7 Top Web-Scale Spending Stocks to Buy

In the past decade, the rise of cloud computing has completely changed the way modern companies look at the internet. Today, connectivity means much more than having a website. Companies are creating their own private cloud environments that are customized for their businesses. This web-scale model grants companies access to all the flexibility, accessibility and security that cloud services can provide. Nomura Instinet analyst Jeffrey Kvaal says total U.S. web-scale spending topped $24.3 billion in the second quarter alone and is poised to grow 17% overall in 2019. Here are his top seven web-scale stock picks.

Ciena Corp. (ticker: CIEN)

Ciena is one of Kvaal’s top networking stock picks. He estimates the company generates about 20% percent of its total revenue from web-scale spending. In the second quarter, Ciena’s web-scale revenues grew 31%. Kvaal says Ciena holds about 40% market share of the world’s optical data center interconnect market and should continue to gain share over time as companies beef up their data centers. In the longer term, bullish catalysts include international growth, margin expansion and market penetration of the WaveLogic 5 chip. Nomura Instinet has a “buy” rating and $52 price target for CIEN stock.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista is another top networking pick and Kvaal says investors should overlook the company’s turbulent second quarter. Arista says one of its customers put its web-scale spending on hold late in the first quarter, and Kvaal believes that customer is Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). Arista said Microsoft will resume spending in the second half of 2019, and Arista’s web-scale spending guidance is currently extremely conservative, according to Kvaal. He is also bullish on the growth potential of Arista’s latest product class unveiled in June. Nomura Instinet has a “buy” rating and $290 price target for ANET stock.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In July, the networking hardware maker Juniper Networks reported its seventh consecutive quarter of negative revenue growth, but Kvaal says flat year-over-year cloud revenue in the second quarter is an encouraging sign. Kvaal estimates cloud end market web-scale spending represented 26% of Juniper’s second-quarter revenue. Analysts are anticipating the 400 gigabytes per second hyperscale data center upgrade cycle to begin in the second half of 2019, and Kvaal says Juniper is well-positioned to capture new use cases among its hyperscale customers. Nomura Instinet has a “buy” rating and $32 price target for JNPR stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices is a leading semiconductor company that has historically played second fiddle to Intel Corp. (INTC) in the server processor market. However, Kvaal says AMD’s EPYC CPU products and Radeon Instinct GPU family have AMD poised to capture data center market share from both Intel and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). Kvaal says AMD generated at least $120 million in data center CPU sales last quarter and should grow both its data center CPU market share and its GPU customer base through at least 2020. Nomura Instinet has a “buy” rating and $37 price target for AMD stock.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel’s data center group segment makes up more than 30% of total revenue, and Kvaal says Intel still holds more than 90% unit share of the data center microprocessor market. Despite production missteps, Kvaal says Intel has a number of bullish catalysts, including neural network chips, Altera Field Programmable Gate Arrays and its GPU product pipeline. Kvaal is projecting mid-teens percent long-term data center revenue growth and says data center-targeted memory revenue, which accounts for at least 5% of total revenue, could provide upside. Nomura Instinet has a “buy” rating and $65 price target for INTC stock.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Kvaal says Microsoft is a core enabler of the enterprise digital revolution thanks to its software-as-a-service and hybrid cloud offerings. Intelligent Cloud already accounts for about a third of Microsoft’s total revenue and the company’s Azure service has been growing sales in the high double digit range for 22 consecutive quarters. Kvaal says Microsoft’s management team is elite. Despite plateauing operating leverage, the combination of a $125 billion annual revenue run rate and Microsoft’s stellar top-line revenue growth makes the stock a unique investment, according to Kvaal. Nomura Instinet has a “buy” rating and $161 price target for MSFT stock.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Kvaal says Alphabet is extremely committed to its cloud opportunity. From the fourth quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2019, Google Cloud’s annual revenue run rate has skyrocketed by 700% from around $1 billion to $8 billion. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian recently said Google is planning to triple its cloud salesforce headcount in the next several years as it makes an aggressive push into areas such as enterprise financial services, telecommunications, health care and retail. Nomura Instinet has a “buy” rating and $1,400 price target for GOOGL stock.

