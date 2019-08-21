AP Top Political News at 2:57 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump moves to end limits on detention of migrant children Report shows deficit to exceed $1 trillion next year Greenland…

Trump moves to end limits on detention of migrant children Report shows deficit to exceed $1 trillion next year Greenland fallout: Trump scolds Denmark over rejection McCain’s family fights to define legacy of civility, service US urges Cuba to drop criminal charges against journalist Where West Virginia’s governor sleeps is now before a court As Trump questions loyalty of US Jews, Israeli PM is quiet Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal Outside money flows into race for Susan Collins’ Senate seat The Latest: Trump calls comments by Danish leader ‘nasty’ Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.