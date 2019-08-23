Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:28 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 23, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump vows response to China tariffs on $75B of US goods

The Latest: Some see signal in Powell speech of rate cuts

Seth Moulton to drop out of Democratic primary race

For Democrats, a shift toward the middle on health care

Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at 79

APNewsBreak: US government unveils final Utah monument plan

Democrats see opening on economy, resist cheering recession

Making a case to women: Trump female defenders go on offense

Danish leader speaks with Trump amid Greenland dispute

Powell says Fed will aid economy, but Trump escalates attack

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up