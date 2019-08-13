BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|44903
|34.85
|34.37
|34.80+.38
|AdvAuto .24
|15627
|142.12
|130.09
|140.23—1.93
|Alibaba
|61393
|167.36
|159.57
|166.70+7.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|22710
|9.04
|8.89
|9.03+.08
|Ambev .05e
|45832
|4.93
|4.81
|4.90+.03
|AnglogldA
|17475
|20.25
|18.58
|18.62—1.48
|Annaly 1e
|27798
|9.37
|9.26
|9.30—.02
|AnteroRes 1
|97049
|3.66
|3.52
|3.60+.05
|AuroraCn
|22615
|6.61
|6.44
|6.54—.04
|BBVABFrn .25e
|12609
|6.10
|5.66
|5.68+.38
|BcoBrads .06a
|23002
|8.61
|8.37
|8.60+.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|22219
|4.00
|3.92
|3.99+.08
|BkofAm .72f
|134475
|28.19
|27.38
|28.17+.55
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|70085
|18.40
|17.55
|17.59—.38
|BestBuy 2
|15633
|74.49
|65.85
|73.05+6.06
|CallonPet
|15098
|4.86
|4.61
|4.84+.09
|Cemex .29t
|13962
|3.11
|2.98
|3.11+.08
|ChesEng
|62785
|1.48
|1.37
|1.47+.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|38975
|12.78
|11.39
|12.68+1.14
|CgpVelICrd
|59286
|7.10
|6.26
|6.35—.67
|Citigroup 2.04f
|28764
|65.74
|63.51
|65.66+1.41
|ClevCliffs .24f
|17488
|8.55
|8.15
|8.54+.36
|Clouderan
|13007
|6.85
|6.64
|6.77+.08
|Coeur
|26897
|5.67
|5.04
|5.13—.35
|DenburyR
|23166
|1.09
|1.00
|1.07+.03
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|18716
|26.76
|26.08
|26.75+.76
|DrGMBllrs
|13803
|94.50
|78.00
|80.20—9.28
|DxGBullrs
|36384
|39.63
|33.27
|33.91—4.17
|DxGlMBrrs
|22835
|16.08
|13.43
|15.72+1.56
|DirSPBears
|35162
|19.45
|18.25
|18.30—1.02
|DirDGlBrrs
|101067
|7.99
|6.80
|7.87+.82
|DxSPOGBls
|38703
|3.70
|3.28
|3.67+.21
|DirxChiBull .38e
|15988
|15.87
|14.71
|15.79+.76
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|13120
|56.26
|52.39
|56.00+2.54
|DrxSPBulls
|16455
|50.58
|47.59
|50.44+2.54
|Disney 1.76
|12580
|137.67
|135.00
|137.16+1.42
|ElancoAnn
|12029
|30.83
|28.60
|30.64+.90
|EnCanag .07
|35640
|4.48
|4.27
|4.45+.09
|EndvSilvg
|14442
|2.73
|2.42
|2.44—.22
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|17438
|13.52
|13.23
|13.46+.01
|EntProdPt 1.75f
|12766
|28.49
|27.92
|28.41+.26
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|18044
|70.18
|68.92
|70.05+.44
|FMajSilvg
|26474
|11.00
|9.83
|9.97—.70
|FordM .60a
|38898
|9.39
|9.18
|9.39+.11
|FortunaSlv
|20846
|4.18
|3.79
|3.81—.24
|FrptMcM .20
|47815
|9.89
|9.41
|9.89+.37
|GenElec .04
|197989
|9.59
|9.21
|9.51+.46
|Genworth
|33263
|4.40
|4.18
|4.37+.52
|Gerdau .02e
|16106
|3.26
|3.14
|3.26+.08
|GoldFLtd .01e
|41821
|6.07
|5.48
|5.50—.39
|GpSuprvin
|17120
|3.62
|3.33
|3.38+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|13122
|20.20
|19.18
|20.08+.67
|HarmonyG .05
|35843
|3.00
|2.70
|2.74—.22
|HeclaM .01e
|19657
|1.68
|1.52
|1.53—.07
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|25695
|3.50
|3.18
|3.20—.20
|iPtShFutn
|114604
|29.40
|27.20
|27.25—1.65
|iShGold
|170817
|14.54
|14.15
|14.22—.26
|iShBrazil .67e
|72992
|43.43
|42.15
|43.42+.83
|iShEMU .86e
|23657
|37.86
|37.24
|37.81+.38
|iShGerm .60e
|17579
|26.29
|25.84
|26.25+.23
|iShHK .61e
|43924
|22.87
|22.34
|22.81+.31
|iShSilver
|159396
|16.19
|15.47
|15.62—.36
|iShChinaLC .87e
|104175
|39.02
|38.01
|38.93+.66
|iShEMkts .59e
|255641
|39.92
|39.02
|39.89+.52
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|13858
|126.95
|126.55
|126.60—.11
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|41584
|143.91
|142.72
|142.78—.19
|iSEafe 1.66e
|67275
|63.07
|62.26
|63.00+.56
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|37442
|86.35
|85.88
|86.22+.27
|iShR2K 1.77e
|78336
|151.33
|147.67
|151.14+2.47
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|13493
|63.36
|62.57
|63.21+.48
|iShREst 2.76e
|12333
|91.54
|90.73
|90.93—.17
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|28177
|59.03
|58.28
|58.96+.54
|Infosyss
|18531
|10.98
|10.78
|10.93—.17
|iShJapanrs
|17779
|53.78
|53.13
|53.61+.54
|iSTaiwnrs
|23156
|34.33
|33.57
|34.32+.47
|iShCorEM .95e
|34611
|47.97
|46.92
|47.95+.61
|ItauUnHs
|24894
|8.100
|8.75
|8.99+.14
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|17179
|110.00
|107.03
|109.83+2.14
|Keycorp .74f
|12455
|16.62
|16.06
|16.61+.41
|Kinrossg
|53133
|5.07
|4.73
|4.78—.19
|LomaNegn
|13142
|5.98
|5.72
|5.86+.36
|Macys 1.51
|26335
|20.23
|18.86
|20.21+.93
|Mallinckdt
|17995
|4.83
|4.33
|4.70—.12
|MarathnO .20
|12102
|13.04
|12.52
|13.00+.26
|McDerIrs
|14824
|4.13
|3.83
|4.08+.16
|McEwenM .01
|16624
|1.99
|1.77
|1.81—.14
|MorgStan 1.40f
|16555
|41.33
|40.08
|41.27+.91
|Nabors .24
|14659
|2.22
|2.09
|2.18+.00
|NYCmtyB .68
|26197
|11.58
|11.27
|11.57+.23
|NewmtM .56
|18974
|39.11
|37.34
|37.36—1.10
|NobleCorp .08
|15201
|1.50
|1.38
|1.48+.03
|NokiaCp .19e
|42190
|5.36
|5.25
|5.36+.05
|OasisPet
|21592
|3.15
|2.90
|3.11+.15
|OcciPet 3.16f
|21889
|44.88
|44.01
|44.47—.53
|Penney
|26967
|.60
|.53
|.58—.01
|PetrbrsA
|x21700
|13.14
|12.53
|13.06+.36
|Petrobras
|x33584
|14.23
|13.63
|14.14+.23
|Pfizer 1.44
|45591
|35.76
|35.31
|35.76+.38
|PUltSP500s
|17014
|53.45
|50.29
|53.30+2.61
|ProVixSTrs
|17000
|24.17
|22.38
|22.41—1.22
|PrUCruders
|12646
|17.98
|16.64
|17.86+1.06
|ProShSPrs
|39695
|27.21
|26.64
|26.68—.47
|PrUShSPrs
|28926
|32.00
|30.69
|30.75—1.08
|ProUShL20
|15823
|24.84
|24.45
|24.83+.01
|RegionsFn .62
|24773
|14.58
|14.09
|14.55+.25
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|12921
|264.00
|258.63
|263.85+4.51
|SpdrGold
|81814
|143.29
|139.35
|140.13—2.48
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|20882
|36.67
|36.03
|36.61+.47
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|227536
|293.50
|287.36
|293.05+5.12
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|17534
|51.26
|49.85
|51.20+1.02
|SpdrRetls .49e
|34936
|41.15
|39.03
|41.07+1.63
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|65748
|22.49
|21.58
|22.41+.47
|Schlmbrg 2
|12123
|35.16
|33.86
|35.06+.79
|Schwab .68
|15550
|37.88
|36.28
|37.81+1.40
|SibanyeG .14r
|30537
|5.34
|4.84
|4.92—.48
|SnapIncAn
|48522
|17.11
|16.75
|17.10+.28
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|12672
|58.33
|57.55
|57.65—1.04
|SwstnEngy
|37893
|1.92
|1.75
|1.89+.05
|Squaren
|24959
|63.50
|61.52
|63.42+1.13
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|13878
|91.77
|90.40
|91.72+1.21
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19223
|59.73
|58.78
|59.58+.68
|SPEngy 2.04e
|24188
|59.06
|57.83
|58.94+.57
|SPDRFncl .46e
|202364
|27.12
|26.50
|27.11+.48
|SPInds 1.12e
|24665
|75.78
|74.15
|75.72+1.35
|SPTech .78e
|33003
|79.58
|77.22
|79.51+2.10
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23582
|60.95
|60.46
|60.52—.09
|SumitMitsu
|224025
|6.73
|6.60
|6.67—.06
|TaiwSemi .73e
|15084
|41.76
|40.55
|41.66+.72
|TevaPhrm .73e
|27117
|7.27
|6.96
|7.25+.23
|Transocn
|36630
|4.53
|4.27
|4.52+.18
|TwnRvrWr .10p
|16437
|20.67
|20.35
|20.61—.24
|16479
|41.54
|40.38
|41.53+1.07
|UBSGrp .69e
|29771
|10.63
|10.48
|10.62—.02
|UberTchn
|41489
|37.28
|36.12
|37.23+.23
|USOilFd
|144684
|11.77
|11.31
|11.72+.37
|USSteel .20
|x25078
|12.21
|11.41
|12.06+.44
|ValeSA .29e
|53629
|11.75
|11.27
|11.74+.45
|VanEGold .06e
|178833
|29.45
|27.81
|27.97—1.02
|VnEkRus .01e
|17459
|22.45
|22.07
|22.43+.10
|VnEkSemi .58e
|29887
|113.50
|109.29
|113.37+3.10
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|20037
|12.12
|11.63
|12.08+.30
|VanEJrGld
|43483
|41.74
|39.19
|39.54—1.43
|VangEmg 1.10e
|25507
|40.15
|39.29
|40.12+.46
|VangEur 1.71e
|15475
|52.39
|51.74
|52.39+.42
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|24514
|39.94
|39.43
|39.91+.38
|VerizonCm 2.41
|12070
|56.09
|55.52
|55.94+.25
|Vipshop
|13051
|6.65
|6.27
|6.56+.23
|WellsFargo 2.04f
|21364
|46.35
|45.26
|46.25+.83
|YPFSoc .11e
|12515
|11.90
|11.36
|11.45+.15
|Yamanag .02
|131550
|3.44
|2.96
|3.06—.30
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.