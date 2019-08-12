AP Top Political News at 10:36 p.m. EDT

US government weakens application of Endangered Species Act
The Latest: States vow suit over endangered species rollback
New rules to deny green cards to many legal immigrants
Sentries, not ‘squad’: Moderate Dems ones to watch for 2020
Justice Department challenges immigration judges’ union
The Latest: Medical group says rules hamper health care
China’s Xi gets tougher on Trump after new tariff threat
Warren wows in Iowa as candidates’ sprint to caucuses begins
Democratic hopefuls take aim at insurer and pharma profits
Barr defends police, takes swipe at progressive prosecutors
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.