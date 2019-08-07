7 Best Balanced Funds to Pick Right Now

The advantages of using balanced funds. Investors who seek diversification and less volatility often choose balanced funds because they provide…

Investors who seek diversification and less volatility often choose balanced funds because they provide income for a retirement portfolio. While these funds are convenient for novice investors to diversify across stocks and bonds in one fund even if there are systematic withdrawals, they are not for everyone, says Jodie Gunzberg, chief investment strategist at Graystone Consulting, a Morgan Stanley business. “Despite possibly large cash and bond allocations that are typically cheap, balanced funds often charge higher equity fund-like fees,” she says. Balanced funds can be a good way for investors to add diversification since these funds allocate 60% stocks and 40% bonds within the fund, says Stuart Michelson, a finance professor at Stetson University. Here are seven balanced funds to consider.

Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Admiral Shares (ticker: VBIAX)

The Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Admiral Shares tracks two indexes that represent broad barometers for the U.S. equity and taxable bond markets. Balanced funds tend to hold thousands of stocks and bonds. VBIAX consists of more than 3,400 stocks and over 7,500 bonds. The fund’s 10-year average annualized return was 10% with a 0.07% expense ratio. The top holdings in the fund include Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Apple (APPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN). When reviewing balanced funds, an investor should consider a longer-term return, expense ratios and asset allocation, Michelson says. “Note that balanced funds tend to have higher expense ratios because they are actively managed,” he says. “Expense ratios are very important in terms of net return.”

Vanguard Star Fund (VGSTX)

Exposure to international stock funds can increase income. The Vanguard Star Fund provides exposure to 11 underlying actively managed Vanguard funds that include domestic and international stock funds and U.S. bond funds. Each of the funds has an investment strategy. VGSTX generated a 10-year average annualized return of 9.2%, with a 0.31% expense ratio. The stock strategy is a large-cap blend while the bond funds focus on investment-grade corporate bonds with medium maturities. Most investors should consider balanced funds as part of a diversified portfolio and the Vanguard Star Fund is an example of a promising balanced fund, Michelson says. “A new investor with minimal funds may want to allocate initially in balanced funds to obtain diversification at a lower cost,” he says.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

This exchange-traded fund provides a moderate target-risk allocation strategy. Unlike other balanced funds that have a majority of its assets in stocks, this ETF is split into 60% bonds and 40% stocks. The 10-year average annualized return is 6.6% with a low expense ratio of 0.25%. iShares has a series of allocation ETFs that can allow an investor to purchase multiple ETFs in a single shot, says Alex Chalekian, CEO of Lake Avenue Financial. “I believe that this can be used as a core holding for investors that are just getting started and have a small amount that they want to invest on a monthly basis,” he says. “Since the costs can add up, this can be a great way for them to dip their toe in the markets.”

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

AOR is a typical balanced ETF that holds about 40% of its assets in bonds while roughly 60% are in stocks. This fund has a greater international exposure, with about 38% of assets allocated to developed countries outside the U.S. and emerging markets. The 10-year average annualized return is 8.6% with a net expense of 0.25%. A balanced fund or ETF can help an investor pay lower fees. AOR consists of seven ETFs. “If an investor was going to try and recreate this fund inside of their brokerage account, they might have to pay commission for seven different ETFs every time they wanted to add money to this allocation,” Chalekian says. “Imagine trying to save $250 a month into this allocation and a big portion of your monthly savings goes to paying commissions for all seven different ETFs.”

T. Rowe Price Personal Strategy Growth Fund (TRSGX)

TRSGX allocates more assets toward stocks at about 80%, with around 17% in bonds, money market securities and cash reserves, with 4% alternative investments, including those in hedge funds. The 10-year average annual return is 11.7% with an expense ratio of 0.79%. For investors looking for more growth, a fund with a higher equity allocation like T. Rowe Price Personal Strategy Growth Fund fits the bill, says Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial. “Balanced funds tend to be appealing to investors who are looking for a single-fund diversified investment solution. Oftentimes these are folks who are approaching retirement or have a low to moderate risk tolerance,” he says. “Balanced funds not only provide income, which most retirees seek, they can also offer capital appreciation.”

USAA Growth and Tax Strategy Fund (USBLX)

USBLX invests most of its assets in tax-exempt bonds and money market instruments ranging from 50% to 70% and the rest in blue-chip stocks ranging from 30% to 50%. The fund’s 10-year annual total return is 9.1%, with an expense ratio of 0.62%. For those seeking a strategy more heavily weighted toward fixed income, a fund like USAA Growth and Tax Strategy Fund is a good example, Loewengart says. “It’s important to keep in mind that when you’re investing in a balanced fund, you don’t have control over the allocation, which is typically static in nature and often won’t deviate significantly from its target asset allocation,” he says. “If you’re investing in multiple balanced funds or varying equity and fixed-income products there could be some overlap.”

American Balanced Fund (ABALX)

The American Balanced Fund invests between 50% and 75% in equities, including growth and dividend-paying stocks and the remainder is invested in investment-grade bonds. The 10-year return is 9.8% with an expense ratio of 0.57%. “It appears this management team is positioning the fund for potentially rougher seas ahead in the equity markets,” says Mike Molitoris, CEO of Flagship Wealth Management Group. “The fund carries less than the category average in fixed income.”The assets in balanced funds can vary widely. Examine the history of the fund, along with the tenure of the manager. “I examine the underlying holdings of the fund to ensure it is not called a balanced fund that is really just a fund of funds,” Molitoris says.

