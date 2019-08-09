9 ETFs to Buy When Interest Rates Fall

Affordable choices for investors when rates decline. At the end of July, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for…

At the end of July, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since the 2008 crisis, with a quarter-point decrease in the federal funds rate from 2.5% to 2.25%. It’s important to realize interest on savings accounts or mortgages are not directly linked to this move. In fact, many of these rates — particularly in the bond market — are at record low levels. A 10-year U.S. Treasury bond, for instance, is yielding 1.6% currently compared with more than 3% as recently as 2018. When interest bearing assets like Treasurys yield this little, many investors look at other places to put their money and generate better returns. Here are nine choices to consider.

Schwab US REIT ETF (ticker: SCHH)

Low interest rates are a boon to borrowers. For Americans with serious mortgage debt, a fraction of a percentage point lower can mean thousands of dollars more in their pocket each year. That logic works for the biggest real estate companies that borrow hundreds of millions of dollars at a time to invest in commercial and residential properties. These are the kinds of companies you’ll find in this exchange-traded fund comprised of real estate investment trusts, or REITs. They include Prologis (PLD), which owns nearly 800 million square feet of warehouse space, plus shopping mall giant Simon Property Group (SPG) and apartment operator Avalon Bay Communities (AVB), all of which get easier access to financing in a low interest-rate environment.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

You don’t have to be a property mogul to benefit from lower borrowing costs, however. Whether you’re taking out a loan for a new car or just using your credit card more often, a lower interest-rate environment means you’ll pay less in the long run when you use credit. RCD is a great way to invest in this trend. As an “equal-weight” fund with about 60 holdings, it holds some big names in the consumer space including automaker General Motors Co. (GM), travel and entertainment website operator Booking Holdings (BKNG) and restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). When consumers feel free to spend borrowed cash, these kinds of companies often benefit most.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

Not all U.S. companies soar when interest rates are low, including bank stocks that see lower margins. And low rates tend to be the hallmark of a weaker economy as policymakers are concerned about spurring growth and spending to ward off trouble. If you’re thinking longer term about how to get your portfolio through a time of transition and uncertainty, then consider this SPDR fund that focuses only on the largest and least volatile U.S. corporations. Some of these are financials, such as insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL), with about 32% of the ETF in this sector. However, there are also plenty of staples like Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and other low-risk plays that will help smooth short-term volatility caused by the move toward historically low interest rates.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Outside of the U.S., emerging markets tend to benefit significantly from a low interest-rate environment, since these regions generally face higher borrowing costs. When interest rates are lower around the globe, then, companies in emerging markets can access capital more easily as investors who are unsatisfied with safe-but-sleepy bets like U.S. Treasurys open up their checkbooks in pursuit of better returns abroad. VWO is the largest emerging markets ETF by assets, with $88 billion under management. The fund’s portfolio is broad, holding some 4,700 components spread across key regions including China, India, Brazil and South Africa.

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM)

When it comes to the growth potential of emerging markets, China and India are in many ways old news. The FM fund from iShares, however, excludes these bigger emerging markets and instead focuses on frontier markets that truly do have more growth potential and are more influenced by trends in borrowing or the flow of foreign capital. Countries that make up the 130 or so stocks held by FM are in regions like Kuwait, Morocco and Vietnam. There is more risk here, to be sure, but these regions will see the biggest tailwind as a low-rate environment pushes money out of developed markets in pursuit of better returns abroad.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Currency-Hedged Equity Fund (DBEF)

This Xtrackers fund is a unique way to sidestep this trend of money flows based on currency or interest-rate differentials. Hedged against changes in local currencies, this fund holds stocks from the EAFE region — Europe, Australasia and the Far East — allowing you to go outside of the U.S. and into emerging markets, but also to developed regions like Japan and rely simply on whether those markets are going up or down independent of bonds and currencies. There are 940 holdings in this ETF, including big names like Swiss pharma giant Roche Holdings (RHHBY) and Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. (TM). With DBEF, investors can go outside the U.S. with a measure of safety in established companies — without the currency risk.

iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear Exchange Traded Note (DLBS)

This iPath fund is a bearish bet against the bond market, taking out positions that profit as long-term U.S. Treasurys decline. There is typically an inverse relationship between the principal value of bonds and their yield, where prices drop as yields rise and prices of bonds increase as yields roll back. That’s because older bonds with lower interest rates become less attractive. Nothing is ever a sure thing on Wall Street, so rates could always move lower. But with the 10-year T-note already at 1.6%, it is more likely in the long term that rates will head higher — and thus depress bond values in the future. DLBS is a way to profit on this trend when rates normalize.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Low interest rates and weaker currencies tend to be the hallmark of inflationary environments. And while inflation can certainly take a toll on family budgets and corporate profits as prices rise, inflation is actually a good thing for companies that deal in raw materials like metals, agricultural products and other goods. This Invesco exchange-traded product is a diversified basked of 14 of the most heavily traded physical commodities in the world, including corn, natural gas, crude oil and copper. If you want to invest in raw materials and their chance of increasing in price in this low interest-rate environment, DBC may fit. Also, if you’re already in stocks that could be affected by higher input costs, this fund could hedge offset potential losses.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)

This Schwab ETF focuses on the Treasury’s inflation-protected securities, or TIPS. These bonds are a special class of U.S. government debt offering that is indexed to inflation and will rise in principal value as the Consumer Price Index increases. As with the prior commodities-focused fund, this can be a way to profit if and when inflation creeps up thanks to low interest rates and a potentially weaker U.S. dollar sparking higher prices. But DBC also can function as an effective hedge for your portfolio if you’re worried about the impact of inflation on your portfolio as a whole.

