5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for September

The stock market had a rough August as President Donald Trump’s trade war with China escalated to new heights. China devalued the yuan in an unexpected move, then Trump went after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell on Twitter, characterizing him as an “enemy.”

Thankfully, shares rebounded toward month end, but the elephant in the room — the trade war and signs of a global economic slowdown — still lingers. Despite late August’s rally, the early month sell-off proved too severe to overcome, and the S&P 500 is still down about 3% for the month.

After this sell-off, here’s a look at five of the best stocks to buy for September:

Chubb Limited (CB)

Chubb Limited, in a market that’s been steadily trending higher for more than 10 years, has quietly become one of the best stocks to buy for September 2019 and beyond. One of the few ” dividend aristocrats” — S&P 500 stocks that have been increasing their dividend payouts each year for at least 25 straight years — the $72 billion Zurich, Switzerland-headquartered property and casualty insurer looks like a potential portfolio anchor.

Chubb pays a sustainable, 1.9% dividend with lots of room to keep growing over the years, evidenced by its low 35% payout ratio. Even with shares up about 20% year-to-date, CB trades at just 19 times earnings and 14 times forward earnings.

At a modest price-book ratio of 1.3, CB shares fetch 15 times free cash flow, giving investors a chance to pick up a quality company at fair prices.

Teledyne (TDY)

Many casual followers of the stock market might not know Teledyne, but they should start to pay attention. Wall Street certainly has; shares have rallied 50% year-to-date, and have roared from $50 per share to more than $300 in the last eight-plus years.

Still, the $11 billion Teledyne, which makes high-tech, extremely accurate scientific and technical instruments, has more room to run. A PEG ratio of 1.1 is unusually low; in fact, when it comes to public companies in its industry, shares are more attractively priced than 90% of its competitors on a PEG basis.

TDY sells instruments to a wide variety of end markets, including aerospace companies, the energy sector, tech companies, and the science and medical arenas. From digital imaging to sensors, light detection, communication equipment and GPS systems and components, Teledyne does it all, and facilitates much of the modern technological miracles modern society sometimes takes for granted.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

It’s hard to go wrong buying Disney shares, and despite being a prototypical blue-chip stock that’s been a safe bet for decades, it remains one of the best stocks to buy for September, as well as for investors with a long-term focus.

CEO Bob Iger has proven to be one of the best and most iconic chief executives in corporate America in the 21st century — his acquisitions of Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and the 2019 purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox have all fundamentally transformed the company for the better. While the latter acquisition is possibly too recent to judge, it positions DIS enviably, giving it additional original programming content for its Disney+ streaming video service, which will launch in November.

The acquisition also gave Disney full control of Hulu, and better prepares Disney+ to be a serious competitor to Netflix ( NFLX), which will likely suffer to some extent due to increased competition and the loss of blockbuster Disney films like “Frozen 2,” “Toy Story 4,” the newest Star Wars installment, new Marvel movies and other quality content.

Dell (DELL)

Sure, Apple ( AAPL) is objectively sexier than Dell stock. But sometimes you have to look to the unloved, cobweb-filled corners of the market to find the best stocks to buy now.

Dell shares looked criminally undervalued headed into the company’s recently released second quarter earnings report, with a forward P/E multiple of 6.5. DELL stock was trading at a mere 0.4 times sales and 5.5 times free cash flow to boot.

Well, Wall Street is starting to recognize its mistake, with DELL stock jumping 9% in after-hours trading following revenue and earnings that exceeded expectations. Driven by booming corporate demand for desktop computers as businesses upgrade their hardware to install Microsoft Corp.’s ( MSFT) newest Windows 10 operating system, plus the company’s focus on securing high-margin deals in China despite the trade war, earnings per share clocked in at $2.10, blowing EPS expectations of $1.50 out of the water.

With extremely sound financials and better-than-expected momentum, DELL stock still looks cheap after its post-earnings pop, and shares deserve to be bid higher throughout September and the rest of 2019.

Match Group (MTCH)

Are you bullish on love? The human desire for companionship? These seem like fundamental human drives that are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

Combine that fact with the growth of the stay-at-home economy, the ubiquity of smartphones, and the massive and expanding success of apps and you’ve got Match Group, the online dating giant.

MTCH doesn’t just own Match.com, it owns Tinder, Hinge, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and several other online dating brands. Tinder is driving shares higher; MTCH stock jumped 20% in a single day after its second quarter report as Tinder added 509,000 subscribers in the quarter, more than the 390,000 Wall Street expected and growing its subscriber base 39% year-over-year to 5.2 million.

There are few things Wall Street loves more than rapidly growing software subscriptions, which generate massive amounts of high-margin recurring revenue. Although MTCH is certainly a growth stock, online dating shows no sign of slowing down, and Match is the purest play on the continuation of that trend.

