AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EDT

Trump freezes Venezuela gov’t assets in escalation Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details Shooting shows challenges for…

Trump freezes Venezuela gov’t assets in escalation

Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details

Shooting shows challenges for FBI in probing domestic terror

Biden: Trump ‘using the language’ of ‘white nationalists’

After shootings, Congress again weighs gun violence response

Latest GOP retirement highlights party’s growing peril in TX

Obama: Americans must not let racist views become normalized

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misrepresents facts on China’s currency

4 sue to block California tax return law aimed at Trump

Journalist’s death helps to reshape US handling of hostages

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.