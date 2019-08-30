AP Top Political News at 12:42 a.m. EDT

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

August 30, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence

DNC to recommend scrapping Iowa, Nevada virtual caucus plans

In 7 days of tweets, Trump lets the bedbugs bite

Sanders urges coastal SC to act ‘boldly’ on climate change

Trump: Taliban deal close, US troops to drop to 8,600

Biden defends faulty telling of military heroism story

Issa moves toward challenging indicted US Rep Duncan Hunter

Trump cancels Poland trip as hurricane heads to Florida

Big NJ water agency failed in scandal when Booker was mayor

Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos

