Barbara Lang: Region’s infrastructure must speed up with growth

I never thought I would see the day when potholes were the least of the problems on our local roadways. But here we are, with a burden of traffic that grows by the day and we can’t seem to keep up with the economic growth taking place in and around our nation’s capital. It’s problematic and an issue that’s not going away.

I recently left my Palisades home for a noon luncheon in Georgetown. A pleasant ride that normally takes me 10 minutes turned into a nightmare. I have moved faster in parking lots and, 40 minutes later, I finally arrived for my meeting late and frazzled from the poor road conditions, unsafe drivers and, yes, swerving to miss at least a half a dozen potholes.

As our region grows economically, we see more residents moving to the area. D.C. continues to achieve its goal of adding several thousand new residents. The problem is that local leaders lack a plan to enhance the infrastructure to accommodate the additional traffic in D.C., along with commuters from Maryland…