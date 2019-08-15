Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:36 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 15, 2019, 12:00 AM

Israel bars US congresswomen – with a nudge from Trump

AP Analysis: Trump uses Israel to fuel partisan fires

The Latest: Trump defends Israel move to bar 2 congresswomen

The Latest: Trump focuses on mental illness, not gun control

Hickenlooper ends White House bid, mulls Senate run in 2020

AP sources: Trump has talked about buying Greenland for US

Trump’s stance on Hong Kong shows his focus on China trade

Watchdog cites possible political retribution at State Dept

Trump ties US success to 2nd term: ‘You have to vote for me’

Kentucky political feud bursts into public ahead of election

