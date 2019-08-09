9 Things to Know About Enhanced Index Funds

Know what you’re buying before you invest in an enhanced index fund. Modern consumers love to enhance things. Health fanatics…

Modern consumers love to enhance things. Health fanatics add a boost to their morning smoothie. Audiophiles amplify their home theater with surround sound. Investment managers take the humble passive index fund and enhance it with new investing strategies. If a thing is good, a little enhancement can only make it better, right? Not necessarily. Enhanced index funds, known as EIFs, attempt to improve on an underlying index’s risk and/or return by altering how they weight the securities in the index. While this can be done successfully, investors need to go into EIF investing with eyes extra-wide open. Here are nine things investors should know about enhanced index funds before investing in one.

Enhanced index funds are not traditional index funds.

The first thing to know about enhanced index funds is they are not your run-of-the-mill passive investing strategy. Yes, they are tied to an index but they are not blindly following the index’s lead. EIFs think they’re better dancers than their index fund benchmarks and thus bring their distinct style to the party. While a pure index fund aims only to track its underlying index, an enhanced index fund’s primary mission is to beat the index it’s tied to, says Monty Joshi, chief operating officer of Optimal Asset Management. “Therefore, the attributes that make for a good index fund — low costs, systematic trading, scale — are part of but not a complete list of what is needed for an enhanced index fund.”

Enhanced indexing is where passive investing meets active investing.

“Unlike traditional index investing, enhanced index investing has emerged as a popular strategy that differs from traditional indexing by either seeking to outperform, generate less risk or to do a combination of both,” says Dave Mazza, managing director and head of product at Direxion in New York. To do this, EIF managers combine elements of passive and active investing. “From passive management, these strategies take a rules-based, low-cost approach to building portfolios,” Mazza says. “From active, they employ strategies to select securities that help them meet their particular investment objective.” Rather than simply holding the same securities in the same proportion as the index, EIF managers may alter their weightings or invest in securities the index doesn’t own. Some EIFs even use leverage or derivative strategies, which makes considering the risk level important.

Enhanced index funds use different weighting strategies.

A passive index is typically capitalization-weighted. This means that the larger the value of a company’s total shares on the stock market, the greater the proportion it will have in the index. A company with shares that are worth $500 billion would have a higher weighting than one worth $50 billion. An enhanced index is “weighted according to some other systematic, quantitatively defined measurements such as earnings, stock price momentum or book value,” says Michael Jones, chief investment officer at High Probability Advisors. “The two most important decisions a retail investor must make is which enhanced indexes to select and how they are weighted in a portfolio.”

EIFs are enhanced by algorithms.

What keeps enhanced index funds from becoming fully active strategies is their adherence to their underlying index and computer-based investing. While some EIFs may deviate from their index’s holdings, the bulk of the portfolio, usually 80% or more, will be from the index, albeit in different weights. Any decision to alter the weightings or holdings from the index will likely be based on a computer algorithm rather than a subjective human assessment. An enhanced index fund “is systematic, tightly linked to its index and focused on its tracking error as much as its outperformance,” Joshi says. An active fund is less wedded to its benchmark index.

Enhanced index funds have very different risk-return profiles.

By altering the weightings of their holdings, enhanced index funds also “significantly alter the risk and return profiles of the mainstream index that is reweighted,” Jones says. Even between two EIFs that follow the same underlying index, the risk profile can differ greatly. For instance, an EIF that uses leverage or derivatives to try to improve upon the returns of the S&P 500 would be riskier than one that does not. The underlying index, quantitative metrics or factors used, weighting methodology and risk constraints can differ greatly, Jones says. “Some are backed by decades of academic evidence while others are a recent creation that just happens to have attractive marketing.” All of this tinkering also adds an element of manager risk, that is the risk that the manager’s chosen adjustment will hurt returns.

Weigh cost versus performance before investing in an EIF.

Since enhanced index funds do more than track an index, they cost more than passive strategies. “Expense ratio is obviously something every investor must consider when purchasing any fund,” says Andrew Stewart, chief investment strategist at Exchange Capital Management in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In the case of enhanced index funds, he suggests comparing “that expense ratio against an unenhanced version of the same part of the market.” Then compare the performance of the enhanced versus unenhanced version. Does the EIF make up for its added cost in terms of outperformance or reduced volatility? If the EIF behaved differently than the passive strategy, can you figure out why it behaved that way? Stewart asks. “Can it be expected to behave similarly in the future?”

Pay attention to AUM and trading volume.

Enhanced index funds are less well-established than traditional passive index funds. Paying careful attention to the size and trading activity is important. Stewart advises investors to consider how much assets under management (AUM) the fund has. While “the minimum AUM depends on the underlying asset class,” he says “an easy rule of thumb might be $50 million, but can go lower if the underlying assets are sufficiently liquid.” Equally important is making sure “there are enough shares available to buy and sell at any given time that you can enter and exit the position efficiently.” Compare the average daily trading volume against how much you want to invest. Then look at the bid/ask spread. “This is how the market maker indicates how liquid the fund is at any given time,” he says. “All else being equal, pick an ETF with a smaller bid/ask spread.”

Consider the EIF fund manager’s tenure and expertise.

Since enhanced index funds have more manager involvement than a passive strategy, you should also spend some time researching an EIF fund manager before purchasing. “Deciding which fund sponsors deserve the privilege of managing your money is a nuanced process,” Stewart says. You might start by looking at how well established the fund and its sponsor are. “Some fund companies are household names, often for good reason,” he says. But this doesn’t mean you need to restrict yourself to familiar names. If you find an enhanced index fund that meets your requirements, but the provider is unknown to you, do some research, he says. “Can you find articles about the fund from reputable and independent news sources?”

Understand the index before you buy the enhanced version of it.

At the end of the day, even enhanced index funds should come back to their index. Even as they attempt to outdo their underlying index, EIFs will still do so with an eye toward staying as close to the index’s returns as possible. “Because the index plays such a prominent role in the portfolio construction,” Joshi advises investors “make sure you understand the index itself as much as you understand how the fund intends to outperform it.” An EIF that consistently beats the S&P Asia 50 won’t do you or your portfolio any good if you aren’t looking for exposure to Asian companies. That said, “if the relatively low costs (relative to a typical active manager) and outperformance potential (relative to a passive manager) are attractive enough, it can be a good and attractive investment approach,” Joshi says.

