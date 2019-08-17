AP Top Political News at 10:04 p.m. EDT

House speaker as US emissary: Pelosi emerges as force abroad
Warren, Sanders get personal with young, black Christians
Signs of recession worry Trump ahead of 2020
Native American voters, once overlooked, seek role for 2020
AP Interview: Pelosi assails ‘weakness’ of Trump, Netanyahu
Bullock tries to find middle ground on guns
AP Analysis: Trump uses Israel to fuel partisan fires
Abrams brings Fair Fight 2020 to Georgia
Trump meets with national security team on Afghanistan
Trump allies push back on proposed foreign aid cut
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.