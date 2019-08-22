Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 22, 2019, 12:00 AM

Sanders, Harris set for showdown in delegate-rich California

AP Analysis: Trump’s ‘disloyal’ jab may boost base, not Jews

Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans

The Latest: AP sources: Inslee to seek 3rd term as governor

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he’s ending presidential bid

Trump moves to end limits on detention of migrant children

Trump flip-flops on tax cuts, citing ‘strong economy’

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s false claims on fuel economy rules

Report shows US deficit to exceed $1 trillion next year

Pentagon cancels billion-dollar missile defense project

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up