01
|5.02+.01
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|13248
|29.09
|28.01
|28.34—.23
|OasisPet
|8711
|3.07
|3.01
|3.04+.03
|OcciPet 3.16f
|7925
|43.01
|42.12
|42.17—.20
|Penney
|7750
|.57
|.55
|.56+.01
|Petrobras
|27702
|13.08
|12.91
|12.92—.05
|Pfizer 1.44
|15264
|34.70
|34.51
|34.61+.27
|PitnyBw .20
|20011
|4.33
|3.68
|3.69+.08
|PivotSftn
|10172
|14.90
|14.87
|14.88
|PUltSP500s
|13255
|49.99
|49.27
|49.60+1.04
|ProVixSTrs
|7874
|23.41
|22.62
|23.25—.53
|PrUCruders
|10028
|17.12
|16.74
|16.86+.55
|ProShtQQQ
|15731
|28.68
|28.53
|28.60—.29
|ProShSPrs
|18136
|27.29
|27.15
|27.23—.21
|PrUShSPrs
|19749
|32.10
|31.78
|31.95—.47
|QEPRes .08
|7180
|3.82
|3.65
|3.66+.15
|RangeRs .08
|16527
|3.85
|3.64
|3.65—.11
|RegionsFn .62
|10315
|13.97
|13.85
|13.95+.16
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|8053
|259.42
|257.73
|258.49+2.20
|SpdrGold
|25437
|144.74
|144.18
|144.71+.54
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|123470
|287.63
|286.19
|286.89+2.04
|SpdrBiots .44e
|8062
|80.51
|79.39
|79.85+.41
|SpdLgTrs
|29567
|41.93
|41.81
|41.86—.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|31899
|21.33
|20.92
|21.01+.08
|STMicro .40
|8733
|17.42
|17.27
|17.36+.24
|Salesforce
|17464
|154.48
|152.59
|153.81+2.24
|Schlmbrg 2
|9179
|32.64
|32.13
|32.22+.19
|Schwab .68
|7623
|37.15
|36.84
|36.96+.38
|SnapIncAn
|18957
|15.77
|15.57
|15.76+.21
|SwstnEngy
|14852
|1.74
|1.67
|1.68—.02
|Squaren
|11233
|63.38
|62.36
|63.36+1.58
|SPMatls .98e
|7769
|55.48
|55.07
|55.18+.23
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7300
|89.76
|89.29
|89.50+.74
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19960
|60.10
|59.78
|59.99+.37
|SPEngy 2.04e
|17047
|56.75
|56.06
|56.21+.25
|SPDRFncl .46e
|45922
|26.32
|26.19
|26.24+.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|30476
|74.09
|73.17
|73.42+.30
|SPTech .78e
|12817
|78.26
|77.74
|78.04+.87
|SpdrRESel
|8138
|38.91
|38.59
|38.84+.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|21616
|61.91
|61.48
|61.86+.38
|Target 2.64f
|10178
|105.43
|103.77
|105.31+1.82
|TataMotors
|8081
|7.93
|7.75
|7.82+.10
|TevaPhrm .73e
|28419
|7.31
|7.18
|7.28+.23
|Transocn
|24418
|4.49
|4.30
|4.34+.09
|10034
|41.48
|41.04
|41.31+.31
|UberTchn
|7973
|33.83
|33.36
|33.53+.10
|USOilFd
|42027
|11.49
|11.35
|11.40+.21
|USSteel .20
|19471
|11.42
|11.05
|11.07—.11
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|8370
|21.59
|21.40
|21.49+.49
|ValeSA .29e
|8569
|10.50
|10.37
|10.37—.09
|VanEGold .06e
|79757
|29.82
|29.40
|29.79+.15
|VnEkSemi .58e
|7898
|111.58
|110.50
|111.07+1.37
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|8639
|11.24
|11.01
|11.06+.10
|VanEJrGld
|12708
|41.63
|40.95
|41.54+.32
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10334
|39.60
|39.49
|39.52+.25
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8774
|39.62
|39.52
|39.55+.31
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|11439
|44.87
|44.59
|44.67+.25
|WhitngPetrs
|15669
|7.22
|6.79
|6.86—.17
|WmsCos 1.52
|8763
|23.29
|23.15
|23.20+.32
|Yamanag .02
|41536
|3.64
|3.52
|3.62
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.