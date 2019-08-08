8 of the Best BlackRock Funds to Buy for Your IRA

Get the best of BlackRock’s funds. People seeking to add investments to their individual retirement accounts could look to BlackRock,…

People seeking to add investments to their individual retirement accounts could look to BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has $6.84 trillion in assets under management and is best known for its suite of equity and fixed income ETFs. BlackRock also offers mutual funds that are built using its iShares ETFs. Duncan Rolph, managing partner at Miracle Mile Advisors in Los Angeles, says a key attraction for the BlackRock funds is they stick close to the indices they track because the ETFs are rebalanced quarterly, giving investors a return similar to the index. Here are eight BlackRock ETFs for IRA savings accounts.

iShares Core S&P Small Cap (ticker: IJR)

Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research at CFRA in New York, says investors with a long time horizon such as those saving for retirement should have exposure to small cap stocks because historically this sector has outperformed mid and large cap stocks. They also take on more risk, which is why they are suited to long term investors. IJR follows the S&P 600 so it has a heavier tilt to financials and industrials, but Rosenbluth says it’s broadly diversified. “For investors willing to take on some risk, it’s a great strategy,” he says. The fund’s massive size of $43 billion in assets under management means it’s very liquid and with an expense ratio of 0.07%, or $7 annually per $10,000 invested, it’s very cheap, too.

iShares Core Emerging Markets (IEMG)

IRA investors with a long term savings horizon should have a small amount of emerging market exposure, Rosenbluth says, in order to benefit from that region’s growth. Although IEMG is heavily focused in Asia with Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, India and China in four of the top five spots, Rosenbluth says overall it’s broadly diversified and it has a mix of large and small companies. The current trade tensions have caused IEMG to underperform compared to the U.S. broader market with a 2.5% year-to-date gain, but nevertheless, investors looking toward a fund for retirement shouldn’t discount IEMG.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Co (USHY)

USHY’s expense ratio is only 0.22%, which makes it cheaper than competing high-yield ETFs and it holds more than twice as many issues as its competitors. It is invested primarily in BB and B-rated companies. “There is some modest default risk, but that gets mitigated by the broad diversification that an investor will get,” Rosenbluth says. High-yield ETFs are designed to be riskier to increase the potential for higher reward. “It’s for someone with a little longer time horizon,” he says. The fund has 199 holdings and its total return is up 10% year-to-date.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

HDV might appeal to investors who are closer to retirement, Rosenbluth says. The fund invests in companies that offer above-average dividend yields and currently has a yield of about 3% and only charges an expense ratio of 0.08%. He notes the fund has relatively high exposure to defensive sectors like consumer staples and health care. “Those sectors, as well as the income component, provides some downside protection for investors who want equity exposure, but without taking on the same risk,” he says.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Matt Nadeau, wealth advisor at Piershale Financial Group in suburban Chicago, says the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts have weighed on U.S. Treasury yields. To find higher yield, his firm is currently using LQD, iShares corporate bond ETF, for a fixed income component. “The yields you can get on these corporate bonds are just fantastic,” Nadeau says, who also notes the stronger capital gains aspect makes the total return strong. LQD holds investment grade corporate bonds, which reduces the credit risk. He prefers the ETF to single corporate bonds because of its diversification, too. LQD’s total return year-to-date is up 16%.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth (IJT)

Nadeau says Piershale has used IJT in the past when the firm wants exposure to small cap companies in a diversified way. Unlike iShares Core S&P Small Cap ETF (IJR), which is a straight replica of the small cap index, IJT is based on an index that uses three growth factors to select holdings including earnings growth, sales growth and momentum. Nadeau says using IJT is a better way to get exposure to small cap companies rather than buying individual names. It’s less volatile because of the diversification, “and BlackRock can do it super cheaply,” he says. Quarterly rebalancing helps the ETF track the index closely.

iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW)

Rolph says Miracle Mile Advisors likes to use index funds in their core portfolios. Depending on the economic cycle, IVW is one of the funds they use when they are looking for more of a growth tilt for client’s portfolios. The ETF follows an index that uses three growth factors to pick holdings — sales growth, earnings growth and momentum. Rolph says IVW makes a good companion to iShares S&P 500 Value Index (IVE). “Growth has been a significant outperformer over value for the last several years,” he says. “Given where we are in the economic cycle, that’s not necessarily going to be the case. So it’s good to be able to balance between IVW and IVE.”

iShares S&P 500 Value Index (IVE)

When Rolph looks to emphasis the value investing style, he uses IVE. The ETF follows an index that uses three value style characteristics to select stocks: price-sales, price-earnings and price-book. Rolph says he likes to pair IVE with iShares &&P 500 Growth Index (IVW) to give a balance between value and growth. Using the two together gives him a more control to favor growth or value as a core holding to achieve potential outperformance, depending on the economic cycle, rather than hold a single S&P 500 ETF which splits growth and value equally.

