BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 44903…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 44903 34.85 34.37 34.80+.38 AdvAuto .24 15627 142.12 130.09 140.23—1.93 Alibaba 61393 167.36 159.57 166.70+7.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 22710 9.04 8.89 9.03+.08 Ambev .05e 45832 4.93 4.81 4.90+.03 AnglogldA 17475 20.25 18.58 18.62—1.48 Annaly 1e 27798 9.37 9.26 9.30—.02 AnteroRes 1 97049 3.66 3.52 3.60+.05 AuroraCn 22615 6.61 6.44 6.54—.04 BBVABFrn .25e 12609 6.10 5.66 5.68+.38 BcoBrads .06a 23002 8.61 8.37 8.60+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 22219 4.00 3.92 3.99+.08 BkofAm .72f 134475 28.19 27.38 28.17+.55 BarrickGld 2.82e 70085 18.40 17.55 17.59—.38 BestBuy 2 15633 74.49 65.85 73.05+6.06 CallonPet 15098 4.86 4.61 4.84+.09 Cemex .29t 13962 3.11 2.98 3.11+.08 ChesEng 62785 1.48 1.37 1.47+.08 CgpVelLCrd 38975 12.78 11.39 12.68+1.14 CgpVelICrd 59286 7.10 6.26 6.35—.67 Citigroup 2.04f 28764 65.74 63.51 65.66+1.41 ClevCliffs .24f 17488 8.55 8.15 8.54+.36 Clouderan 13007 6.85 6.64 6.77+.08 Coeur 26897 5.67 5.04 5.13—.35 DenburyR 23166 1.09 1.00 1.07+.03 DBXHvChiA .29e 18716 26.76 26.08 26.75+.76 DrGMBllrs 13803 94.50 78.00 80.20—9.28 DxGBullrs 36384 39.63 33.27 33.91—4.17 DxGlMBrrs 22835 16.08 13.43 15.72+1.56 DirSPBears 35162 19.45 18.25 18.30—1.02 DirDGlBrrs 101067 7.99 6.80 7.87+.82 DxSPOGBls 38703 3.70 3.28 3.67+.21 DirxChiBull .38e 15988 15.87 14.71 15.79+.76 DrxSCBulls .41e 13120 56.26 52.39 56.00+2.54 DrxSPBulls 16455 50.58 47.59 50.44+2.54 Disney 1.76 12580 137.67 135.00 137.16+1.42 ElancoAnn 12029 30.83 28.60 30.64+.90 EnCanag .07 35640 4.48 4.27 4.45+.09 EndvSilvg 14442 2.73 2.42 2.44—.22 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 17438 13.52 13.23 13.46+.01 EntProdPt 1.75f 12766 28.49 27.92 28.41+.26 ExxonMbl 3.48 18044 70.18 68.92 70.05+.44 FMajSilvg 26474 11.00 9.83 9.97—.70 FordM .60a 38898 9.39 9.18 9.39+.11 FortunaSlv 20846 4.18 3.79 3.81—.24 FrptMcM .20 47815 9.89 9.41 9.89+.37 GenElec .04 197989 9.59 9.21 9.51+.46 Genworth 33263 4.40 4.18 4.37+.52 Gerdau .02e 16106 3.26 3.14 3.26+.08 GoldFLtd .01e 41821 6.07 5.48 5.50—.39 GpSuprvin 17120 3.62 3.33 3.38+.03 Hallibrtn .72 13122 20.20 19.18 20.08+.67 HarmonyG .05 35843 3.00 2.70 2.74—.22 HeclaM .01e 19657 1.68 1.52 1.53—.07 IAMGldg 1.52f 25695 3.50 3.18 3.20—.20 iPtShFutn 114604 29.40 27.20 27.25—1.65 iShGold 170817 14.54 14.15 14.22—.26 iShBrazil .67e 72992 43.43 42.15 43.42+.83 iShEMU .86e 23657 37.86 37.24 37.81+.38 iShGerm .60e 17579 26.29 25.84 26.25+.23 iShHK .61e 43924 22.87 22.34 22.81+.31 iShSilver 159396 16.19 15.47 15.62—.36 iShChinaLC .87e 104175 39.02 38.01 38.93+.66 iShEMkts .59e 255641 39.92 39.02 39.89+.52 iShiBoxIG 3.87 13858 126.95 126.55 126.60—.11 iSh20yrT 3.05 41584 143.91 142.72 142.78—.19 iSEafe 1.66e 67275 63.07 62.26 63.00+.56 iShiBxHYB 5.09 37442 86.35 85.88 86.22+.27 iShR2K 1.77e 78336 151.33 147.67 151.14+2.47 iSUSAMinV .87e 13493 63.36 62.57 63.21+.48 iShREst 2.76e 12333 91.54 90.73 90.93—.17 iShCorEafe 1.56e 28177 59.03 58.28 58.96+.54 Infosyss 18531 10.98 10.78 10.93—.17 iShJapanrs 17779 53.78 53.13 53.61+.54 iSTaiwnrs 23156 34.33 33.57 34.32+.47 iShCorEM .95e 34611 47.97 46.92 47.95+.61 ItauUnHs 24894 8.100 8.75 8.99+.14 JPMorgCh 3.20 17179 110.00 107.03 109.83+2.14 Keycorp .74f 12455 16.62 16.06 16.61+.41 Kinrossg 53133 5.07 4.73 4.78—.19 LomaNegn 13142 5.98 5.72 5.86+.36 Macys 1.51 26335 20.23 18.86 20.21+.93 Mallinckdt 17995 4.83 4.33 4.70—.12 MarathnO .20 12102 13.04 12.52 13.00+.26 McDerIrs 14824 4.13 3.83 4.08+.16 McEwenM .01 16624 1.99 1.77 1.81—.14 MorgStan 1.40f 16555 41.33 40.08 41.27+.91 Nabors .24 14659 2.22 2.09 2.18+.00 NYCmtyB .68 26197 11.58 11.27 11.57+.23 NewmtM .56 18974 39.11 37.34 37.36—1.10 NobleCorp .08 15201 1.50 1.38 1.48+.03 NokiaCp .19e 42190 5.36 5.25 5.36+.05 OasisPet 21592 3.15 2.90 3.11+.15 OcciPet 3.16f 21889 44.88 44.01 44.47—.53 Penney 26967 .60 .53 .58—.01 PetrbrsA x21700 13.14 12.53 13.06+.36 Petrobras x33584 14.23 13.63 14.14+.23 Pfizer 1.44 45591 35.76 35.31 35.76+.38 PUltSP500s 17014 53.45 50.29 53.30+2.61 ProVixSTrs 17000 24.17 22.38 22.41—1.22 PrUCruders 12646 17.98 16.64 17.86+1.06 ProShSPrs 39695 27.21 26.64 26.68—.47 PrUShSPrs 28926 32.00 30.69 30.75—1.08 ProUShL20 15823 24.84 24.45 24.83+.01 RegionsFn .62 24773 14.58 14.09 14.55+.25 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 12921 264.00 258.63 263.85+4.51 SpdrGold 81814 143.29 139.35 140.13—2.48 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 20882 36.67 36.03 36.61+.47 S&P500ETF 4.13e 227536 293.50 287.36 293.05+5.12 SpdrS&PRB .74e 17534 51.26 49.85 51.20+1.02 SpdrRetls .49e 34936 41.15 39.03 41.07+1.63 SpdrOGEx .73e 65748 22.49 21.58 22.41+.47 Schlmbrg 2 12123 35.16 33.86 35.06+.79 Schwab .68 15550 37.88 36.28 37.81+1.40 SibanyeG .14r 30537 5.34 4.84 4.92—.48 SnapIncAn 48522 17.11 16.75 17.10+.28 SouthnCo 2.48f 12672 58.33 57.55 57.65—1.04 SwstnEngy 37893 1.92 1.75 1.89+.05 Squaren 24959 63.50 61.52 63.42+1.13 SPHlthC 1.01e 13878 91.77 90.40 91.72+1.21 SPCnSt 1.28e 19223 59.73 58.78 59.58+.68 SPEngy 2.04e 24188 59.06 57.83 58.94+.57 SPDRFncl .46e 202364 27.12 26.50 27.11+.48 SPInds 1.12e 24665 75.78 74.15 75.72+1.35 SPTech .78e 33003 79.58 77.22 79.51+2.10 SPUtil 1.55e 23582 60.95 60.46 60.52—.09 SumitMitsu 224025 6.73 6.60 6.67—.06 TaiwSemi .73e 15084 41.76 40.55 41.66+.72 TevaPhrm .73e 27117 7.27 6.96 7.25+.23 Transocn 36630 4.53 4.27 4.52+.18 TwnRvrWr .10p 16437 20.67 20.35 20.61—.24 Twitter 16479 41.54 40.38 41.53+1.07 UBSGrp .69e 29771 10.63 10.48 10.62—.02 UberTchn 41489 37.28 36.12 37.23+.23 USOilFd 144684 11.77 11.31 11.72+.37 USSteel .20 x25078 12.21 11.41 12.06+.44 ValeSA .29e 53629 11.75 11.27 11.74+.45 VanEGold .06e 178833 29.45 27.81 27.97—1.02 VnEkRus .01e 17459 22.45 22.07 22.43+.10 VnEkSemi .58e 29887 113.50 109.29 113.37+3.10 VEckOilSvc .47e 20037 12.12 11.63 12.08+.30 VanEJrGld 43483 41.74 39.19 39.54—1.43 VangEmg 1.10e 25507 40.15 39.29 40.12+.46 VangEur 1.71e 15475 52.39 51.74 52.39+.42 VangFTSE 1.10e 24514 39.94 39.43 39.91+.38 VerizonCm 2.41 12070 56.09 55.52 55.94+.25 Vipshop 13051 6.65 6.27 6.56+.23 WellsFargo 2.04f 21364 46.35 45.26 46.25+.83 YPFSoc .11e 12515 11.90 11.36 11.45+.15 Yamanag .02 131550 3.44 2.96 3.06—.30 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.