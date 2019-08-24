Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 6:30 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 24, 2019, 12:00 AM

Economic storm clouds hovering over Trump and global leaders

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s swerves on economy, guns and migrants

Buttigieg making faith-based appeal to voters in 2020 bid

Democrats quash climate debate push from activists

Oregon defends past nonunanimous jury verdicts to high court

Powerful, obscure law is basis for Trump ‘order’ on trade

Supreme Court: Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas

2020 Democratic field: Narrowing but unwieldy, unpredictable

Trump raises tariffs on Chinese goods as trade war escalates

Biden evokes ’68, asks: What if Obama had been assassinated?

