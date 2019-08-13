AP Top Political News at 10:49 p.m. EDT

Trump official: Statue of Liberty poem refers to Europeans
Trump amplifies conspiracy theories from perch of presidency
2020 Democrats weigh how tough to hit Trump on racism
The plight of the monarchs: Trump order weakens protections
Trump claims credit for Shell plant announced under Obama
AP Interview: Kamala Harris on her bus tour through Iowa
Georgia’s Abrams announces new voter protection program
Risk of clashes at rally mobilizes Portland, Oregon, police
Analysis shows 12% could vote without paper backup in 2020
Gillibrand to visit St. Louis to decry state abortion limits
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.