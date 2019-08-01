Alleged Capital One hacker may have hit other targets

The FBI is investigating whether Paige Thompson, the alleged hacker in the breach of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF),…

The FBI is investigating whether Paige Thompson, the alleged hacker in the breach of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), successfully hit other targets, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Thompson, a former systems engineer for Amazon Web Services, the cloud-computing division of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), also took aim at Michigan State University, Italian bank UniCredit SpA and automaker Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), according to the report.

The three entities were referenced in online postings Thompson made, according to the report, and all three were investigating the possibility of a breach. Michigan State, an AWS client, said it is working with the FBI to determine if files were accessed.

An Amazon spokesman told The Wall Street Journal the Seattle-based company had reached out to customers mentioned in web forums by Thompson to assess the prospects that any hacks were successful. The spokesman said Amazon did not have proof the Capital One suspect “found similar…