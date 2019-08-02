Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:27 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 2, 2019, 12:00 AM

US to test new missile as arms treaty with Russia ends

Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing

Trump plays down latest North Korea missile tests

AP FACT CHECK: Trump proclaims he’s No. 2 on federal judges

Europe pushes World Bank official Georgieva for top IMF job

The Latest: Trump’s intelligence director pick withdraws

Cummings says he scared off intruder at Baltimore home

More than half of House Democrats support impeachment probe

E-cigarette giant Juul’s campaign donations favor Democrats

Pocketbook issues prevail in recession-scarred Nevada

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up