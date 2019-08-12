Americans Increasingly See China as Threat, Survey Shows

It’s been more than a year since the Trump administration decided to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, with the United…

It’s been more than a year since the Trump administration decided to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, with the United States now taxing more than $250 billion worth of Chinese goods. Amid the rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, Americans now increasingly view China through a negative prism, saying economic ties with the Chinese are poor and the East Asian giant is a threat to the future of their country, new research shows.

Three out of five Americans have unfavorable opinions of China, according to a survey by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center, the highest negative level recorded by the think tank.

“Today, 60% of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of China, up from 47% in 2018 and at the highest level since Pew Research Center began asking the question,” say the authors of the report released on Tuesday.

Among other findings that the survey revealed:

— About a quarter of Americans say China is the country or group that poses the greatest threat to the U.S. in the future. That percentage has doubled since 2007.

— A similar amount of concern is expressed about Russia being a threat to the U.S., while North Korea took the third spot, with 12% of Americans expressing concern about that country.

— Views of China fell somewhat along partisan lines — 70% of Republicans and independents who lean Republican said they have an unfavorable view of China today, while 59% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents have unfavorable views of China.

However, the Pew survey shows that Americans don’t see China’s economic expansion is bad for the United States.

“More Americans say China’s growing economy is good for the U.S. than that it is bad (50% vs. 41%, respectively),” say the authors of the Pew survey, which was conducted May 13 to June 18 among 1,503 adults. “But, when it comes to China’s increasing military strength, opinion is more uniformly critical: 81% of Americans think China’s growing military power is bad for the U.S.”

Americans Increasingly See China as Threat, Survey Shows originally appeared on usnews.com