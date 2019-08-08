8 of the Best Financial Stocks for Income Investors

Large banks worth another look by income investors. Before the financial crisis of 2008 and resulting Great Recession that rocked…

Before the financial crisis of 2008 and resulting Great Recession that rocked Wall Street, it was fairly common wisdom that big banks were among the most stable companies on the planet. After all, they were at the center of all commerce and boasted massive assets on their balance sheets. Since then, however, many low-risk investors have been slow to put their trust back into financial stocks. But a decade removed from the financial crisis there are now better regulations and a general restructuring of capital markets that seem to indicate big banks can once again be viewed as smart places to invest for long-term income. Here are eight major financial entities of different flavors that are poised to deliver consistent dividends for shareholders.

Citigroup (ticker: C)

In many ways, Citigroup was the standard-bearer for the modern world of integrated full-service banks. After a merger with Travelers Group in the 1980s, its iconic CEO Sandy Weill built out a strategy to cross-sell services across the organization and build up all arms of the megabank. Though Travelers (TRV) was eventually spun off in 2002 and the financial crisis of 2008 took a serious toll on Citi’s overall operations, it remains one of the most powerful and entrenched entities in the sector with a nearly $150 billion market cap. It’s also one of the more generous when it comes to dividends, too.

Current yield: 3.3%

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Wealth management firm Ameriprise Financial is not as well-heeled as Citi, but at $17 billion in market capitalization it is still a good-sized financial stock with deep enough pockets to be competitive. Ameriprise is based in Minneapolis, doing a brisk business with Midwestern clients. And while some big banks took a hit during the financial crisis, AMP’s purchase of H&R Block’s financial advisors business in 2008 and Columbia Management in 2009 delivered an influx of clients to fuel continued growth and success. Shares are up roughly five-fold from their 2009 lows, and dividends have surged at an equally impressive rate from 17 cents in 2009 per quarter to 97 cents as of this summer.

Current yield: 3.1%

Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Principal Financial Group is another example of a big financial stock getting even bigger even as other entities sell off underperforming assets in this competitive environment. Recently, Principal acquired some 7.5 million U.S. retirement clients from Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) — doubling its business that caters to folks with employer-sponsored 401(k) programs. This kind of client is precisely the kind of steady business that’s interesting to dividend investors since it shows a modest but steady stream of cash. The same can be true of Principal stock, which yields a dividend roughly twice that of the typical S&P 500 component at present.

Current yield: 4.1%

KeyCorp (KEY)

A well-established financial stock worth exploring for the dividends is KeyCorp, a regional bank headquartered in Cleveland with operations in 15 states and nearly 1,200 retail branches. It’s not as large as the biggest banks but still plenty large enough to be stable, boasting some $6.5 billion in annual revenue. It’s worth noting, too, Keycorp is a kind of “Goldilocks” financial stock. Any bigger and KEY would have to aggressively expand beyond mortgages and small business loans into risky investment services like its larger peers, and any smaller and it wouldn’t have deep enough pockets to weather a downturn. That makes it perfect for long-term dividend investors.

Current yield: 4.5%

MetLife (MET)

Though perhaps best known for life insurance policies, MetLife is much more than a run-of-the-mill insurance company. It provides pension risk transfer, investment services and administrative services for employer-sponsored benefit programs. Sure, there are property and casualty specialists at MET, but there are many other important roles within the organization, too. Fundamentally, this is what makes it an attractive income investment. A diversified revenue stream but a consistent reliance on steady and reliable business lines mean stockholders can be confident MET shares will keep paying them generously for many years to come.

Current yield: 3.9%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In the minds of many investors, JPMorgan Chase is the best that the financial sector has to offer. It’s the top retail bank in America by deposits and it’s also the No. 1 stock in the sector as measured by market cap, and among the 10 largest U.S. stocks of any industry. You may think that being this large means growth is hard to come by, but JPM shares are up more than 80% since mid-2014 while the broader S&P 500 is up only about 55% in the same period. The company’s dividends have also grown impressively in the last five years, from 40 cents per quarter to 80 cents at present.

Current yield: 3.3%

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Large U.S. financials aren’t the only stocks an income investor should look at. The Royal Bank of Canada has a lot to offer even if it’s located just north of the border. RY is the largest Canadian bank, with an impressive $1.3 trillion in assets. And, thanks to a slightly more restrictive regulatory environment, it has achieved this tally without any risky proprietary trading or other operations seen at some of its U.S. peers. At almost $110 billion in market value, this financial giant is just a hair behind Citigroup as measured by market capitalization but offers a more generous dividend than many of its American counterparts.

Current yield: 4.1%

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock made a name for itself by providing investment management services for corporations, endowments, pension funds and the like. Lately, BLK has been thriving thanks to its suite of iShares ETFs that offer cheap and accessible investment options. The ETF revolution is here to stay, with roughly 2,000 funds traded. However, the vast majority of assets flow to a few of those offerings — including flagship funds like the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), which boasts a massive $180 billion in assets. The fees are small, but with a base of assets this large, they add up in a hurry and help support a generous quarterly dividend to BLK shareholders.

Current yield: 3.1%

