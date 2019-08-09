Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:05 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 9, 2019, 12:00 AM

Democrats use Iowa event to attack Trump _ not each other

Trump-McConnell 2020? Senate leader glues self to president

Q&A: Are the Democrats starting impeachment, or not?

Apparent Trump plan to cut foreign aid draws bipartisan fire

Trump says he wants background checks, also reassures NRA

Trump heads for golf club holiday with summer storms looming

Harris says Trump enjoys inciting hateful speech, actions

IMF contradicts Trump: China hasn’t manipulated its currency

Biden centers campaign where he started: Trump’s character

Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up