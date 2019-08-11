Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:56 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 11, 2019, 12:00 AM

Warren wows in Iowa as candidates’ sprint to caucuses begins

Democratic hopefuls take aim at insurer and pharma profits

Biden is still the Democrat to beat, but rivals see weakness

Trump: Kim wants to meet again, apologized for missile tests

‘Let our voices be heard’: March against immigration raids

O’Rourke says he supports national gun licensing program

Pelosi: Immigration reform is Congress’ moral responsibility

Gun-control backers concerned about changing federal courts

Schumer bill would require FBI to regulate body armor sales

Democratic candidates blame Trump, NRA for inaction on guns

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up