AP Top Political News at 3:04 a.m. EDT

Ethics outcry as Trump touts ‘magnificent’ Doral for next G7
G-7 achievement: Trump declares, ‘We got along great’
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s mistold tale of Obama and Iran
GOP Trump challengers won’t get much help from their party
Joe Kennedy mulls Senate run against Markey in Massachusetts
Trump asks high court for broad enforcement of asylum rules
Judiciary panel subpoenas former White House aide Rob Porter
When they go low? Dems navigating nasty race against Trump
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s illusory claims of gains from tariffs
Pence says Trump a better choice than any Democratic nominee
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.