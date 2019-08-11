AP Top Political News at 10:56 p.m. EDT

Warren wows in Iowa as candidates’ sprint to caucuses begins
Democratic hopefuls take aim at insurer and pharma profits
Biden is still the Democrat to beat, but rivals see weakness
Trump: Kim wants to meet again, apologized for missile tests
‘Let our voices be heard’: March against immigration raids
O’Rourke says he supports national gun licensing program
Pelosi: Immigration reform is Congress’ moral responsibility
Gun-control backers concerned about changing federal courts
Schumer bill would require FBI to regulate body armor sales
Democratic candidates blame Trump, NRA for inaction on guns
