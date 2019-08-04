AP Top Political News at 8:53 p.m. EDT

El Paso shooting offers O’Rourke a real-time political test The Latest: Trump says ‘hate has no place in our country’…

El Paso shooting offers O’Rourke a real-time political test The Latest: Trump says ‘hate has no place in our country’ Trump tweets, stays out of sight for hours after shootings 2020 Democrats lay blame on Trump’s rhetoric for shootings US still seeks allies in Gulf maritime coalition Impeachment summer? August town halls may decide next steps Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky White House fence project obscures tourists’ view AP Explains: Congress’ fight over election security bills Cummings urges Trump to ‘come to Baltimore’ Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.