AP Top Political News at 1:28 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump vows response to China tariffs on $75B of US goods The Latest: Some see signal in Powell speech of…

Trump vows response to China tariffs on $75B of US goods The Latest: Some see signal in Powell speech of rate cuts Seth Moulton to drop out of Democratic primary race For Democrats, a shift toward the middle on health care Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at 79 APNewsBreak: US government unveils final Utah monument plan Democrats see opening on economy, resist cheering recession Making a case to women: Trump female defenders go on offense Danish leader speaks with Trump amid Greenland dispute Powell says Fed will aid economy, but Trump escalates attack Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.