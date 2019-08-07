7 Tips for Investors When the Yield Curve Inverts

What a yield curve inversion means for investors. Investors witnessed one of the most historically bearish leading economic indicators on…

What a yield curve inversion means for investors.

Investors witnessed one of the most historically bearish leading economic indicators on Aug. 14 when bond yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped below yields on the two-year Treasury note. The transition is known as a yield curve inversion given yields on longer-dated Treasury notes are typically higher than shorter-dated yields. Yield curve inversion between the two-year and 10-year notes has occurred prior to each of the last nine U.S. economic recessions, according to the San Francisco Fed. Here are seven tips for how investors should handle the ominous signal.

Don’t panic.

When it comes to long-term investing strategies, panicking is never a good idea. Yield curve inversions and recessions have happened plenty of times throughout history, and the stock market has ultimately recovered. Investors shouldn’t even be rushing to dump stocks. “The yield curve inverting is a worrisome sign, but don’t forget it isn’t the best timing signal, as a recession doesn’t start for an average of 21 months after the initial inversion,” says Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial. In other words, the initial 600-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction.

Don’t assume a recession is inevitable.

Yield curve inversions have been relatively reliable recession predictors, but they are not perfect. The three-month/10-year yield curve inverted in both 1966 and 1998 without leading to a recession. Detrick says there are several global examples of extended yield curve inversions with minimal economic fallout. “Yield curves aren’t always perfect: Japan has had long stretches of inverted curves that didn’t lead to recessions,” he says. The U.K. and Germany have also had extended periods of yield curve inversions without falling into economic recession. Investors should take note of the inversion, but don’t bet the house a recession is coming.

Consider buying stocks on the dip.

Detrick says the initial stock sell-off following the yield curve inversion could be a buying opportunity. During the period between the past five yield curve inversions and the subsequent recessions, the stock market continued to climb. “Stocks actually did quite well initially after inversions as well, with the S&P 500 index not peaking until over a year after the inversions and gaining nearly 22% on average at the peak,” Detrick says. For example, the last time yields inverted was in January 2006, but the S&P 500 gained another 22.4% before peaking in October 2007.

Stay away from bank stocks.

The financial sector was one of the hardest hit market sectors on Aug. 14 following the inversion. While U.S. businesses across all sectors could take a hit in the event of a recession, banks have a direct tie to yield curves. Banks profit by borrowing money in the short term and lending money in the longer term. In a typical environment, they can generate income based on the spread between their borrow rates and their lending rates. An inverted curve puts pressure on those margins. In addition, when banks aren’t lending as aggressively, the credit market can tighten and economic growth can slow.

Load up on utilities.

While banks struggle with inverted yield curves, utility stocks have historically performed relatively well. CNBC recently looked at the past three U.S. yield curve inversions and found that the utility sector averaged an 8.9% gain from the day prior to the inversion to six months after the inversion. That return was the best of any market sector and more than doubled the average 3.4% gain of the overall S&P 500 during those stretches. Rather than selecting specific stocks, investors can take a diversified approach by buying the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) exchange-traded fund.

Increase exposure to bonds.

Bond prices and yields are inversely correlated. As yields fall, investors are willing to pay a premium for bonds yielding higher than the current market rate. For example, while the stock market crashed on Aug. 14, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) gained 1.8%. “If a recession is on the horizon, it makes sense to look at your investments to confirm that you have the right balance of stocks and bonds based on your return objectives, time horizon and risk tolerance,” says Chris Zaccarelli chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

Watch the three ‘C’ indicators.

Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett says investors should watch his three “C” indicators: China, the U.S. consumer and credit. Sharp deterioration in the Chinese economy, U.S. job losses and/or declines in consumer confidence and an increase in U.S. investment-grade credit spreads would all up the risk of a recession, Hartnett says. Bank of America analyst Mary Ann Bartels says investors should expect more market volatility in September and October. “Near-term equity markets are oversold enough to rally, but achieving new highs in the U.S. equity market may prove challenging (in the) near term,” she says.

