AP Top Political News at 11:05 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 10, 2019, 12:00 AM

Biden is still the Democrat to beat, but rivals see weakness

Trump: Kim wants to meet again, apologized for missile tests

State gun control laws face uncertainty amid court changes

Democratic candidates blame Trump, NRA for inaction on guns

Epstein suicide sparks fresh round of conspiracy theories

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s fiction on gun violence, economy

Trump-McConnell 2020? Senate leader takes on role of wingman

‘No timidity’ for California governor’s wife on key causes

Q&A: Are the Democrats starting impeachment, or not?

Apparent Trump plan to cut foreign aid draws bipartisan fire

