AP Top Political News at 10:04 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 17, 2019, 12:00 AM

House speaker as US emissary: Pelosi emerges as force abroad

Warren, Sanders get personal with young, black Christians

Signs of recession worry Trump ahead of 2020

Native American voters, once overlooked, seek role for 2020

AP Interview: Pelosi assails ‘weakness’ of Trump, Netanyahu

Bullock tries to find middle ground on guns

AP Analysis: Trump uses Israel to fuel partisan fires

Abrams brings Fair Fight 2020 to Georgia

Trump meets with national security team on Afghanistan

Trump allies push back on proposed foreign aid cut

