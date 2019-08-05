5 Best Expense Tracker Apps

Tech-savvy smartphone apps have made monitoring spending habits, tracking expenses and managing money a breeze. “The foundation of financial planning…

“The foundation of financial planning in general is getting a grasp on what your expenses are,” says Shir Keidan, senior educator and coach with the Institute of Financial Wellness for the Arts, a financial wellness company catering to arts and entertainment professionals.

Using an app can automate the process of recording transactions, totaling expenses by category and tracking progress toward goals. While there are many resourceful apps available, the best tools are ones you actually use, Keidan says. That means finding an interface and tracking features that appeal to you. With that in mind, here’s a primer on top expense tracker apps for personal and business use.

Here are the five best expense tracker apps:

— Mint.

— YNAB.

— QuickBooks Online.

— Shoeboxed.

— Expensify.

Mint

If you’re looking for a resourceful and easy-to-navigate tool, Mint is a compelling choice. Available for free and supported by ads, Mint makes it easy to track expenses across multiple bank, credit card and investment accounts. The app will automatically categorize spending, though expense categories can be changed manually. Users can build a budget off recorded transactions, and Mint offers plenty of extras such as free credit scores, bill payment reminders and low balance alerts. For those on a budget, it’s hard to beat the price or features of Mint, which is owned by Intuit, the parent company for QuickBooks and TurboTax. Other advantages include the ability to sync multiple accounts and take advantage of features like bill reminders and low balance alerts. The only snag: The app includes ads.

YNAB

Standing for You Need a Budget, YNAB is designed with the philosophy that households should spend only the money they have currently available. The app can be linked to multiple bank accounts to make it easy to track and plan for expenses. Plus, the company provides free daily workshops and online guides that cover finance topics and explain how to use the app effectively. After a free 34-day trial, YNAB costs $84 per year. The only exception is for students who get one year free, plus a 10% discount after the first year. With extensive support services, including a resource library, free educational workshops and community forum, it’s appealing to students. “They are trying to help young adults get their finances in order,” Keidan says. However, if you’re on a tight budget, the app’s steep price tag may be cost-prohibitive.

QuickBooks Online

Not only does QuickBooks securely import and categorize expenses, it also enables users to create invoices, receive payments, track inventory and more. All that functionality comes at a cost though. QuickBooks Online plans start at $20 a month and run up to $150 a month for advanced plans that have added features and can support up to 25 users. Discounts of 50%-60% are available for the first three months. Still, it might make sense to choose QuickBooks over other options, given its extensive business tools and its reputation as the standard in accounting software. “Since so many bookkeepers use QuickBooks, if you start with it, it’s easier to transition later if you decide to outsource this task,” says Kelsa Dickey, owner, CEO and financial coach at the money management firm Fiscal Fitness Phoenix in Arizona.

Shoeboxed

While some expense tracker apps focus on capturing data from bank accounts, Shoeboxed provides a way to easily manage receipts and other paper documentation. “Shoeboxed (is) ideal for business owners who struggle keeping all the receipts organized,” Dickey says. Users can scan receipts themselves or request a Magic Envelope to send their documents to Shoeboxed for scanning. The app will create expense reports and integrates with other tools such as QuickBooks and Evernote. Plans start at $29 per month for 25 documents per month. All plan options come with a 30-day free trial. What’s more, you can store IRS-accepted images and other data and take advantage of prepaid envelopes provided to mail in receipts and documents.

Expensify

Expensify is another app that makes it easy to scan receipts and capture expense data. Plus, its pricing is more affordable than other options. The app allows five free SmartScans of receipts each month, or for $4.99 a month, individual users can scan an unlimited number of receipts. Data is stored indefinitely, and the app will track mileage as well. Group plans, which can cost up to $18 per month per user, have additional features such as expense approval functions and integration with accounting software. Expensify gets strong reviews online, and aside from affordable pricing, it appeals to users looking to monitor GPS mileage. The only caveat: The interface isn’t intuitive for all users.

