Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:34 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 8, 2019, 12:00 AM

Biden, Bullock take on Trump, guns at Iowa State Fair

Trump heads for golf club holiday – but summer storms loom

Trump picks new acting national intelligence director

Trump fundraiser puts billionaire host on defensive

McConnell wants to consider gun background checks in fall

Pressure mounts on Hickenlooper, but Senate is no sure bet

Weakened but unbowed, NRA head digs in against gun control

Ex-FBI official Andrew McCabe sues over his firing

Trump, getting facts wrong, says he may free Blagojevich

Fearing the next AOC, House Democrats hoard campaign cash

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up