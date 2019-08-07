7 of the Best Investment Websites for Beginners

Choosing where to invest is the first step to starting to invest. One of the biggest hurdles to investing for…

One of the biggest hurdles to investing for beginning investors to overcome is option overload. With countless investment websites, firms and investments to choose from, getting started investing can feel like trying to pick the prettiest blade of grass in your lawn. The way to conquer this challenge is by taking it one decision at a time, starting with deciding where to invest. While there is no one investment website that’s best for every investor, each of the following seven investment sites are great picks for beginning investors. Before you begin, take a moment to think about what features are most important to you in an investment provider so you can choose the best investment website for you.

TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade (ticker: AMTD) is a favorite among beginning investors thanks to its easy-to-use website and extensive investing education offering. It offers every form of education available, from webinars and videos to quizzes and “immersive courses” on financial topics like retirement planning, stock picking or more complicated trading strategies like using options. For in-class learners, there are also regular in-person educational events. TD’s The Ticker Tape lets you practice trading in a real-time environment with virtual money. There’s no account minimum but the investment website’s higher-than-average trading fees of $6.95 per equity trade make it more suited to less active traders. It does offer over 500 commission-free ETFs and hundreds of no-transaction-fee mutual funds for free trading, though. There’s also a robo advisor offering starting at 0.30% annually and $5,000 account minimum.

Fidelity Investments

Like TD Ameritrade, Fidelity Investments has a solid educational platform, but where Fidelity really shines is in its research offering. Its suite of industry-leading research and free tools and calculators make it easy for beginning investors to find the best investing strategy and investment for them. If you’re not sure where to begin, you can also visit one of their nearly 200 investor centers for in-person help. Fidelity also ranks among the lowest cost brokers with no account minimums, $4.95 equity trading commissions and over 500 commission-free ETFs and hundreds of no-transaction-fee mutual funds. The broker recently debuted its zero expense ratio index mutual funds to win the limbo low-cost contest, too. It offers both a robo advisor and hybrid robo advisor solution starting at 0.35% per year and $10 minimum to start investing.

E-Trade

E-Trade (ETFC) has become a popular investment website among active traders since its acquisition of OptionHouse and all the advanced charting capabilities that came with it. Its tiered commission structure also appeals to frequent traders; commissions drop from $6.95 per equity trade to $4.95 per trade if you trade 30 or more times per quarter. Less active beginning investors can appreciate the over 4,000 no-load, no-transaction-fee mutual funds and over 250 commission-free ETFs, including some Vanguard funds. The investment firm also provides a highly-rated mobile app. There is a $500 account minimum at E-Trade. With only 30 branches nationwide, in-person advice is hard to come by, but E-Trade does provide managed portfolios at the purely robo and hybrid level starting at 0.3% annually.

Ally Invest

Ally Invest (ALLY) has climbed the ranks of best investment websites for beginners thanks to its low cost and no account minimum. Equity trades start at $4.95 per trade but drop to $3.95 for more active traders or those with $100,000 or more in their account. One downside for beginning investors is its lack of no-transaction-fee mutual funds and its smaller suite of commission-free ETFs than other brokers. It also has a less extensive educational offering than others on this list, but it does provide research from CFRA Research and other third-party providers. You can choose from the DIY investing approach with self-directed trading or let Ally manage your portfolio for you for 0.3% annually. Being online-only, there’s no option for in-person guidance, but like the other brokers on this list, Ally provides 24/7 online and phone support.

Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab (SCHW) is known for retirement investing, but beginning investors of all ages and goals can find things to appreciate about this investing site. Schwab offers some of the most affordable robo advice platforms among major brokers. Its digital investing platforms come in two flavors: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, which have no advisory fee and a $5,000 minimum; or a the premium version with a $25,000 account minimum, one-on-one guidance and more tools for a $300 one-time planning fee and $30 per month advisory fee. Outside of robo advice, Schwab matches other low-cost brokers with $4.95 online equity commissions, over 500 commission-free ETFs plus free trading on all Schwab ETFs, and more than 4,000 no-transaction-fee mutual funds. Its educational platform is more modest than others on this list but still robust enough to get beginning investors started.

Merrill Edge

Investors who bank with Bank of America (BAC) may like Merrill Edge best of all. Bank of America customers can seamlessly integrate their banking and investing at Merrill Edge. Doing so has the added bonus of your banking relationship potentially helping you qualify for free trades through the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program. For the rest, it’s $6.95 per trade on ETFs and stocks. Merrill Edge does provide over 3,000 no-transaction-fee mutual funds, though. There’s no account minimum except if you want digital advice. Merrill Guided Investing is available for 0.45% annually and a $5,000 minimum. For a $20,000 minimum and 0.85% annual fee you can get a personal financial advisor, too. Merrill Edge also has a decent selection of education for beginning investors with articles, videos and online courses available. The latter even comes with quizzes so you can make sure you really learned something.

Betterment

Sometimes you don’t want all the bells and whistles, and for that, there are robo advisors like Betterment. Beginning investors looking for a quick way to get started that doesn’t require sorting through hundreds or thousands of funds would do well to place their investing dollars with Betterment. For no account minimum and a 0.25% annual fee, Betterment will get you set up with an ETF portfolio to match your goals. If you don’t like the portfolio they suggest, Flexible Portfolio lets you tweak your recommendation to your liking. Once you reach the $100,000 account level, you qualify for access to CFP professionals for 0.4% per year. What you won’t get with Betterment or other pure robo advisors is an extensive investment education, but most robo investors aren’t looking to become investing experts themselves so this may not be a deterrent.

