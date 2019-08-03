3 Guidelines for Calculator Use on ACT Math

Unlike on the SAT, the use of a calculator is permitted throughout the entire math portion of the ACT. While…

Unlike on the SAT, the use of a calculator is permitted throughout the entire math portion of the ACT. While it is best to avoid calculator use for certain problem types, test-takers should maximize this tool in other instances. Here are three steps you can take to ensure that your calculator will be a help — rather than a hindrance — on your ACT exam day.

Verify that your calculator is a permitted and ACT-appropriate model. The creators of the ACT provide test-takers with a detailed description of which calculator types are permitted on test day. In simpler terms, however, the rule is this: Students may not use any calculator that has computer algebra system (or CAS) functionality.

Your calculator may fall anywhere on a spectrum between highly simplistic and highly complex, so long as it abides by the pre-established guidelines. However, the ideal calculator for the ACT is perhaps one that is in the middle of these two extremes.

What is most important is that students choose a calculator that is familiar and practical. Rather than getting accustomed to a new or different calculator for the ACT, select one that you have used many times before and can therefore operate quickly.

At the same time, ensure your calculator has all the functions you might need on test day. At a minimum, your calculator should be able to calculate with different kinds of exponents, convert fractions to decimals (and vice versa), graph simple functions and use parentheses.

Determine which mathematical functions are your weaknesses and best served by a calculator. At this point in your studies, you likely have a good idea of what your weaknesses are in math. Many students report struggling with long division, fractions and exponents. These operations may seem basic in comparison to other ACT math topics, but they leave much room for error when done by hand or mentally.

It is time to disregard what others commonly deem as simple or difficult, and instead be honest with yourself about your math weaknesses. Once you have a clear idea, turn to your calculator to help you complete tasks that are problematic for you.

For the sake of time, it is recommended that students not use their calculators to perform simple arithmetic. Reviewing the multiplication tables can make you less dependent on your calculator and therefore save you time on ACT math. For more complicated functions that often cause you trouble, however, take advantage of your calculator. (One way to identify such functions is to review your recent math homework and tests for errors you repeatedly make.)

Double-check your work to avoid casual errors and testing tricks. It is necessary to emphasize that students should capitalize on their own knowledge on the ACT math section. Calculators should be used merely as a secondary tool to aid and verify in the problem-solving process.

With many problem types, a calculator can be used to double-check your answer. Consider, for example, a question about test score averages in a class. Since you may be dealing with large sums, it would be helpful to verify your math on your calculator.

Students should opt to double-check their work if they are doubtful of an answer and there is sufficient time left. Note that double-checking with a calculator is ill-advised when doing so will compromise your timing on remaining questions.

One benefit of double-checking with a calculator is elevated student confidence. Solving a problem on one’s own and then verifying that answer with a calculator can teach you to be more independent and self-assured when facing the ACT.

Your calculator can help or harm your performance on ACT math. Follow this advice to ensure you are using your calculator to your benefit.

