9 Connections to Make on Your College Campus

Who to meet on campus

First-year college students often arrive on campus with big dreams and lofty expectations of having a rewarding educational experience. But the reality is nearly 40% of students leave college without a degree, according to the most recent National Student Clearinghouse data. While the reasons students leave school vary, experts say that developing a sense of belonging and finding a support network are crucial to success. To make college feel a little more like home, students should get to know people on their campus. While individual needs will vary, here’s who students should seek out when they get to college.

Academic advisers

Academic advisers are a valuable resource for students. Their responsibilities extend beyond helping students register for classes, as they also help guide them through degree programs, developing class schedules and keeping them on track to graduation. Academic advisers can also troubleshoot issues if a student is struggling with academic or personal problems. “They absolutely need to know who that person is. Whether the issues are going to be personal or social, or more likely academic, they need to know that there’s someone there that can answer those questions and that they can go to,” says Dan Friedman, director of University 101 programs at the University of South Carolina.

Professors

Professors can be intimidating, but that shouldn’t stop students from trying to make connections. A good relationship with a professor can open doors to research projects and mentorship. Students can make those connections both in and out of class by attending a professor’s office hours and asking questions about his or her field of study. “What students need in their first year is to find faculty they can connect with, that they can have an honest conversation with about why they love what they do, and why they keep doing it. And then they can see themselves in that role, see themselves in that particular major,” says Lester Deanes, assistant vice provost for student engagement at the University of San Francisco.

Resident advisers

For students living the dorm life, resident advisers are a valuable resource. The eyes and ears of campus, resident advisers can answer questions and point younger students in the right direction when they encounter an issue. “RAs are right down the hall and may have just the information you’re looking for. RAs can be a first point of contact to answer a number of student questions and provide support or access to resources. They are knowledgeable peers who remember being first-year students and want you to be successful, so you can always bring your questions to them,” Allie Harte, associate director of the First Year Experience at the University of Michigan, wrote in an email.

Peers

Like residential advisers, fellow students can help with navigating college life at a new campus. If a student encounters an obstacle, it’s likely something a peer has also experienced. “Your fellow students are the most important people you’ll connect with at college. Meeting other people through student organizations, mentorship programs, and classes can be a great way to learn about the university and opportunities available, as well as making connections that can last through your college experience and beyond,” Harte says. She adds that students should take time to learn about other perspectives and experiences by getting to know students from different backgrounds. Students should look to the classroom, dorms and campus clubs to meet peers.

Staff members

Staff in a variety of positions can influence a student’s life and college experience. The dean of students, Harte notes, can help students with crises or emergency needs. But students can also find support outside of the administrative ranks. Friedman says students can forge connections with school cafeteria staff where they are likely to eat often. Deanes says he’s seen students form bonds with custodial staff at USF, and his own college experience was influenced by a supervisor at a part-time job in the campus mailroom. Regardless of job title, Deanes emphasizes that it is important for students to find a support network that makes them feel comfortable and at home.

Career services staff

Students shouldn’t wait until senior year to stop by the career services office. “You may be thinking your first year of college is a little early to think about your career, but those four years will go by faster than you think! Career Services can be helpful as soon as you get to campus and have services that go beyond giving feedback about your resume,” Harte says. Career services can offer help with planning for the future, internships, summer work opportunities, practice interviews, job fairs, connecting with recruiters and more.

International student office staff

International students often arrive on campus with a different set of needs. For example, they may be unfamiliar with the U.S. teaching style or the rules governing academic integrity. The international student office can help with visa issues and connect students to events, campus clubs and other organizations that can help them feel at home. Deanes says the international student office is where these students should look first for support, but they should also look to others on this list, such as faculty and staff members and peers, to ensure campus feels welcoming so far away from home.

Campus counseling center employees

For students struggling with issues like homesickness or depression, a campus counseling center may have the answer. Students can meet with counseling staff to discuss their issues in a safe, professional setting. “We want our students to be supported from the moment they set foot on campus–their health and wellbeing is a top priority,” Xavier Cole, vice president for student affairs at Marquette University in Wisconsin, wrote in an email. He notes that nearly 10% of Marquette students use this resource. Harte adds that some counseling centers have areas “which include things such as massage chairs, sunlamps, and meditation spaces that you can use to enhance your wellness and de-stress.”

Spiritual advisers

For religious students, finding a connection in their faith can be affirming. Many campuses aim to welcome students of all faiths, regardless of the institution’s religious affiliation. “As a Catholic, Jesuit university, we encourage students to meet Campus Ministry staff and utilize their many services, from worship to spiritual retreat and reflection opportunities. Importantly, we encourage this for students of all faith traditions–our Campus Ministry staff provides a host of services and opportunities to all students, regardless of religious affiliation,” Cole says.

