7 Smart Staples Stocks That Pay Great Dividends

Stocks with stability and income for long-term investors There has been plenty of volatility on Wall Street lately, along with…

Stocks with stability and income for long-term investors

There has been plenty of volatility on Wall Street lately, along with finger-pointing about which parts of economy are to blame — and which ones may be about to deliver more pain to investors. Thankfully, those who buy and hold established consumer staples stocks don’t have to worry about this day-to-day churn. The best staples companies have strong brands and loyal customers, making them consistent in their revenue — and even more consistent in their dividends. If you’re looking to get paid no matter what happens on Wall Street, then consider a look at these seven stocks. All pay dividends better than 3%, and have a strong outlook that will help them withstand whatever comes their way.

General Mills (ticker: GIS)

Chances are, there’s at least one of General Mills’ products in your house at this moment. From breakfast cereals like Cheerios to Betty Crocker and Pillsbury baking products to Nature Valley granola bars, this $36 billion company boasts some of the best-known brands in the grocery store. That makes GIS stock perfect for long-term income investors, as the strong portfolio of products is sure to generate reliable income as consumers keep putting these items in their cart each week. With 120 years of constant dividends, you can be sure that General Mills executives will keep making these payments a priority going forward.

Current yield: 3.6%

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Another mainstay of grocery shoppers, Conagra produces a host of items that include Pam cooking spray, Bertolli pastas and sauces and Vlasic pickles. It also has a huge frozen foods operation, ranging from Marie Callender’s dinners to VanDeCamp’s fish sticks to Bird’s Eye frozen vegetables. The lineup of CAG foodstuffs is incredibly deep and varied, meaning that its revenue is diversified and isn’t as sensitive to changing consumer tastes as some other retail brands. Conagra has used this consistency to fuel similarly consistent dividends.

Current yield: 3%

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB)

Though its name implies it may not be not as varied in scope as other broad-based staple food stocks, Campbell’s has powerful brands that go far beyond its eponymous soups. That includes Pepperidge Farm and those cookies and goldfish, Prego pasta sauce, Snyder’s pretzels and Lance cookies and crackers. Still, it’s worth noting that Cambell Soup isn’t necessarily interested in building that portfolio just to have more brands. It recently sold both its Garden Fresh salsa brand and Bolthouse Farms salad dressings because they didn’t fit well in the company’s product portfolio, and that has allowed CPB to focus on the operations that matter — and deliver some of the proceeds from those asset sales to shareholders via generous dividends.

Current yield: 3.3%

Ambev (ABEV)

This company produces soft drinks in South America under license from Pepsico (PEP) and a wide array of beers from the Anheuser Busch InBev (BUD) family including Bud Light, Corona, Stella Artois, Modelo and others. You may wonder why you’d buy a bottler like Ambev instead of InBev or Pepsi, since royalties need to be paid on every drink. While Western tastes are moving away from beer and soda pop, emerging markets like Brazil and Mexico are still seeing growth thanks to an expanding middle class. By purchasing ABEV stock, you tap into that focused upside in South America without the risk of declining market share elsewhere — and a significantly higher dividend.

Current yield: 5.2%

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

A similar play here is this European bottler of Coca-Cola products. Serving 300 million consumers across Western Europe, CCEP is more of a pass-through entity for Coca-Cola Co. (KO) that cashes in on a narrow distribution system without worrying about a broad global portfolio — or, frankly, some of the negative attention that KO stock has received lately as shares have gained an anemic 25% or so in the last five years. CCEP has a simple but reliable bottling business for Coke’s popular beverages, and for income investors, also a much more generous dividends structure. At present, the European affiliate yields almost twice that of KO stock and adds global diversification to an income portfolio.

Current yield: 5.1%

Unilever (UN)

Some investors may overlook U.K.-based Unilever as it’s a foreign company and as such doesn’t qualify for inclusion in American benchmarks like the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the S&P 500 index of stocks. However, like many staples companies, Unilever is a multinational that spans borders and is very much a mainstay of U.S. households. And, it should be a mainstay for U.S. income investors, too. From Dove personal care products to Breyer’s ice cream and Lipton teas, Unilver has some of the strongest consumer brands in the market. And its global appeal makes it one of the most stable staples stocks that Wall Street has to offer — across all geographies.

Current yield: 3%

Kellogg Co. (K)

This list started with a breakfast cereal icon that has grown and that’s where it will end — with Kellogg Co. This $21 billion Michigan-based packaged foods company may be best known for cereals like Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Rice Krispies, but its offerings range from Eggo waffles to Nutrigrain bars to Pop-Tarts. There are even snack bars and protein shakes now in the Kellogg lineup. Kellogg has increased its payouts nicely in recent years, from 37.5 cents per quarter in 2009 to 56 cents quarterly this year. That shows not only a strong consistency in payouts but a strong commitment to delivering capital back to shareholders so they can share in the company’s success over the long-term.

Current yield: 3%

Smart staples stocks that pay great dividends:

— General Mills (GIS)

— Conagra Brands (CAG)

— Campbell Soup Co. (CPB)

— Ambev (ABEV)

— Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

— Unilever (UN)

— Kellogg Co. (K)

More from U.S. News

6 Great Tips to Build an Income-Producing Portfolio

9 Long-Term Dividend Stocks for Retirees

9 Dividend Stocks Safe From a Trade War

7 Smart Staples Stocks That Pay Great Dividends originally appeared on usnews.com