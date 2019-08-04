4 Things About Investing in a Family Business

Running a family business and working with relatives can bring great joy. But it also comes with its fair share…

Whether you are thinking of starting a family business or investing in one, the key is to put in place decision-making processes that both maximize profits and preserve strong personal bonds.

Here are four important things to consider:

— Hiring.

— Compensation.

— Retirement.

— Selling

Hiring

Who to hire, and for which positions, is naturally one of the most significant decisions any business makes. For family businesses, it’s rare that everyone will have a role — or at least the role they want.

There may, for instance, be more family members than available positions. It’s also possible that only a few relatives will have the requisite skills (or drive) needed to make the enterprise successful.

Indeed, you may need to consider whether hiring a more qualified outsider would be a better alternative in some instances. True, family is sometimes more trustworthy and easier to manage, and could have a greater desire to see the business do well, since they may inherit all or some of it one day.

But as we know, family dynamics can be tricky and unpredictable. It’s, therefore, best to conduct a thorough outside search before automatically putting a family member on the payroll.

Compensation

Compensation can be another stumbling block for owners of a family business. In most cases, it makes sense to stick with the market rate, which will be based on experience and what similar positions in the area pay.

While that could create tensions if family members expect special considerations, business owners should tread carefully before providing preferential treatment to anyone.

That’s because artificially boosting the wages of a relative not only will erode profits but could impact the morale of any non-family members who believe they are being underpaid as a result — something that could have legal ramifications.

If a family member takes issue with that, stand firm. As harsh as it may sound, relatives who threaten to leave due to pay-related concerns — especially if they earn the market standard — are likely better off working elsewhere.

Retirement

At some point, you’ll want to retire, just like everyone else. When and under what circumstances will depend on many factors, such as your age, health, life goals and savings. Your employees naturally want the same thing, which raises questions about the type of retirement savings plan you should provide them.

Note: This is a question of “should,” not “if.” Should you want to retain a competitive, loyal and productive workforce, your business needs a strong retirement savings plan, even if everyone on the team is a relative.

Whether you choose a 401(k), individual retirement accounts, profit-sharing structure or some combination of the three, the goal should be to provide your workers an attractive retirement vehicle and, as the plan sponsor, to potentially create a vehicle that could reap considerable benefits.

Be sure to consult a professional advisor who has experience setting up retirement plans for businesses for more help.

Selling

For most small business owners, the business itself is by far their most valuable asset, outside of perhaps their home. But because family-run businesses are often intergenerational, they are frequently transferred to a son or daughter, a process that can sometimes take years, as opposed to being sold for a one-time windfall.

Taking a market-based approach here is a best practice, even as dealing with family members this way could seem cold and lacking sentiment.

Well before you are ready to exit the business and retire, come up with a plan that outlines the type of ownership transfer that will generate enough wealth for you to retire comfortably. That will depend on a host of factors, including how the market values similar businesses, how well your relatives are prepared to run the business on their own, the future viability of your business and the strength of the economy.

Be sure also to discuss whether family members actually want to remain a part of the business going forward. Perhaps they have other hopes and dreams but could never muster up enough courage to say so. That could make your exit planning process far more straightforward.

