4 Questions to Ask Before Requesting a Student Loan Deferment, Forbearance

A student loan deferment is an appealing option for borrowers who are having trouble making monthly payments on their federal student loans. Even those who are on income-driven repayment plans that calculate their monthly payment based on their income and family size can find themselves in situations where options to temporarily stop making payments seem attractive.

However, there’s a bit of confusion on the difference between deferment and forbearance and when is the best time to apply for these temporary relief options. Below are four questions to ask before requesting a student loan deferment or forbearance. Keep in mind that private student loans operate differently from federal student loans and that any questions or concerns should always be brought directly to your private lender.

Why Can’t I Afford My Student Loan Payments?

Let’s start at the beginning. Is the cause of your financial hardship something that’s going to continue, or is your situation only temporary?

If your income hasn’t changed significantly since you started making your student loan payments, and presuming your payments were affordable at that time, what else has changed in your budget? For many people, though their student loan payments feel like the cause of their financial woes, the real culprit may be overspending in other areas.

Go back over your budget to make sure it’s accurate, and then take a hard look at where each dollar is going. A few sensible reductions may give you the breathing room you need to stay on track with your student loan payments.

If your concern is a one-time financial emergency like a car or home repair, a student loan deferment or forbearance might be right for you.

What’s the Difference Between Student Loan Deferment and Forbearance?

Deferment and forbearance both allow you to temporarily postpone your student loan payments for a predetermined amount of time, but the types of loans you have and the way interest is handled creates potentially costly differences between the two options.

During periods of deferment the government only covers the interest on your subsidized loans. The interest on unsubsidized and PLUS loans continues to accrue, and if you don’t make interest-only payments on these types of loans during the deferment, the interest will be capitalized, or added to your loan balance, at the end of the deferment period.

In contrast, during periods of forbearance, interest continues to accrue on all types of federal student loans, whether they are subsidized or unsubsidized. That’s the main reason experts recommend carefully weighing your options before requesting a forbearance. This choice can amount to little more than a very expensive Band-Aid, because the total you repay over the life of the loan may be significantly higher. If you can afford it, try to make interest-only payments to keep your loan balances from growing out of control.

How Do I Qualify for a Student Loan Deferment or Forbearance?

For most deferments and forbearances you will need to submit a formal request, typically an application form, to your loan servicer as well as documentation that demonstrates your eligibility requirements. Deferments have many different forms to try and identify which category you may qualify for, while forbearance has one generalized form.

However, if you are enrolled at least half time in a qualifying school, your loans should be deferred automatically. If that’s the case, your loan servicer should have contacted you to inform you of your deferment.

If you’re unsure of your repayment status, contact the school where you are enrolled immediately to ensure that you’re not missing payments to your loan servicer. Your school should inform your servicer of your status, but it wouldn’t hurt to double check. In fact, any time you expect or make changes to your student loans, repayment plans or postponements, you should confirm the status with your servicers.

There are several options if you’re considering a deferment, each based on your loan type:

— For those who received direct PLUS or FFEL PLUS loans as a graduate or professional student, and you are/were enrolled at least half time at an eligible school, you can defer your payments for up to six months after your enrollment ends.

— For parents who received direct PLUS or FFEL PLUS loans for a student who was enrolled at least half time at an eligible school, you can defer your payments for up to six months after enrollment ends.

— For those who received Perkins loans, you could qualify for a deferment during your time working toward cancellation of those loans. These deferments typically last six months.

— A student with direct loans could qualify for a deferment if: you are enrolled in an approved graduate fellowship program; if you are experiencing financial hardship or serving in the Peace Corps; if you are participating in an approved disability rehabilitation training program; if you’re unable to find full-time employment; if you’re on active military duty and/or during the 13 months following active duty. Several of these deferments can last up to three years.

If you’re considering forbearance, there are two types: a general forbearance and a mandatory forbearance.

If you are having financial difficulties, medical expenses, a change in employment or a similar situation, your student loan servicer can decide whether to grant you a general forbearance, which is sometimes called a “discretionary forbearance.”

Borrowers with direct loans, FFEL loans and Perkins loans can be granted forbearance for up to 12 months at a time. You can request another general forbearance at the end of this period, but if you have a Perkins loan, you can only do so for a total of three years. Your servicer will ultimately determine your forbearance time limit.

Under certain circumstances, your loan servicer is required to grant a forbearance, which is known as a mandatory forbearance. This is typically granted for 12 months at a time, with the option to reapply.

If you have Perkins loans you can apply for a mandatory forbearance if your monthly payment is 20% or more of your monthly gross income, and this can be granted for up to three years. Keep in mind that you could consolidate your Perkins loans into a direct loan at any time, but you’ll need to research the pros and cons of that option prior to committing.

If you have direct loans or FFEL loans you are eligible for a mandatory forbearance under several circumstances: if your monthly loan payments are 20% or more of your monthly gross income; if you’re participating in a medical or dental internship or residency program; if you’re serving in an AmeriCorps position for which you received a national service award; if you’re an active educator who qualifies or could qualify for teacher loan forgiveness; if you can receive partial repayment under the Department of Defense’s Student Loan Repayment Program; or you’re an active member of the National Guard but are not eligible for a military deferment.

It’s very important that you do not stop making payments on your student loans until you have been notified by your loan servicer that you have been granted a deferment or forbearance. Stay diligent and ensure that you’re not falling delinquent on your loans while you wait for your request to be processed.

What Are the Negative Consequences of Student Loan Deferment or Forbearance?

Student loan deferment and forbearance have no negative impact on your credit score, as only late or missed payments would cost you points. So, again, do not stop making your payments until you’ve received confirmation that your deferment or forbearance has gone into effect.

As noted above, if you have unsubsidized or PLUS loans, your interest continues to accrue during your deferment, and interest accrues on all federal student loans during forbearance. If you don’t pay the interest as it accrues, it will be added to your total balance at the end of the deferment or forbearance periods, making the loan more difficult to pay off.

If your situation isn’t temporary and reasonable budget reductions won’t allow you to make your federal student loan payments, you should consider looking at alternate repayment plans. An income-driven repayment plan may be ideal for your situation, and you won’t burn through your deferment or forbearance time unnecessarily.

Keep in mind, however, that if your payments are significantly lowered, they may not be covering the interest and your loan balance may actually increase. Depending on the plan, you may have your loan balance forgiven after 20 or 25 years, though the forgiven amount may be taxable.

At the end of each year on an income-driven repayment plan, you’ll be required to send in a copy of your tax return so your payments for the following year can be adjusted accordingly — but don’t worry. Under certain plans, even if your income increases, your monthly payment will never exceed what it would be under the 10-year standard repayment plan.

