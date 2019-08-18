2020 Best Colleges Rankings Coming Sept. 9

On Monday, Sept. 9, U.S. News & World Report will publish the 2020 Best Colleges rankings on usnews.com for prospective…

On Monday, Sept. 9, U.S. News & World Report will publish the 2020 Best Colleges rankings on usnews.com for prospective students and families starting their college search. These rankings — which include National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities and Regional Colleges — focus on academic excellence, with schools ranked on 15 measures of academic quality.

The result of months of data collection and analysis, the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings expose students and their families to the broad range of higher education options available. U.S. News recommends that prospective students use the rankings as a jumping-off point to create an initial list of schools, narrow down that list and compare overall academic quality.

Before calculating the rankings, U.S. News groups colleges into categories based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the most widely accepted classification system in U.S. higher education. Carnegie makes updates every few years, and U.S. News follows these updates accordingly.

As a result of the Carnegie 2018 Update used in the upcoming 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges, many ranked schools will move into different categories. For example, a university categorized previously as a Regional University may be a National University in the new edition.

The Carnegie Classification has been the basis of the Best Colleges ranking category system since the publication of the first rankings in 1983.

Beyond the rankings, U.S. News will provide extensive statistical profiles for each school, a comprehensive college search and detailed explanations of the ranking methodologies. Users can sign up for the U.S. News College Compass to receive access to the My Fit custom ranking, additional data and other exclusive interactive tools.

U.S. News will also publish these exclusive rankings in the ” Best Colleges 2020” guidebook, which will start shipping in early October and be available in stores on Oct. 15.

The 2020 edition of Best Colleges will include specialized rankings, such as the most innovative colleges and universities and those with the greatest commitment to undergraduate teaching. U.S. News will also offer the annual rankings of historically black colleges and universities, undergraduate business programs and undergraduate engineering programs.

In addition, prospective students and parents can access lists, tables and articles that will help them navigate the college application process, including:

— Best Value Schools, which lists the colleges that offer the best value for students getting need-based financial aid.

— A-plus Schools for B Students, a list of options for students who don’t have straight-A grades but want to attend a good college.

— Academic programs to look for, such as study abroad, internships/co-ops and undergraduate research/creative projects.

— Paying for College guide, which provides vital information on managing college costs via savings, scholarships, loans and more.

Users will also be able to see updated lists of:

— The top public schools.

— Schools where students graduate with the most or least debt (College Compass subscription required).

— Campuses with economic diversity, based on the percent of undergraduates receiving Pell Grants.

— Campuses with ethnic diversity.

— Schools that award the most merit aid.

— Schools where freshmen are most (and least) likely to return.

— Schools with the highest four-year graduation rates.

— Schools with the highest proportion of classes with fewer than 20 students (College Compass subscription required).

— Schools with the most international students.

Via U.S. News Academic Insights, school officials can also access more Best Colleges rankings and data, including historical information about their own school as well as peer institutions. College or graduate school representatives can learn more about the Academic Insights tool online or request a demo.

