Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:45 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 29, 2019, 12:00 AM

10 Democrats set for next debate as several others miss cut

Attacks by US extremists lead to push for anti-terror laws

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ends once-promising presidential bid

Biden pledges ‘absolute wall’ between job, family business

Farmers’ loyalty to Trump tested over new corn-ethanol rules

MSNBC’s O’Donnell retracts Trump story

Ex-Pentagon chief Mattis says bitter politics threaten US

Immigrants in US military face new citizenship rule for kids

O’Rourke campaign ejects Breitbart reporter from speech

Reality check: Dem attitudes on impeachment vary widely

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up