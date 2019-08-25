Trump signals some regret on China trade war
Elizabeth Warren’s rise started by looking at the bottom
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s swerves on economy, guns and migrants
Buttigieg making faith-based appeal to voters in 2020 bid
Democrats quash climate debate push from activists
Oregon defends past nonunanimous jury verdicts to high court
Powerful, obscure law is basis for Trump ‘order’ on trade
Supreme Court: Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
2020 Democratic field: Narrowing but unwieldy, unpredictable
Trump raises tariffs on Chinese goods as trade war escalates
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.