Adult Spinal Deformity: What to Expect

As the population ages, the incidence of adult spinal deformity — and in particular, degenerative scoliosis — is going to dramatically increase. For the first time in U.S. history, older adults (65 and up) are projected to outnumber children (18 and under) by the year 2035. It’s estimated that 40 to 60% of adults will develop degenerative scoliosis by age 65. The majority of patients with scoliosis have little to no clinical symptoms and lead normal, healthy and active lives. Unfortunately a subset of these patients will develop significant pain and disability associated with their deformity, and will therefore seek treatment from a spine care professional.

Patients with degenerative scoliosis typically complain of back pain, leg pain ( sciatica or neurogenic claudication) and/or poor posture. The initial evaluation includes a thorough physical examination and appropriate imaging studies (such as scoliosis x-rays, MRI and CT scan). The first line of treatment is always with non-operative care, which usually includes physical therapy, core-strengthening exercises, a weight loss program (when necessary), smoking cessation and targeted spinal injections (such as epidural steroid injections, nerve root blocks and facet injections). There are multiple “alternative” care options, as well, which include but are not limited to chiropractic care, massage therapy and acupuncture. The overall goal of non-operative care is to decrease pain and improve function.

Patients who continue to have severe pain and limited function despite a comprehensive non-operative treatment program are often good candidates for surgery. The goals of adult spinal deformity surgery are to decompress the neural elements and improve posture (restore coronal and sagittal plane balance). Surgery to correct adult spinal deformity has been shown to improve pain and health-related quality of life outcome measures but is often associated with significant risk and morbidity. Appropriate preoperative evaluation and optimization, as well as perioperative management, are crucial in minimizing complications and optimizing outcomes in this complex patient population.

As a patient, you want to visit a specialized spinal deformity program, such as Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Spine Health. Programs such as this offer a specialized program for the medical and surgical treatment of adults with all types of spinal deformity. We have expertise in treating the simplest to the most complex deformities. Patients seen in the spinal deformity program are assessed by a team of experts who develop an individualized treatment plan based on the severity of back pain, neck pain and neurologic symptoms.

An adult spinal deformity program typically includes orthopaedic and neurosurgical spine surgeons, medical spine and pain specialists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, neuro-anesthesiologists, nurse care coordinators, rehab specialists, physical therapists and geriatricians. The program utilizes a team approach to ensure that every patient undergoing deformity surgery has an individualized preoperative evaluation to optimize care prior to surgical intervention.

The care plan typically involves the following phases: After an initial evaluation, each patient’s case is presented at a spinal deformity conference that includes a team of surgeons, medical physicians and neuro-anesthesiologists. A joint decision is then made on how to best treat the individual’s condition.

Patients selected for surgical treatment may undergo: a preoperative education course that reviews the risks of surgery, preparation for surgery and post-operative care; a thorough pre-operative evaluation including lab work, appropriate cardiac testing, imaging and referrals to aid with smoking cessation; a bone health evaluation; an evaluation by a pain psychologist; at least six to eight weeks of pre-surgical rehabilitation including water therapy, low-impact aerobic exercise, gait training and postural exercises; an endocrinology consult (for all patients with diabetes mellitus); and a consult for bariatric surgery and/or a nutritionist for a structured weight-loss program.

Patients undergoing surgical treatment of adult spinal deformity can expect a pain management consult after surgery and the utilization of multi-modal analgesia (pre-op, intra-op and post-op medications) to optimize pain control.

Following spinal deformity surgery, patients can expect: multi-disciplinary care; a pain management consult; early mobilization; discharge home or to a rehab facility; and new images taken prior to discharge, at six weeks, six months, one year, two years, five years and 10 years following surgery.

