9 Commodity ETFs to Buy Now

Raw materials are a crucial part of the supply chain for every company and a key part of the global economy. Taking a direct stake in these commodities can be an important way to diversify your investment portfolio or to provide a hedge against problems you see for these materials. And in some cases, a direct play on an agricultural commodity like corn or a precious metal like gold could be a profitable short-term trade. Getting direct exposure to commodities in most cases, however, requires opening a futures account and learning how to trade this unique asset class. But for investors looking to dabble in commodities, these nine exchange-traded funds are good ways to gain exposure directly in a brokerage account and buy and sell these assets just like a stock.

United States Oil ETF (ticker: USO)

When most investors think about raw materials and commodities, they think about crude oil. And for investors looking for an exchange-traded way to get direct access to this energy commodity, the top name on their list is the United States Oil fund. This is not an indirect play via major oil stocks like Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), but is benchmarked to short-term futures on light, sweet crude that is delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, terminals. With more than $1 billion in assets under management, this product is the go-to way for investors to get actual exposure to oil in an investment they can easily trade in their brokerage account. And given the volatility in crude oil since its highs of $75 last year, this fund may be worth a look.

United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG)

The pair to USO, UNG is a commodity-backed fund that is benchmarked to liquid natural gas instead of to crude oil. This exchange-traded security is designed to track natural gas prices by holding futures contracts on natural gas that are traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Thanks to fracking, or hydraulic fracturing technology, U.S. natural gas production has exploded over the last decade or so. However, prices have fallen more than 25% so far this year — which some traders see as a buying opportunity after steadily increasing demand. Whatever your view, if you’re looking to play trends in natural gas then UNG is the easiest way to do that in an exchange-traded product.

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

Gold is a popular asset among investors of all kinds. Some see the precious metal as a store of value in tough times and a hedge against inflation or simply want to play the short-term ups and downs in the gold market. However, storing gold at home can be a difficult proposition. It’s risky if you’re afraid of theft, and it’s costly if you have a substantial amount you need to store in a safe and insure. Furthermore, selling physical gold is much harder than simply trading out of an ETF in your brokerage account. That makes a fund like GLD perfect for commodity investors, as the fund’s holdings are benchmarked to gold bullion but trade without the hassle.

iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Very similar in structure to GLD is this iShares fund that holds physical silver instead of gold. While both gold and silver are precious metals, there is a big difference in how these commodities perform, since silver has more common uses in industrial and commercial applications. These include medical instruments, electronics and solar panels. If gold is difficult to store, bars of silver are next to impossible — at least at scale. That’s because silver trades for under $20 per ounce compared with over $1,400 for gold, meaning 70 to 80 times more coins or bars to store the same amount. A fund like SLV is perhaps the only way to buy and sell a play on physical silver at volume.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

A mix of some of the most commonly used metals, the DBB fund holds commodity futures backed by zinc, copper and aluminum. Collectively, these goods are used across a wide variety of applications such as copper wires and pipes in houses, aluminum cans and automobile engines and zinc to make the alloy of brass in zippers and musical instruments. As you can imagine, these metals tend to go up and down with broad industrial trends seeing as they have so many purposes. That means if you generally feel good about “cyclical” elements of the global economy like manufacturing, DBB is a great way to get in on the ground floor of these businesses via raw materials.

Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN)

Corn is one of the most sought after agricultural commodities on the planet. U.S. corn planting this spring hit its slowest pace in 40 years thanks to heavy rains over the spring planting season. For many individual investors, there’s no easy way to play trends in this crop directly. That’s where the Teucrium CORN fund comes in, using futures contracts as the underlying investment. Opening up a futures account and learning this asset class can be challenging for any investor, so this exchange-traded product takes the guesswork out of the process and offers a simple avenue to invest in a key agricultural commodity.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB)

Soybeans and soybean futures contracts are also among the most frequently traded commodities, and have been a particular focus of trade negotiations between President Donald Trump and China. This sister fund from Teucrium offers a direct way to invest in this product without trading commodity futures on their own. SOYB also “rolls” the underlying futures. The fund uses weightings across different timeframes and a structure that accommodates the specifics of the soy growing season in the U.S. since the underlying contracts that make up SOYB are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Can’t decide which one of these commodity funds is worth a spot in your portfolio, but still feel you need exposure to tangible materials like energy and agricultural products? Then consider the one-stop investment of this Invesco exchange-traded product. The DBC fund is composed of futures contracts on 14 of the most heavily traded and important physical commodities in the world. That includes metals like gold, grains like corn, energy like crude oil and natural gas, and a host of other goods. If you simply want a play on raw materials without the ups and downs of a specific commodity type, consider this fund. With $1.6 billion under assets, it is among the most popular investments to gain broad exposure to commodities.

iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (GSP)

Rather than focus on the most popular contracts like DBC, this iPath fund is benchmarked to a different basket of commodities — specifically, a “production-weighted” group of futures contracts that include physical commodities such as gasoline, heating oil and live cattle. This makes the fund a bit broader and thus more likely to have some consumer exposure. After all, most folks buy gas and hamburger when we do our shopping but rarely buy raw aluminum or unrefined oil. The general notion is the same as the other exchange-traded products on this list, however, with an investment that puts you at the very start of the chain for goods instead of investing in third-party merchants or middlemen.

