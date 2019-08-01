AP Top Political News at 11:38 p.m. EDT

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

August 1, 2019

At rally, Trump laces into Democrats but avoids race

Vexed with minority status and rancor, GOP lawmakers retire

AP Analysis: Biden wrestles with his Obama problem

US officials say Islamic State still poses global threat

Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump Org over hush money payments

Police in probe that led to Stormy Daniels arrest charged

Justice Department declines to prosecute Comey over memos

Trump says he’ll put 10% tariffs on remaining China imports

Pompeo takes aim at China after Trump tariff hit

GOP pushes immigration bill, skirting rules as Dems protest

