8 Stocks to Buy With Recent Upgrades

August has been an extremely volatile month for U.S. stocks. The escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and China, a major yield curve inversion between 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury bond yields and likely a second consecutive quarter of negative earnings growth from S&P 500 companies has investors worried a recession is looming. Despite the concerns, some analysts believe the market volatility has created opportunities for long-term investors to buy stocks on the dip. Here are eight stocks that the CFRA team has upgraded in the last couple of weeks.

Take-Two Interactive Software (ticker: TTWO)

Analyst John Freeman upgraded video game publisher Take-Two based on a surprisingly strong fiscal first-quarter earnings report, a potential bullish 2020 catalyst ahead in the new XBox 2 and the largest development pipeline in the company’s history, according to management. Freeman also says Take-Two shares trade at an attractive valuation given the company’s 55% growth in recurrent revenue last quarter, which now accounts for more than two-thirds of total revenue. CFRA has raised its fiscal 2020 earnings per share estimate to $5.20. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $151 price target for TTWO stock.

Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr. Pepper owns the most popular single-service coffee brand and is the third-largest U.S. carbonated beverage producer. Analyst Garrett Nelson upgraded KDP stock earlier this month after the company reiterated its full-year 2019 guidance of 2% revenue growth and at least 15% EPS growth. Nelson says Keurig Dr. Pepper shares could see some earnings multiple expansion over time as the company executes its deleveraging strategy, which is currently in the early stages following its 2018 merger. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $32 price target for KDP stock.

Black Hills Corp. (BKH)

Black Hills is an electric and gas utility company headquartered in South Dakota that serves about 1.25 million customers. Analyst Paige Marcus says the company’s second-quarter earnings miss was negatively impacted by flooding in its service territories as well as cooler-than-average temperatures, both of which are only temporary phenomena. Marcus sees rate upside for the utility company and says investors should be more aggressively buying defensive sectors given the uncertainty of the ongoing trade war and the environment of falling interest rates. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $85 price target for BKH stock.

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Realty Income is a California-based real estate investment trust that owns more than 4,700 free-standing single-tenant properties in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Analyst Chris Kuiper says Realty Income has a pristine balance sheet, and the average duration of its remaining lease terms is around 10 years, creating stability and predictability for investors. Kuiper says Realty Income is well-positioned to cover its 3.7% dividend yield and should outperform its REIT peers who have more challenged tenant bases. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $75 price target for O stock.

Boston Properties (BXP)

Boston Properties is a REIT that owns and operates Class-A office buildings in U.S. metro areas such as Boston, New York, and Los Angeles. Analyst Kenneth Leon says Boston Properties’ average in-service lease term is about eight years and rising. The company has a $3.2 billion development pipeline, including $1.4 billion in construction projects already in progress. However, risk is only moderate given projects are already 81% pre-leased and current occupancy was up 3% to 93.4% last quarter. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $145 price target for BXP stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

Hawaiian Electric is a utility and savings bank holding company that generates about 60% of its revenue from utility subsidiaries and the remainder from its 52 bank locations. Marcus says Hawaiian Electric’s recent earnings miss was due to higher-than-usual operations and maintenance expenses. She says a recent rate case suggests subsidiary Maui Electric should boost rate revenue by $12.4 million, and another pending case could have a similarly bullish outcome for subsidiary Hawaii Electric Light, opening the door for 2020 revenue growth. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $49 price target for HE stock.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo is an alternative asset manager with operations in private equity, credit and real estate. Analyst Cathy Seifert says Apollo’s insurance and credit-weighted portfolios are exposed to potential spread compression. However, Apollo’s 6.1% dividend yield, its opportunity for further margin expansion and its 24% return on equity make it a compelling long-term opportunity. Apollo currently trades at a valuation discount to its peer group, but Seifert says that gap could close over time if Apollo continues to execute well. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $35 price target for APO stock.

Electronic Arts (EA)

Electronic Arts is a video game publisher that owns leading franchises such as “Madden,” “FIFA” and “Battlefield.” Freeman says EA reported a solid fiscal first quarter, yet the stock’s price-tangible book value is down more than 50% in the past year. “Apex Legends,” EA’s answer to smash hit “Fortnite,” has performed relatively well. While mobile gaming growth is a threat to EA’s business, Freeman says EA is well-positioned to take advantage of the next generation of gaming technology, such as ray tracing and deep learning. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $139 price target for EA stock.

